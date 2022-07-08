Realme Pad Mini specs & price in Pakistan

New Realme Pad with Snapdragon 870 ,120 Hz screen to launch soon
Realme is reportedly working on a new tablet, following the Realme Pad...
Realme introduces the Pad Mini. Realme is developing a tablet. First company tablet. Mid-range describes the newbie. Realme Pad Mini is the forthcoming tablet. Unisoc T616 will power the next smartphone. This strong chipset handles high-end smartphone specs. It has an Octa-Core processor. Realme’s Pad Mini is 8.7 inches. The Pad has the brand’s distinctive LCD Display Touchscreen display. Realme Pad Mini’s 800 x 1340-pixel resolution is due to its infinity screen. Mali-G57 MP1 GPU protects this pad.
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Gray, Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa Core
|Chipset
|Unisoc T616
|GPU
|Mali-G57 MP1
|Display
|Technology
|LCD Display Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|8.7 Inches
|Resolution
|800 x 1340 Pixels (~179 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|32/64GB Built-in, 3/4GB RAM
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|8 MP f/2.0, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected])
|Front
|5 MP, f/2.2
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0, A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS
|Radio
|(not yet confirmed)
|USB
|USB Type-C port
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Document viewer, Photo video/editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 6400 mAh
|– Fast charging 18W
Realme Pad Mini price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 38,999.
