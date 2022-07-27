Advertisement
Realme GT Neo 3 price in Pakistan & specification

Articles
Realme GT Neo 3

Realme launches the GT Neo 3 smartphone. Realme will soon release a gaming smartphone. Realme GT Neo 3 is the company’s next flagship smartphone. The next smartphone has a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC, the most powerful chipset, and an Octa-core CPU to make it ultra-fast. This smartphone’s GPU is Mali-G610 MC6. The smartphone has a 6.4-inch screen with full HD (1080 x 2340 pixels) resolution. The new Realme GT Neo boasts a high-quality AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display. Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protects the smartphone.

Realme GT Neo 3 price in Pakistan

Realme GT Neo 3 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 56,999.

Realme GT Neo 3 specification

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIRealme UI 2.0
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, Blue, Silver
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 26(850), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.85 GHz Cortex-A78 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediaTek Dimensity 8100 (5 nm)
GPUMali-G610 MC6
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI)
Extra Features120Hz, HDR10+
MemoryBuilt-in128/256GB Built-in, 6/8/12GB RAM, UFS 3.1
CardNo
CameraMainTriple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.56″, PDAF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.3, 16mm, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected], gyro-EIS)
Front16 MP, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 80W, 100% in 32 min (regular version)

Also Read

Realme GT Neo 3 150W specs & price in Pakistan
Realme GT Neo 3 150W specs & price in Pakistan

Realme released the GT Neo 3 150W in March. In May, the...

