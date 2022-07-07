PTA develops a framework for cyber security

PTA has formulated “Cyber Security Framework”.

The framework is based on Critical Telecom Data and Infrastructure Security Regulation.

It defines the obligation for auditors and PTA’s licensees.

PTA has developed a “Cyber Security Framework” after thorough discussion; and consultation with the telecom industry and top cyber security experts. This framework, which outlines the duties of auditors and PTA licensees; is based on the Critical Telecom Data; and Infrastructure Security Regulation (CTDISR) by PTA. It gives the auditors direction for carrying out gap assessments; in light of the PTA’s Cyber Security Regulations, including, if required; interpretation and expectations against each security control. A maturity model that classifies the controls according to their criticality; has also been developed as part of the framework.

It is important to note that the International Telecommunication Union (ITU); considers each member state’s Cyber Security Framework; while determining the Global Cyber Security Index (GCI).

The framework will help firms manage and lower cybersecurity risk, and it represents a substantial improvement; in the telecom industry’s security environment.

