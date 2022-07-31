Advertisement
Play Store blocks full-screen advertisements, VPN hijacking





Google has new regulations for Play Store developers.

  •  Apps can’t bypass Google’s Flag SECURE function from November 1, 2022 to July 31, 2023.
  • Full-screen ads, VPNs, and fake apps will be banned from September 30, 2022.
  • Google has announced new rules for Android developers using the Play Store.
Google has announced new rules for Android developers using the Play Store. These rules are meant to stop full-screen ads, VPNs, and fake apps that look like real software.

The Play Store will tell developers that they can’t show “Full-screen interstitial ads” after September 30, 2022. These are ads that pop up in the middle of a game or while an app is loading. Also, 15-second ads that take up the whole screen and can’t be closed will be banned.

The new policy won’t cover rewarded ads, like in-app popups that users can choose to see in order to get access to more in-app content. These types of ads will still be allowed.

The company’s FLAG SECURE function has been updated to prohibit screenshots, screen sharing, and broadcasting. From November 1, 2022, apps can’t bypass blacklisted material.

VPNs will face harsher limitations starting the same day. Only specialist VPN apps can “establish a secure device-level tunnel to a remote server” (opens in new tab).

USE EXACT ALARM permission will be limited to apps that need precisely timed actions (from July 31, 2022)

A change on August 31, 2022 may be most interesting to consumers.

We don’t allow apps that mislead users by imitating another developer, company, or app. To keep Google Play safe and courteous, we’ve defined and banned dangerous or inappropriate content, Google wrote in a blog post.

The business recommends examining the developer name (displayed under the app title in the Play Store), logo, and name to ensure they are authentic and not misleading.

Further app store adjustments include removing misleading health information, improving subscription management, and adding child-friendly adverts.

