Realme 8i Price in Pakistan & Specs.

Realme 8i VS 9i: Fast A look at the Fast Charging Capabilities
Realme 8i VS 9i: Smartphones have become an extension of your own...
The Realme 8i sports a 6.6″ FullHD+ 120Hz LCD with 6-level refresh rates and a 600 nit maximum brightness.
The 8i’s processor is the Helio G96 SoC, and its software is Realme UI 2.0, which is based on Android 11; Realme UI 3.0’s early access build will be available in Q1 2022 and will be based on Android 12.
The 8i has a total of four cameras for taking pictures: a 16 MP selfie camera in the punch hole, a 50 MP primary camera, a 2 MP macro camera, and a 2 MP monochrome camera on the back.
A 5,000 mAh battery powers the Realme 8i and can be charged at up to 18W over a USB-C connector. For password-free unlocking, the smartphone also has a side-mounted fingerprint reader.
The Realme 8i expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 31,999.
Realme 8i Specifications:
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|Realme UI 2.0
|Dimensions
|164.1 x 75.5 x 8.5 mm
|Weight
|194 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Space Black, Stellar Purple
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|2.05 GHz Octa-Core
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio G96 (12 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.6 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~399 PPI)
|Extra Features
|120Hz, 600nits brightness
|Memory
|Built-in
|64/128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM, UFS 2.1
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.31″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.5, (wide), 1/3.06″, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio (Unspecified)
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non-removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 18W
Price
|Price in Rs: Coming Soon (Expected Rs: 31,999) Price in USD: $NA
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.