Realme 9 4G price in Pakistan and detailed specifications

Realme 9 4G price in Pakistan is Rs. 54,999. The selling pricing of Realme mobile products in the formal warranty is regulated by authorised dealers and warranty providers. Realme, a Chinese technology company, has launched the 9 series. Realme is developing two new smartphones in its all-new 9-series.

Realme 9 4G Specifications

BASIC INFO Brand Realme Model 9 4G Status Available Release Date 2022, April BODY Dimensions 160.2 x 73.3 x 8 mm (6.31 x 2.89 x 0.31 in) Weight 178 g (6.28 oz) Colors Meteor Black, Sunburst Gold, Stargaze White Body Material – SIMs Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) Water & Dust – DISPLAY Size 6.4 inches Type Super AMOLED, 90Hz, 430 nits (typ), 1000 nits (peak) Resolutions 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio PPI 411 ppi density Multi touch Yes Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 NETWORKS 2G GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 3G HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G 1, 3, 5, 8, 38, 40, 41 5G No Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A GPRS Yes EDGE Yes CAMERA Rear Triple 108 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.67″, 0.64µm, Dual Pixel PDAF

8 MP, f/2.2, 120? (ultrawide), 1/4″, 1.12µm

2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) Features LED flash, HDR, panorama Videos [email protected] Front 16 MP, f/2.5, 26mm (wide), 1/3.09″, 1.0µm

HDR, panorama

[email protected] HARDWARE OS Android 12, Realme UI 3.0 Chipset Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm) CPU Octa-core (4×2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold & 4×1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver) GPU Adreno 610 RAM 6GB / 8GB Storage 128GB Card Slot microSDXC (dedicated slot) BATTERY Type Li-Po Capacity 5000 mAh Removable Non-Removable Talk Time N/A Stand By N/A Fast Charging Fast charging 33W, 50% in 31 min, 100% in 75 min (advertised) Wireless Charging No COMMONS Sensors Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Bluetooth 5.1, A2DP, LE GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go Wi Fi Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot NFC No