Realme GT Neo 5 5G price in Pakistan & specs

The Realme GT Neo 5 5G phone may launch on Oct. 27, 2022. You can buy the   Neo 5 in several colours and storage sizes online and offline. Realme GT Neo  may be purchased on Daraz Mall and OLX.

Realme GT Neo  has a 6.8-inch display, MediaTek Dimensity 9000 MT6893 processor, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB internal storage, 64 + 12 + 5 MP rear cameras, 32 MP selfie camera, Silver, Dark Blue, and Midnight Black colours, and 5100 mAh battery. PriceBey has GT Neo 5 5G’s series full details, first look, best deal, firmware updates, coupons, deals, comparisons, case, review, models, RAM, ROM, Battery, Screen size, Chipset, Colors, User reviews, rating, and more specs.

Realme GT Neo  is already a candidate for affordable smartphone of the year. This Realme phone is a wonderful deal in Pakistan. The Realme latest affordable Gaming phone has a 6.8-inch display, MediaTek Dimensity 9000 MT6893 processor, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB Inbuilt Storage, 64 + 12 + 5 MP Rear Cameras, 32 MP Selfie Camera, Silver, Dark Blue, and Midnight Black colours, and 5100 mAh battery.

Realme GT Neo 5 5G specs

General

BrandRealme mobile phone
Model NameRealme GT Neo 5 5G
PriceRs. 98,999 / € 607 / ₹ 50,768 / C$ 899
Release Date27th October 2022
Display6.8 inches
ProcessorMediaTek Dimensity 9000 MT6893
RAM8 GB
Inbuilt Storage256 GB
Rear Cameras64 + 12 + 5 MP
Selfie Camera32 MP
ColoursSilver, Dark Blue and Midnight Black
Battery5100 mAh

 

Price in Pakistan

The lowest rate of the Realme GT Neo 5  PTA approved will be PKR 98,999

