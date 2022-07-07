Realme 9 4G price in Pakistan and specs

Realme GT Neo 3T Price in Pakistan & Specs
It's anticipated that Pakistan will soon see the release of the Realme...
Realme 9 4G comes with Android 12 Os, 6.4 inches Super AMOLED Display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G Chipset, Triple Rear and 16MP Selfie Camera, 6GB RAM / 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM.
|BASIC INFO
|Brand
|Realme
|Model
|9 4G
|Status
|Available
|BODY
|Dimensions
|160.2 x 73.3 x 8 mm (6.31 x 2.89 x 0.31 in)
|Weight
|178 g (6.28 oz)
|Colors
|Meteor Black, Sunburst Gold, Stargaze White
|Body Material
|–
|SIMs
|Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|Water & Dust
|–
|DISPLAY
|Size
|6.4 inches
|Type
|Super AMOLED, 90Hz, 430 nits (typ), 1000 nits (peak)
|Resolutions
|1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio
|PPI
|411 ppi density
|Multi touch
|Yes
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|NETWORKS
|2G
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
|3G
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G
|1, 3, 5, 8, 38, 40, 41
|5G
|No
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A
|GPRS
|Yes
|EDGE
|Yes
|CAMERA
|Rear Triple
|108 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.67″, 0.64µm, Dual Pixel PDAF
8 MP, f/2.2, 120? (ultrawide), 1/4″, 1.12µm
2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
|Features
|LED flash, HDR, panorama
|Videos
|[email protected]
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.5, 26mm (wide), 1/3.09″, 1.0µm
HDR, panorama
[email protected]
|HARDWARE
|OS
|Android 12, Realme UI 3.0
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (4×2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold & 4×1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver)
|GPU
|Adreno 610
|RAM
|6GB / 8GB
|Storage
|128GB
|Card Slot
|microSDXC (dedicated s
|BATTERY
|Type
|Li-Po
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|Removable
|Non-Removable
|Talk Time
|N/A
|Stand By
|N/A
|Fast Charging
|Fast charging 33W, 50% in 31 min, 100% in 75 min (advertised)
|COMMONS
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
|Bluetooth
|5.1, A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|Wi Fi
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
|NFC
|No
Realme 9 4G Price is RS. 39,081 in Pakistan
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.