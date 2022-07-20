Plugable USB-C Triple 4K price in Pakistan & specification

The Plugable UD-ULTC4K is a multifunctional USB-C docking station that offers 96W of power supply in addition to triple 4K display outputs, Ethernet, and USB Type-A ports.

I’d never used a docking station until Plugable sent me the USB-C Triple 4K Display Docking Station to evaluate. This is an updated version of the earlier dock with the same name. The new model is improved inside and out.

Plugable USB-C Triple 4K price in pakistan

the expected amount of Plugable USB-C Triple 4K is Rs. 62059.34/-

Plugable USB-C Triple 4K Display Docking Station (UD-ULTC4K) specification

Size (WxDxH) With vertical stand: 73 x 200 x 136 mm (2.87 x 7.87 x 5.35 in)

Without stand: 35 x 195 x 95 mm (1.38 x 7.68 x 3.74 in) Weight 1.38 lbs (626 grams) Connection to host USB Type-C – 10 Gbps, 100W Power Delivery (96W certified) Ports Front

1 x USB Type-C (10Gbps) with 20W Power Deliver

1 x Full-size SD card reader

1 x 3.5.. Audio In

1 x 3.5mm Audio Out

Rear 4 x USB Type-A (5Gbps)

2 x HDMI 2.0 / DisplayPort++ 1.2 (DisplayLink)

1 x HDMI 2.0 / DisplayPort++ 1.2 (DP Alt Mode)

10/100/1000 Gbps Ethernet

USB-C host connection

AC in Display resolutions 3 x 4K (3840 x 2160) @ 60Hz Power adapter 135W (20V 6.75A) power supply What’s in the box Plugable UD-ULTC4K Docking Station

135W power supply

USB-C to USB-C host connection cable

