Realme 9 4G price in Pakistan and specs

Realme 9 4G

Realme 9 4G comes with Android 12 Os, 6.4 inches Super AMOLED Display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G Chipset, Triple Rear and 16MP Selfie Camera, 6GB RAM / 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM.

Realme 9 4G specs

BASIC INFO
BrandRealme
Model9 4G
StatusAvailable
BODY
Dimensions160.2 x 73.3 x 8 mm (6.31 x 2.89 x 0.31 in)
Weight178 g (6.28 oz)
ColorsMeteor Black, Sunburst Gold, Stargaze White
Body Material
SIMsDual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
Water & Dust
DISPLAY
Size6.4 inches
TypeSuper AMOLED, 90Hz, 430 nits (typ), 1000 nits (peak)
Resolutions1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio
PPI411 ppi density
Multi touchYes
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
NETWORKS
2GGSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
3GHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G1, 3, 5, 8, 38, 40, 41
5GNo
SpeedHSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A
GPRSYes
EDGEYes
CAMERA
Rear Triple108 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.67″, 0.64µm, Dual Pixel PDAF
8 MP, f/2.2, 120? (ultrawide), 1/4″, 1.12µm
2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
FeaturesLED flash, HDR, panorama
Videos[email protected]
Front16 MP, f/2.5, 26mm (wide), 1/3.09″, 1.0µm
HDR, panorama
[email protected]
HARDWARE
OSAndroid 12, Realme UI 3.0
ChipsetQualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm)
CPUOcta-core (4×2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold & 4×1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver)
GPUAdreno 610
RAM6GB / 8GB
Storage128GB
Card SlotmicroSDXC (dedicated s
BATTERY
TypeLi-Po
Capacity5000 mAh
RemovableNon-Removable
Talk TimeN/A
Stand ByN/A
Fast ChargingFast charging 33W, 50% in 31 min, 100% in 75 min (advertised)
COMMONS
SensorsFingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
Bluetooth5.1, A2DP, LE
GPSYes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
Wi FiWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
NFCNo

Price in Pakistan

Realme 9 4G Price is RS. 39,081 in Pakistan

