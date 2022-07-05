Price of the Google Pixel 6a released in advance of launch

Google Pixel 6 Pro price in pakistan and features
Since the previous month, there have been numerous rumours and leaks; about the Google Pixel 6a. Google is getting ready to introduce the Pixel 6a; a low-cost smartphone that is expected to replace the Pixel 6. On July 28, the device is anticipated to go on sale. The Google Pixel 6a Price recently surfaced online; revealing it to be a dependable low-cost phone.
The Google Pixel 6a will cost $449. On July 28, Google’s new mid-range phone is scheduled to go on sale. The primary features and cost of the phone; have already been disclosed by the company. The upcoming smartphone will be a less expensive; alternative to the Google Pixel 6. The Pixel 6a will cost $449, £399, or $749 in Australia. Pre-orders for the phone will begin on July 21 in the US; and Australia, and sales will begin on July 28. Regarding the handset’s international accessibility; nothing had been said as of yet.
Like the other Pixel 6 phones, the Pixel 6a will sport a 6.1-inch OLED screen; with a punch-hole cut-out. It will have a resolution of 1080 x 2400, a pixel density of 429; and HDR capability. It will only feature a 60Hz refresh rate, though; which could disappoint some.
A 12.2MP primary camera with an f/1.7 aperture and a 12MP ultra-wide camera; with an f/2.2 aperture make up the handset’s camera setup. Additionally, it will include an 8MP selfie camera. So, don’t anticipate any selfies with really high resolution here. The smartphone’s battery will have a 4410mAh capacity; and a 30W charging rate.
