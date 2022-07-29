Realme C31 price in Pakistan & specs

Tech-savvy Soon, Realme will launch C31. Realme is developing a C-series smartphone. The next phone, model number RMX3501, has been approved by Thailand’s NBTC authorities. Realme C31 is the newcomer. The smartphone will be powered by Unisoc T610, a new chipset. Realme C31 contains 1.8 GHz Octa-Core CPU. This new incoming smartphone includes a 6.5-inch IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen with a full-HD 720 x 1600-pixel display. This next gadget has Mali-G52 MP2 GPU. Gorilla Glass protects the screen. The next Realme sharp C31 has 4 gigabytes of RAM, the most in this smartphone, therefore it will operate super-fast.

Realme C31 price in Pakistan

The Realme C31 is likely to cost Rs. 24,999 in Pakistan.

Realme C31 specs

Build OS Android 11 OS UI Realme UI 2.0 Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, Dark Green Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa core (2 x 1.8 GHz Cortex A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex A55) Chipset Unisoc Tiger T612 (12 nm) GPU Mali-G52 MP2 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.5 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Memory Built-in 32/64GB Built-in, 3/ 4GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 13 MP, (wide), AF + 2 MP , f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 5 MP, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802. 11 b /g/n, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB microUSB 2.0 NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted) Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Battery charging 10W

Also Read The Realme C30 will come with a single rear camera The Realme C30 is the company's next product, which has been sighted...