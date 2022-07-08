Realme Q5 Pro specs & price in Pakistan

Realme Narzo 50i Price in Pakistan & Specs
Next week, Realme will launch the Q5 Pro. Chinese smartphone maker launches new Q-series phone. Realme Q5 Pro is the series’ upcoming high-end smartphone. The smartphone contains Qualcomm SM8250-AC Snapdragon 870 5G (7 nm), the most powerful chipset, and a 3.2 GHz Octa-Core processor to make it ultrafast. This smartphone has Adreno 650 GPU. The smartphone has a 6.5-inch screen with 1080 x 2400 pixel resolution. The new Realme Q5 Pro has a high-quality AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display.
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|Dimensions
|162.9 x 75.8 x 8.7 mm
|Weight
|195 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (1 x 3.2 GHz Kryo 585 + 3 x 2.42 GHz Kryo 585 + 4 x 1.80 GHz Kryo 585)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM8250-AC Snapdragon 870 5G (7 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 650
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.5 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~405 PPI)
|Extra Features
|120Hz, HDR10+, 1300 nits (peak)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128/256GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM, UFS 3.1
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports upto 256GB) (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.73″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.3, 16mm, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected], gyro-EIS)
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.5, 26mm (wide), 1/3.09″, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE, aptX HD
|GPS
|Yes + dual-band A-GPS support, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo viewer/editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 80W
Realme Q5 Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 49,999.
