Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Pakistan will benefit from Meta’s instructive “Chai Chats” series 

Pakistan will benefit from Meta’s instructive “Chai Chats” series 

Articles
Advertisement
Pakistan will benefit from Meta’s instructive “Chai Chats” series 

Meta’s instructive “Chai Chats” series 

Advertisement
  • Meta, in collaboration with the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), has launched an educational series, ‘Chai Chats’.
  • The series features a close-knit group of university friends encountering difficult online situations which they overcome.
  • 180 secondary school teachers and over 1,000 secondary school students through local community training.
Advertisement

In order to raise awareness of digital literacy and social cohesion among young Facebook users in Pakistan; Meta has created the educational series “Chai Chats” in partnership with PTA. In order to encourage and persuade young people to adopt a healthy and responsible online behaviour; the series follows a close-knit group of university friends who meet challenging online circumstances; and successfully navigate them with grace, friendliness, and humour.

Through the web series and local community training; the programme hopes to reach millions of young Pakistanis online; as well as 180 secondary school teachers and more than 1,000 secondary school students. It will also train educators in at-risk communities to address these issues; with at-risk communities.

Chairman PTA Maj. Gen (R) Amir Azeem Bajwa praised Meta’s efforts in a statement on the programme. “This effort will improve Pakistani youth’s capacity; to utilise social media platforms in a beneficial, productive, and legal manner; for both individual and group well-being. Through better digital experiences; Meta has been at the forefront of fostering digital literacy. The government of Pakistan is dedicated to using digital technology; to hasten socio-economic development across the country; and I believe that this effort will prove to be a significant first step in that direction, he continued.

Also Read

Meta cuts recruiting plans as it braces for “fierce” headwinds
Meta cuts recruiting plans as it braces for “fierce” headwinds

Facebook-owner Meta Platforms has cut plans to hire engineers by at least...

Two of the six weekly episodes will focus on each of the four major themes; “Think before you act,” “Women’s experience online”; “Critical Discussions,” and “Empathy.” There will be six total episodes. Each episode tackles actual issues that individuals encounter online every day; and it is anticipated that it will provide practical advice; for navigating challenging online circumstances. You may watch the series at (https://www.facebook.com/chaichatspk/).

The Shaoor Foundation, a programme partner of Meta; and the Chai Chats programme are working together to develop a teachers’ training curriculum on digital literacy; and empowered behaviours. The current Facebook “We Think Digital” modules and Chai Chats Webisodes; will be included into the curriculum as part of Shaoor’s School Program.

Advertisement

Also Read

Microsoft and Meta have joined Google in using AI in data centres
Microsoft and Meta have joined Google in using AI in data centres

Microsoft and Meta are developing an AI system; that generates alerts for...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story