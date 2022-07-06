Redmi K50i to launch on July 20, teaser reveals design

We learned a few weeks ago that Xiaomi’s Redmi was planning to launch the Redmi K50i in India. According to a report published yesterday, the K50i will make its debut in India on July 20. That report proved to be correct, as Redmi has announced that the K50i will be available in India on July 20.

Redmi hasn’t divulged any specs of the K50i yet, but the teaser shared by the company reveals the smartphone’s design. It has a triple camera setup on the rear, and blue is one of the color options you will get to choose from.

Also read: Redmi K50i 5G Price in Pakistan & Specs

The Redmi K50i resembles the Redmi Note 11T Pro and Redmi Note 11T Pro+, which were released in China in May. These are essentially the same phones with varying battery capacities and charging speeds. The Note 11T Pro has a 5,080 mAh battery and supports 67W charging, whereas the Note 11T Pro+ has a 4,400 mAh battery and supports 120W charging.

According to rumours, the Redmi K50i will be a rebranded Redmi Note 11T Pro+ with the Dimensity 8100 SoC, 6.6″ FullHD+ 144Hz LCD, 16MP selfie camera, 64MP primary camera (joined by 8MP ultrawide and 2MP macro units), stereo speakers, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader.

Advertisement

With the event still two weeks away, expect the company to reveal more information about the Redmi K50i. In the meantime, you can view the detailed specifications of the Redmi Note 11T Pro and Redmi Note 11T Pro+ here.