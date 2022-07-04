Pakistan will benefit from Meta’s instructive “Chai Chats” series 

Meta cuts recruiting plans as it braces for “fierce” headwinds
Facebook-owner Meta Platforms has cut plans to hire engineers by at least...
In order to raise awareness of digital literacy and social cohesion among young Facebook users in Pakistan; Meta has created the educational series “Chai Chats” in partnership with PTA. In order to encourage and persuade young people to adopt a healthy and responsible online behaviour; the series follows a close-knit group of university friends who meet challenging online circumstances; and successfully navigate them with grace, friendliness, and humour.
Through the web series and local community training; the programme hopes to reach millions of young Pakistanis online; as well as 180 secondary school teachers and more than 1,000 secondary school students. It will also train educators in at-risk communities to address these issues; with at-risk communities.
Chairman PTA Maj. Gen (R) Amir Azeem Bajwa praised Meta’s efforts in a statement on the programme. “This effort will improve Pakistani youth’s capacity; to utilise social media platforms in a beneficial, productive, and legal manner; for both individual and group well-being. Through better digital experiences; Meta has been at the forefront of fostering digital literacy. The government of Pakistan is dedicated to using digital technology; to hasten socio-economic development across the country; and I believe that this effort will prove to be a significant first step in that direction, he continued.
Two of the six weekly episodes will focus on each of the four major themes; “Think before you act,” “Women’s experience online”; “Critical Discussions,” and “Empathy.” There will be six total episodes. Each episode tackles actual issues that individuals encounter online every day; and it is anticipated that it will provide practical advice; for navigating challenging online circumstances. You may watch the series at (https://www.facebook.com/chaichatspk/).
The Shaoor Foundation, a programme partner of Meta; and the Chai Chats programme are working together to develop a teachers’ training curriculum on digital literacy; and empowered behaviours. The current Facebook “We Think Digital” modules and Chai Chats Webisodes; will be included into the curriculum as part of Shaoor’s School Program.
