Poco rebrands Redmi Note 10S, FCC papers show

Redmi and Poco really adore playing the rebranding game, and it appears that this will continue indefinitely. In reality, the Redmi Note 10S, which was originally released in 2021 under that moniker, Poco may be preparing to rebrand yet another gadget – in this case,

It seems a bit late to rebrand a device more than a year after it first debuted, but according to newly revealed FCC records, that is exactly what will occur. Poco has requested an FCC certification based on the prior certification issued for the Redmi Note 10S, as the two devices are identical but for small differences.

As seen in the screenshot above, the Redmi Note 10S (model number M2101K7BNY) was approved with MIUI 12, however the future Poco model will launch with MIUI 13 – which is understandable, given that it will be released a year later. In addition, the Poco phone will share one RAM/storage configuration with its sister (6/128GB), but will also provide two variants not seen on the Redmi: 4/64GB and 4/128GB. It will also be offered in a new blue colour.

Also Read OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G obtains Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 Beta 1 OnePlus has launched OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 based on Android 12...

The Redmi Note 10S is equipped with a 6.43-inch, 1080×2400, 60 Hz AMOLED display, a MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, and a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging capabilities. It features a quad back camera system (64 MP primary, 8 MP ultrawide, 2 MP macro, and 2 MP depth) and a 13 MP front-facing camera.

Advertisement

Given this hardware, we assume that the forthcoming Poco will be a member of either the C or M Poco device family. With FCC certification in the rearview mirror, the formal release is likely imminent.