Plugable USB-C Triple 4K price in Pakistan & specification

Plugable USB-C Triple 4K Display Docking Station (UD-ULTC4K)

The Plugable UD-ULTC4K is a multifunctional USB-C docking station that offers 96W of power supply in addition to triple 4K display outputs, Ethernet, and USB Type-A ports.

I’d never used a docking station until Plugable sent me the USB-C Triple 4K Display Docking Station to evaluate. This is an updated version of the earlier dock with the same name. The new model is improved inside and out.

Plugable USB-C Triple 4K price in pakistan

the expected amount of Plugable USB-C Triple 4K is Rs. 62059.34/-

Plugable USB-C Triple 4K Display Docking Station (UD-ULTC4K) specification

Size (WxDxH)With vertical stand: 73 x 200 x 136 mm (2.87 x 7.87 x 5.35 in)
Without stand: 35 x 195 x 95 mm (1.38 x 7.68 x 3.74 in)
Weight1.38 lbs (626 grams)
Connection to hostUSB Type-C – 10 Gbps, 100W Power Delivery (96W certified)
PortsFront
  • 1 x USB Type-C (10Gbps) with 20W Power Deliver
  • 1 x Full-size SD card reader
  • 1 x 3.5.. Audio In
  • 1 x 3.5mm Audio Out
Rear

  • 4 x USB Type-A (5Gbps)
  • 2 x HDMI 2.0 / DisplayPort++ 1.2 (DisplayLink)
  • 1 x HDMI 2.0 / DisplayPort++ 1.2 (DP Alt Mode)
  • 10/100/1000 Gbps Ethernet
  • USB-C host connection
  • AC in
Display resolutions3 x 4K (3840 x 2160) @ 60Hz
Power adapter135W (20V 6.75A) power supply
What’s in the boxPlugable UD-ULTC4K Docking Station
135W power supply
USB-C to USB-C host connection cable

