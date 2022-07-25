Pricing and battery life for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 have been leaked

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro will be unveiled on August 10.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro will be unveiled on August 10, but there’s still time for a few rumours and leaks before then – and the most recent ones offer us some more indications regarding price and battery life.

According to store listings uncovered by Dealntech(opens in new tab), the regular Galaxy Watch 5 will cost €10 more than the previous edition of the wristwatch, while the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro (following on from the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic) will cost €30 more.

That’s a dip of approximately $10 and a climb of about $30 , so these aren’t significant changes, but it’s worth keeping these potential variations in mind if you’re planning on purchasing one of the new wearables in the future months.

There’s also good news from reliable tipster Ice Universe(opens in new tab), who claims that the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro will have up to three days of battery life – a significant increase since last year’s model struggled to make it through the day.

In terms of battery life, it would also put Samsung’s new premium wristwatch ahead of most other Wear OS smartwatches on the market. More than a day of battery life is certainly rare for fully equipped wearables with full colour displays.

It’s unclear how the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro would accomplish this feat: it’s conceivable that there will be a stringent battery saving mode to preserve power. We’ll keep you updated as soon as Samsung makes these gadgets public.

