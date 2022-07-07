Realme GT Neo 5 5G price in Pakistan & specs

The Realme GT Neo 5 5G phone may launch on Oct. 27, 2022. You can buy the Neo 5 in several colours and storage sizes online and offline. Realme GT Neo may be purchased on Daraz Mall and OLX.

Realme GT Neo has a 6.8-inch display, MediaTek Dimensity 9000 MT6893 processor, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB internal storage, 64 + 12 + 5 MP rear cameras, 32 MP selfie camera, Silver, Dark Blue, and Midnight Black colours, and 5100 mAh battery. PriceBey has GT Neo 5 5G’s series full details, first look, best deal, firmware updates, coupons, deals, comparisons, case, review, models, RAM, ROM, Battery, Screen size, Chipset, Colors, User reviews, rating, and more specs.

Realme GT Neo is already a candidate for affordable smartphone of the year. This Realme phone is a wonderful deal in Pakistan. The Realme latest affordable Gaming phone has a 6.8-inch display, MediaTek Dimensity 9000 MT6893 processor, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB Inbuilt Storage, 64 + 12 + 5 MP Rear Cameras, 32 MP Selfie Camera, Silver, Dark Blue, and Midnight Black colours, and 5100 mAh battery.

Realme GT Neo 5 5G specs

General

Brand Realme mobile phone Model Name Realme GT Neo 5 5G Price Rs. 98,999 / € 607 / ₹ 50,768 / C$ 899 Release Date 27th October 2022 Display 6.8 inches Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9000 MT6893 RAM 8 GB Inbuilt Storage 256 GB Rear Cameras 64 + 12 + 5 MP Selfie Camera 32 MP Colours Silver, Dark Blue and Midnight Black Battery 5100 mAh