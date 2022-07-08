Realme 9i 5G price in Pakistan & specs

Realme launches 9i 5G. The 9i-series phone is being released. Realme 9i 5G will be a mid-range phone. The smartphone contains Qualcomm Snapdragon, the most powerful chipset, and a 2.4 GHz Octa-Core processor to make it ultrafast. This smartphone’s GPU is Adreno 610. The smartphone has a 6.6-inch screen with 1080 x 2412-pixel resolution. The new Realme 9i 5G offers a high-quality IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen display. 9i 5G by Realme will have 4/6GB of RAM. The smartphone’s CPU and RAM allow users to do tasks in seconds.

Realme 9i 5G specs

Build OS Android 12 OS Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim , Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Blue, Gold, Black Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band SA/NSA Processor CPU 2.4 Ghz Octa Core Chipset MediaTek Dimensity (unknown) Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.6 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2412 Pixels (~400 PPI) Protection Dragontrail Pro Glass Extra Features 90Hz Memory Built-in 64/128GB Built-in, 4/6GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.76″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, ( depth ) LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected]) Front 16 MP, f/2.1, (wide), 1/3.0, Panorama, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 33W, 100% in 70 min (advertised)

Price in Pakistan

Realme 9i 5G price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 44,999.

