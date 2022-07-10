Realme GT Neo 3 150W specs & price in Pakistan

Realme released the GT Neo 3 150W in March. In May, the Naruto Edition came out with a cool orange-and-black paint job and a fancy box. Today, Realme announced the Realme GT Neo 3 Thor Love and Thunder Limited Edition, which is another special version of the Neo 3.

Realme worked with Marvel Studios to make the GT Neo Thor Love and Thunder Limited Edition. This phone is for people who are young, active, and full of life.

Realme GT Neo 3 150W specs

Advertisement NETWORK Technology GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE / 5G 2G Bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2, CDMA 800 3G Bands HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100, CDMA2000 1xEV-DO 4G Bands 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 18, 19, 26, 28, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41 5G Bands 1, 3, 5, 8, 28, 40, 41, 77, 78 SA/NSA Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A, 5G LAUNCH Announced 2022, March 22 Status Rumoured Advertisement BODY Dimensions 163.3 x 75.6 x 8.2 mm (6.43 x 2.98 x 0.32 in) Weight 188 g (6.63 oz) Sim Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) DISPLAY Type AMOLED, 1B colors, 120Hz, HDR10+ Size 6.7 inches, 108.0 cm2 (~87.5% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~394 ppi density) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 PLATFORM OS Android 12, Realme UI 3.0 Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8100 (5 nm) CPU Octa-core (4×2.85 GHz Cortex-A78 & 4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU Mali-G610 MC6 MEMORY Card slot No Internal 256GB/8GB RAM, 256GB/12GB RAM Others Advertisement UFS 3.1 CAMERA Primary 50 MP, f/1.9, 24mm (wide), 1/1.56″, 1.0µm, PDAF, OIS 8 MP, f/2.3, 15mm, 120˚ (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12µm 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) Features Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, panorama Video [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60fps, gyro-EIS Secondary 16 MP, f/2.5, 26mm (wide), 1/3.09″, 1.0µm Others HDR, panorama

[email protected], gyro-EIS Advertisement SOUND Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers 3.5mm jack No Others 24-bit/192kHz audio Advertisement COMMS WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.3, A2DP, LE, aptX HD GPS Yes, with dual-band A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS NFC Yes (dual side) Radio No USB USB Type-C 2.0 Advertisement FEATURES Sensors Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Advertisement BATTERY Type Li-Po 4500 mAh, non-removable Others Fast charging 150W, 50% in 5 min

