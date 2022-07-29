Realme C30 price in Pakistan & specs

Realme, a Chinese business, is releasing the C30 to the market. The next smartphone will come from the company’s C-series. The new smartphone will be a low-cost option known as the Realme C30. The smartphone will be powered by Unisoc Tiger T612, one of the most recent chipsets available for smartphones on the market (12 nm). The incoming new Realme C30 has a 1.8 GHz Octa-Core CPU under the hood. This new smartphone features a 6.5-inch screen size, which is a large-screen display, with an IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, and this gadget Realme C30 will have a full-HD display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 Pixels, as well as an ARM Mali-G57 GPU.

Realme C30 price in Pakistan

The Realme C30 is likely to cost Rs. 19,999 in Pakistan.

Realme C30 specs

Build OS Android 11 OS UI Realme UI GO Dimensions 164.1 x 75.6 x 8.5 mm Weight 182 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Lake Blue, Bamboo Green Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Unisoc Tiger T612 (12 nm) GPU Mali-G57 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.5 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Memory Built-in 32GB Built-in, 2/3GB RAM, UFS 2.2 Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main 8 MP , f/2.0, 27mm (wide), 1/4.0″, AF, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 5 MP , f/2.2, 27mm (wide), 1/5.0″, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802. 11 b /g/n, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE Features Sensors Accelerometer, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable) 5000 mAh

