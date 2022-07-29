Advertisement
Realme C30 price in Pakistan & specs

Realme C30 price in Pakistan & specs

Realme C30 price in Pakistan & specs

Realme C30

Realme, a Chinese business, is releasing the C30 to the market. The next smartphone will come from the company’s C-series. The new smartphone will be a low-cost option known as the Realme C30. The smartphone will be powered by Unisoc Tiger T612, one of the most recent chipsets available for smartphones on the market (12 nm). The incoming new Realme C30 has a 1.8 GHz Octa-Core CPU under the hood. This new smartphone features a 6.5-inch screen size, which is a large-screen display, with an IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, and this gadget Realme C30 will have a full-HD display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 Pixels, as well as an ARM Mali-G57 GPU.

Realme C30 price in Pakistan

The Realme C30 is likely to cost Rs. 19,999 in Pakistan.

Realme C30 specs

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIRealme UI GO
Dimensions164.1 x 75.6 x 8.5 mm
Weight182 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsLake Blue, Bamboo Green
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetUnisoc Tiger T612 (12 nm)
GPUMali-G57
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass
MemoryBuilt-in32GB Built-in, 2/3GB RAM, UFS 2.2
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMain8 MP, f/2.0, 27mm (wide), 1/4.0″, AF, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front5 MP, f/2.2, 27mm (wide), 1/5.0″, HDR, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraPhoto/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable) 5000 mAh

realme C30 features a vertical stripe design (Ld)
realme C30 features a vertical stripe design (Ld)

realme C30 is a stunning entry-level smartphone with a Vertical Stripe design....

