Telcos warn PTA of upcoming load shedding
Telecom firms warned the government of probable connectivity breakdowns if the power...
PTA has developed a “Cyber Security Framework” after thorough discussion; and consultation with the telecom industry and top cyber security experts. This framework, which outlines the duties of auditors and PTA licensees; is based on the Critical Telecom Data; and Infrastructure Security Regulation (CTDISR) by PTA. It gives the auditors direction for carrying out gap assessments; in light of the PTA’s Cyber Security Regulations, including, if required; interpretation and expectations against each security control. A maturity model that classifies the controls according to their criticality; has also been developed as part of the framework.
PTA Formulates Cyber Security Framework
It is important to note that the International Telecommunication Union (ITU); considers each member state’s Cyber Security Framework; while determining the Global Cyber Security Index (GCI).
The framework will help firms manage and lower cybersecurity risk, and it represents a substantial improvement; in the telecom industry’s security environment.
