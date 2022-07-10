Realme GT Neo 3 150W specs & price in Pakistan

Realme released the GT Neo 3 150W in March. In May, the Naruto Edition came out with a cool orange-and-black paint job and a fancy box. Today, Realme announced the Realme GT Neo 3 Thor Love and Thunder Limited Edition, which is another special version of the Neo 3.
Realme worked with Marvel Studios to make the GT Neo Thor Love and Thunder Limited Edition. This phone is for people who are young, active, and full of life.
Realme GT Neo 3 150W specs
NETWORK
|Technology
|GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE / 5G
|2G Bands
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2, CDMA 800
|3G Bands
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100, CDMA2000 1xEV-DO
|4G Bands
|1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 18, 19, 26, 28, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41
|5G Bands
|1, 3, 5, 8, 28, 40, 41, 77, 78 SA/NSA
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A, 5G
LAUNCH
|Announced
|2022, March 22
|Status
BODY
|Dimensions
|163.3 x 75.6 x 8.2 mm (6.43 x 2.98 x 0.32 in)
|Weight
|188 g (6.63 oz)
|Sim
|Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
DISPLAY
|Type
|AMOLED, 1B colors, 120Hz, HDR10+
|Size
|6.7 inches, 108.0 cm2 (~87.5% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1080 x 2412 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~394 ppi density)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
PLATFORM
|OS
|Android 12, Realme UI 3.0
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 8100 (5 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (4×2.85 GHz Cortex-A78 & 4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|GPU
|Mali-G610 MC6
MEMORY
|Card slot
|No
|Internal
|256GB/8GB RAM, 256GB/12GB RAM
CAMERA
|Primary
|50 MP, f/1.9, 24mm (wide), 1/1.56″, 1.0µm, PDAF, OIS 8 MP, f/2.3, 15mm, 120˚ (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12µm 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
|Features
|Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, panorama
|Video
|[email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60fps, gyro-EIS
|Secondary
|16 MP, f/2.5, 26mm (wide), 1/3.09″, 1.0µm
SOUND
|Loudspeaker
|Yes, with stereo speakers
|3.5mm jack
|No
COMMS
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.3, A2DP, LE, aptX HD
|GPS
|Yes, with dual-band A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
|NFC
|Yes (dual side)
|Radio
|No
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0
FEATURES
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
BATTERY
|Type
|Li-Po 4500 mAh, non-removable
- Fast charging 150W, 50% in 5 min
Price in Pakistan
The expected amount of Realme GT Neo 3 150W is Rs. 107,999/-
