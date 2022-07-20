Plugable USB-C Triple 4K price in Pakistan & specification

DockCase USB-C Visual Smart Hub review: Screen-equipped dock
DockCase's USB-C Visual Smart Hub 7-in-1 looks to target this market. This...
The Plugable UD-ULTC4K is a multifunctional USB-C docking station that offers 96W of power supply in addition to triple 4K display outputs, Ethernet, and USB Type-A ports.
I’d never used a docking station until Plugable sent me the USB-C Triple 4K Display Docking Station to evaluate. This is an updated version of the earlier dock with the same name. The new model is improved inside and out.
the expected amount of Plugable USB-C Triple 4K is Rs. 62059.34/-
|Size (WxDxH)
|With vertical stand: 73 x 200 x 136 mm (2.87 x 7.87 x 5.35 in)
Without stand: 35 x 195 x 95 mm (1.38 x 7.68 x 3.74 in)
|Weight
|1.38 lbs (626 grams)
|Connection to host
|USB Type-C – 10 Gbps, 100W Power Delivery (96W certified)
|Ports
|Front
Advertisement
Advertisement
Rear
Advertisement
|Display resolutions
|3 x 4K (3840 x 2160) @ 60Hz
|Power adapter
|135W (20V 6.75A) power supply
|What’s in the box
|Plugable UD-ULTC4K Docking Station
135W power supply
USB-C to USB-C host connection cable
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.