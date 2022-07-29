Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Realme C31 price in Pakistan & specs

Realme C31 price in Pakistan & specs

Articles
Advertisement
Realme C31 price in Pakistan & specs

Realme C31

Advertisement

Tech-savvy Soon, Realme will launch C31. Realme is developing a C-series smartphone. The next phone, model number RMX3501, has been approved by Thailand’s NBTC authorities. Realme C31 is the newcomer. The smartphone will be powered by Unisoc T610, a new chipset. Realme C31 contains 1.8 GHz Octa-Core CPU. This new incoming smartphone includes a 6.5-inch IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen with a full-HD 720 x 1600-pixel display. This next gadget has Mali-G52 MP2 GPU. Gorilla Glass protects the screen. The next Realme sharp C31 has 4 gigabytes of RAM, the most in this smartphone, therefore it will operate super-fast.

Realme C31 price in Pakistan

The Realme C31 is likely to cost Rs. 24,999 in Pakistan.

Realme C31 specs

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIRealme UI 2.0
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, Dark Green
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta core (2 x 1.8 GHz Cortex A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex A55)
ChipsetUnisoc Tiger T612 (12 nm)
GPUMali-G52 MP2
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass
MemoryBuilt-in32/64GB Built-in, 3/4GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 13 MP, (wide), AF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front5 MP, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBmicroUSB 2.0
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted)
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraPhoto/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Battery charging 10W

Also Read

The Realme C30 will come with a single rear camera
The Realme C30 will come with a single rear camera

The Realme C30 is the company's next product, which has been sighted...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story