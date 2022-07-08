Advertisement
Realme 9i 5G price in Pakistan & specs

Realme 9i 5G price in Pakistan & specs

Realme 9i 5G price in Pakistan & specs

Realme 9i 5G

Realme launches 9i 5G. The 9i-series phone is being released. Realme 9i 5G will be a mid-range phone. The smartphone contains Qualcomm Snapdragon, the most powerful chipset, and a 2.4 GHz Octa-Core processor to make it ultrafast. This smartphone’s GPU is Adreno 610. The smartphone has a 6.6-inch screen with 1080 x 2412-pixel resolution. The new Realme 9i 5G offers a high-quality IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen display. 9i 5G by Realme will have 4/6GB of RAM. The smartphone’s CPU and RAM allow users to do tasks in seconds.

Realme 9i 5G specs

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlue, Gold, Black
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G BandSA/NSA
ProcessorCPU2.4 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetMediaTek Dimensity (unknown)
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.6 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2412 Pixels (~400 PPI)
ProtectionDragontrail Pro Glass
Extra Features90Hz
MemoryBuilt-in64/128GB Built-in, 4/6GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.76″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front16 MP, f/2.1, (wide), 1/3.0, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraDocument viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 33W, 100% in 70 min (advertised)

Price in Pakistan

Realme 9i 5G price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 44,999.

Also Read

Realme 9i is official with big battery, Snapdragon 680
Realme 9i is official with big battery, Snapdragon 680

Realme 9i Launch Timeline In Vietnam, the Realme 9i has just made...

