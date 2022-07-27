Realme GT Neo 3 price in Pakistan & specification

Realme GT Neo 3 150W specs & price in Pakistan
Realme released the GT Neo 3 150W in March. In May, the...
Realme launches the GT Neo 3 smartphone. Realme will soon release a gaming smartphone. Realme GT Neo 3 is the company’s next flagship smartphone. The next smartphone has a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC, the most powerful chipset, and an Octa-core CPU to make it ultra-fast. This smartphone’s GPU is Mali-G610 MC6. The smartphone has a 6.4-inch screen with full HD (1080 x 2340 pixels) resolution. The new Realme GT Neo boasts a high-quality AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display. Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protects the smartphone.
Realme GT Neo 3 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 56,999.
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|Realme UI 2.0
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Silver
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 26(850), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.85 GHz Cortex-A78 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 8100 (5 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G610 MC6
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B, Multitouch
|Size
|6.7 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI)
|Extra Features
|120Hz, HDR10+
|Memory
|Built-in
|128/256GB Built-in, 6/8/12GB RAM, UFS 3.1
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.56″, PDAF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.3, 16mm, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected], gyro-EIS)
|Front
|16 MP, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|GPS
|Yes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 80W, 100% in 32 min (regular version)
