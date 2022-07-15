POCO ready to launch a Redmi Note 10s rebrand, spotted on FCC listing

Recently, The Xiaomi sub-brand POCO launched the POCO F4 5G and the POCO X4 GT in the global markets. These devices are the rebranded versions of the Redmi Note 11T and Redmi K40S. Now, the company is set to launch another Redmi rebrand in the global market.

The upcoming POCO smartphone with model number 2207117BPG will be a variant of the model number M2101K7BNY, according to an FCC listing. The Redmi Note 10s’ model number is M2101K7BNY, as we already know. As a result, POCO will soon release the rebranded Redmi Note 10S to the global market.

The FCC listing further reveals that the POCO smartphone will come with three storage options – 4GB + 64GB, 4GB + 128GB and 6GB + 128GB. Other than that, the device will likely arrive in blue, black, and white color options.

POCO 2207117BPG expected features



Advertisement

We can already guess all of the POCO 2207117BPG’s specifications because we know it will be a rebranded Redmi 10s.

To begin, the device will have a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 450 nits of typical brightness, 1100 nits of peak brightness, and Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

The device will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G95 chipset, along with LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 2.2 storage. It is expected to have a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

As for optics, the device will likely bring a 64-megapixel primary camera paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide unit, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Up front, the device is expected to have a 13-megapixel front camera.

A previous report has mentioned that the device is expected to launch around mid-August, so we will likely hear more details like its moniker and pricing soon.

Also Read

Advertisement