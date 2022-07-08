Realme Pad Mini specs & price in Pakistan

Realme introduces the Pad Mini. Realme is developing a tablet. First company tablet. Mid-range describes the newbie. Realme Pad Mini is the forthcoming tablet. Unisoc T616 will power the next smartphone. This strong chipset handles high-end smartphone specs. It has an Octa-Core processor. Realme’s Pad Mini is 8.7 inches. The Pad has the brand’s distinctive LCD Display Touchscreen display. Realme Pad Mini’s 800 x 1340-pixel resolution is due to its infinity screen. Mali-G57 MP1 GPU protects this pad.

Realme Pad Mini specs

Build OS Android 11 OS Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim , Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Gray, Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE Processor CPU Octa Core Chipset Unisoc T616 GPU Mali-G57 MP1 Display Technology LCD Display Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 8.7 Inches Resolution 800 x 1340 Pixels (~179 PPI) Memory Built-in 32/64GB Built-in, 3/4GB RAM Card No Camera Main 8 MP f/2.0, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) Front 5 MP, f/2.2 Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0, A2DP, LE GPS Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS Radio (not yet confirmed ) USB USB Type-C port NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Document viewer, Photo video/editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 6400 mAh – Fast charging 18W

Price in Pakistan

Realme Pad Mini price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 38,999.

