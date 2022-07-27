Realme GT Neo 3 price in Pakistan & specification

Realme launches the GT Neo 3 smartphone. Realme will soon release a gaming smartphone. Realme GT Neo 3 is the company’s next flagship smartphone. The next smartphone has a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC, the most powerful chipset, and an Octa-core CPU to make it ultra-fast. This smartphone’s GPU is Mali-G610 MC6. The smartphone has a 6.4-inch screen with full HD (1080 x 2340 pixels) resolution. The new Realme GT Neo boasts a high-quality AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display. Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protects the smartphone.

Realme GT Neo 3 price in Pakistan

Realme GT Neo 3 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 56,999.

Realme GT Neo 3 specification

Build OS Android 12 OS UI Realme UI 2.0 Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, Blue, Silver Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1 (2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 26(850), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.85 GHz Cortex-A78 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8100 (5 nm) GPU Mali-G610 MC6 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B, Multitouch Size 6.7 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI) Extra Features 120Hz, HDR10+ Memory Built-in 128/256GB Built-in, 6/8/12GB RAM, UFS 3.1 Card No Camera Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.56″, PDAF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.3, 16mm, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected], gyro-EIS) Front 16 MP, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo /video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 80W, 100% in 32 min (regular version)

