Realme 8i Price in Pakistan & Specs.

The Realme 8i sports a 6.6″ FullHD+ 120Hz LCD with 6-level refresh rates and a 600 nit maximum brightness.

The 8i’s processor is the Helio G96 SoC, and its software is Realme UI 2.0, which is based on Android 11; Realme UI 3.0’s early access build will be available in Q1 2022 and will be based on Android 12.

The 8i has a total of four cameras for taking pictures: a 16 MP selfie camera in the punch hole, a 50 MP primary camera, a 2 MP macro camera, and a 2 MP monochrome camera on the back.

A 5,000 mAh battery powers the Realme 8i and can be charged at up to 18W over a USB-C connector. For password-free unlocking, the smartphone also has a side-mounted fingerprint reader.

Realme 8i Price in Pakistan

The Realme 8i expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 31,999.

Realme 8i Specifications:

Build OS Android 11 OS UI Realme UI 2.0 Dimensions 164.1 x 75.5 x 8.5 mm Weight 194 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Space Black, Stellar Purple Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU 2.05 GHz Octa-Core Chipset Mediatek Helio G96 (12 nm) GPU Mali-G57 MC2 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.6 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~399 PPI) Extra Features 120Hz, 600nits brightness Memory Built-in 64/128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM, UFS 2.1 Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.31″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected]) Front 16 MP, f/2.5, (wide), 1/3.06″, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non-removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 18W

