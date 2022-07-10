Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Realme GT Neo 3 150W specs & price in Pakistan

Realme GT Neo 3 150W specs & price in Pakistan

Articles
Advertisement
Realme GT Neo 3 150W specs & price in Pakistan

Realme GT Neo 3 150W

Advertisement

Realme released the GT Neo 3 150W in March. In May, the Naruto Edition came out with a cool orange-and-black paint job and a fancy box. Today, Realme announced the Realme GT Neo 3 Thor Love and Thunder Limited Edition, which is another special version of the  Neo 3.

Realme worked with Marvel Studios to make the GT Neo  Thor Love and Thunder Limited Edition. This phone is for people who are young, active, and full of life.

Realme GT Neo 3 150W specs

Advertisement
NETWORK
TechnologyGSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE / 5G
2G BandsGSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2, CDMA 800
3G BandsHSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100, CDMA2000 1xEV-DO
4G Bands1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 18, 19, 26, 28, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41
5G Bands1, 3, 5, 8, 28, 40, 41, 77, 78 SA/NSA
SpeedHSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A, 5G
LAUNCH
Announced2022, March 22
StatusRumoured
Advertisement
BODY
Dimensions163.3 x 75.6 x 8.2 mm (6.43 x 2.98 x 0.32 in)
Weight188 g (6.63 oz)
SimDual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
DISPLAY
TypeAMOLED, 1B colors, 120Hz, HDR10+
Size6.7 inches, 108.0 cm2 (~87.5% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution1080 x 2412 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~394 ppi density)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
PLATFORM
OSAndroid 12, Realme UI 3.0
ChipsetMediaTek Dimensity 8100 (5 nm)
CPUOcta-core (4×2.85 GHz Cortex-A78 & 4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
GPUMali-G610 MC6
MEMORY
Card slotNo
Internal256GB/8GB RAM, 256GB/12GB RAM
Others
Advertisement
  • UFS 3.1
CAMERA
Primary50 MP, f/1.9, 24mm (wide), 1/1.56″, 1.0µm, PDAF, OIS 8 MP, f/2.3, 15mm, 120˚ (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12µm 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
FeaturesDual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, panorama
Video[email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60fps, gyro-EIS
Secondary16 MP, f/2.5, 26mm (wide), 1/3.09″, 1.0µm
Others
Advertisement
SOUND
LoudspeakerYes, with stereo speakers
3.5mm jackNo
Others
  • 24-bit/192kHz audio
Advertisement
COMMS
WLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth5.3, A2DP, LE, aptX HD
GPSYes, with dual-band A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
NFCYes (dual side)
RadioNo
USBUSB Type-C 2.0
Advertisement
FEATURES
SensorsFingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
Advertisement
BATTERY
TypeLi-Po 4500 mAh, non-removable
Others
  • Fast charging 150W, 50% in 5 min

Price in Pakistan

The expected amount of Realme GT Neo 3 150W is Rs. 107,999/-

Also Read

Realme GT Neo 3T Price in Pakistan & Specs
Realme GT Neo 3T Price in Pakistan & Specs

It's anticipated that Pakistan will soon see the release of the Realme...

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story