Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Price of the Google Pixel 6a released in advance of launch

Price of the Google Pixel 6a released in advance of launch

Articles
Advertisement
Price of the Google Pixel 6a released in advance of launch

Price of the Google Pixel 6a

Advertisement
  • Google Pixel 6a Price Is Set To Be $449.
  • Google’s new mid-range Phone is all set to land on July 28.
  • Phone will have a 6.1-inch OLED screen, with a punch-hole cut-out like the other Pixel 6 phones.
Advertisement

Since the previous month, there have been numerous rumours and leaks; about the Google Pixel 6a. Google is getting ready to introduce the Pixel 6a; a low-cost smartphone that is expected to replace the Pixel 6. On July 28, the device is anticipated to go on sale. The Google Pixel 6a Price recently surfaced online; revealing it to be a dependable low-cost phone.

The Google Pixel 6a will cost $449. On July 28, Google’s new mid-range phone is scheduled to go on sale. The primary features and cost of the phone; have already been disclosed by the company. The upcoming smartphone will be a less expensive; alternative to the Google Pixel 6. The Pixel 6a will cost $449, £399, or $749 in Australia. Pre-orders for the phone will begin on July 21 in the US; and Australia, and sales will begin on July 28. Regarding the handset’s international accessibility; nothing had been said as of yet.

Also Read

Google Pixel 6 Pro price in pakistan and features
Google Pixel 6 Pro price in pakistan and features

The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, which will replace the Pixel...

Like the other Pixel 6 phones, the Pixel 6a will sport a 6.1-inch OLED screen; with a punch-hole cut-out. It will have a resolution of 1080 x 2400, a pixel density of 429; and HDR capability. It will only feature a 60Hz refresh rate, though; which could disappoint some.

A 12.2MP primary camera with an f/1.7 aperture and a 12MP ultra-wide camera; with an f/2.2 aperture make up the handset’s camera setup. Additionally, it will include an 8MP selfie camera. So, don’t anticipate any selfies with really high resolution here. The smartphone’s battery will have a 4410mAh capacity; and a 30W charging rate.

Also Read

Google Pixel 7 Pro prototype low-level specifications leak
Google Pixel 7 Pro prototype low-level specifications leak

The Pixel 7's GS201 chip will continue to use Cortex-A55 cores and...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story