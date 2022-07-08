Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Realme Pad Mini specs & price in Pakistan

Realme Pad Mini specs & price in Pakistan

Articles
Advertisement
Realme Pad Mini specs & price in Pakistan

Realme Pad Mini

Advertisement

Realme introduces the Pad Mini. Realme is developing a tablet. First company tablet. Mid-range describes the newbie. Realme Pad Mini is the forthcoming tablet. Unisoc T616 will power the next smartphone. This strong chipset handles high-end smartphone specs. It has an Octa-Core processor. Realme’s Pad Mini is 8.7 inches. The Pad has the brand’s distinctive LCD Display Touchscreen display. Realme Pad Mini’s 800 x 1340-pixel resolution is due to its infinity screen. Mali-G57 MP1 GPU protects this pad.

Realme Pad Mini specs

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsGray, Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
ProcessorCPUOcta Core
ChipsetUnisoc T616
GPUMali-G57 MP1
DisplayTechnologyLCD Display Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size8.7 Inches
Resolution800 x 1340 Pixels (~179 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in32/64GB Built-in, 3/4GB RAM
CardNo
CameraMain8 MP f/2.0, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected])
Front5 MP, f/2.2
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0, A2DP, LE
GPSYes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS
Radio(not yet confirmed)
USBUSB Type-C port
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraDocument viewer, Photo video/editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 6400 mAh
– Fast charging 18W

Price in Pakistan

Realme Pad Mini price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 38,999.

Also Read

New Realme Pad with Snapdragon 870 ,120 Hz screen to launch soon
New Realme Pad with Snapdragon 870 ,120 Hz screen to launch soon

Realme is reportedly working on a new tablet, following the Realme Pad...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Vivo y35 price in Pakistan and specifications
Vivo y35 price in Pakistan and specifications
Samsung Galaxy A32 price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy A32 price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo Y33s price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo Y33s price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo v24 Pro price in Pakistan and features
Vivo v24 Pro price in Pakistan and features
Samsung Galaxy S8 price in Pakistan & features
Samsung Galaxy S8 price in Pakistan & features
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Price in Pakistan & specifications
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story