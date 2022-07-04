Pakistan will benefit from Meta’s instructive “Chai Chats” series 

Meta, in collaboration with the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), has launched an educational series, ‘Chai Chats’.

The series features a close-knit group of university friends encountering difficult online situations which they overcome.

180 secondary school teachers and over 1,000 secondary school students through local community training.

Advertisement

In order to raise awareness of digital literacy and social cohesion among young Facebook users in Pakistan; Meta has created the educational series “Chai Chats” in partnership with PTA. In order to encourage and persuade young people to adopt a healthy and responsible online behaviour; the series follows a close-knit group of university friends who meet challenging online circumstances; and successfully navigate them with grace, friendliness, and humour.

Through the web series and local community training; the programme hopes to reach millions of young Pakistanis online; as well as 180 secondary school teachers and more than 1,000 secondary school students. It will also train educators in at-risk communities to address these issues; with at-risk communities.

Chairman PTA Maj. Gen (R) Amir Azeem Bajwa praised Meta’s efforts in a statement on the programme. “This effort will improve Pakistani youth’s capacity; to utilise social media platforms in a beneficial, productive, and legal manner; for both individual and group well-being. Through better digital experiences; Meta has been at the forefront of fostering digital literacy. The government of Pakistan is dedicated to using digital technology; to hasten socio-economic development across the country; and I believe that this effort will prove to be a significant first step in that direction, he continued.

Also Read Meta cuts recruiting plans as it braces for “fierce” headwinds Facebook-owner Meta Platforms has cut plans to hire engineers by at least...

Two of the six weekly episodes will focus on each of the four major themes; “Think before you act,” “Women’s experience online”; “Critical Discussions,” and “Empathy.” There will be six total episodes. Each episode tackles actual issues that individuals encounter online every day; and it is anticipated that it will provide practical advice; for navigating challenging online circumstances. You may watch the series at (https://www.facebook.com/chaichatspk/).

The Shaoor Foundation, a programme partner of Meta; and the Chai Chats programme are working together to develop a teachers’ training curriculum on digital literacy; and empowered behaviours. The current Facebook “We Think Digital” modules and Chai Chats Webisodes; will be included into the curriculum as part of Shaoor’s School Program.

Advertisement

Also Read Microsoft and Meta have joined Google in using AI in data centres Microsoft and Meta are developing an AI system; that generates alerts for...