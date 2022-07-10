Advertisement
Realme 8i Price in Pakistan & Specs

Realme 8i Price in Pakistan & Specs

Realme 8i Price in Pakistan & Specs

Realme 8i Price in Pakistan & Specs.

The Realme 8i sports a 6.6″ FullHD+ 120Hz LCD with 6-level refresh rates and a 600 nit maximum brightness.

The 8i’s processor is the Helio G96 SoC, and its software is Realme UI 2.0, which is based on Android 11; Realme UI 3.0’s early access build will be available in Q1 2022 and will be based on Android 12.

The 8i has a total of four cameras for taking pictures: a 16 MP selfie camera in the punch hole, a 50 MP primary camera, a 2 MP macro camera, and a 2 MP monochrome camera on the back.

A 5,000 mAh battery powers the Realme 8i and can be charged at up to 18W over a USB-C connector. For password-free unlocking, the smartphone also has a side-mounted fingerprint reader.

Realme 8i Price in Pakistan

The Realme 8i expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 31,999.

Realme 8i Specifications:

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIRealme UI 2.0
Dimensions164.1 x 75.5 x 8.5 mm
Weight194 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsSpace Black, Stellar Purple
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPU2.05 GHz Octa-Core
ChipsetMediatek Helio G96 (12 nm)
GPUMali-G57 MC2
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.6 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~399 PPI)
Extra Features120Hz, 600nits brightness
MemoryBuilt-in64/128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM, UFS 2.1
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.31″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front16 MP, f/2.5, (wide), 1/3.06″, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non-removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 18W

Price

Price in Rs: Coming Soon    (Expected Rs: 31,999)   Price in USD: $NA

 

