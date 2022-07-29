Realme C30 price in Pakistan & specs

realme C30 features a vertical stripe design (Ld)
realme C30 is a stunning entry-level smartphone with a Vertical Stripe design....
Realme, a Chinese business, is releasing the C30 to the market. The next smartphone will come from the company’s C-series. The new smartphone will be a low-cost option known as the Realme C30. The smartphone will be powered by Unisoc Tiger T612, one of the most recent chipsets available for smartphones on the market (12 nm). The incoming new Realme C30 has a 1.8 GHz Octa-Core CPU under the hood. This new smartphone features a 6.5-inch screen size, which is a large-screen display, with an IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, and this gadget Realme C30 will have a full-HD display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 Pixels, as well as an ARM Mali-G57 GPU.
The Realme C30 is likely to cost Rs. 19,999 in Pakistan.
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|Realme UI GO
|Dimensions
|164.1 x 75.6 x 8.5 mm
|Weight
|182 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Lake Blue, Bamboo Green
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Unisoc Tiger T612 (12 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G57
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.5 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Memory
|Built-in
|32GB Built-in, 2/3GB RAM, UFS 2.2
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|8 MP, f/2.0, 27mm (wide), 1/4.0″, AF, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|5 MP, f/2.2, 27mm (wide), 1/5.0″, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable) 5000 mAh
