Redmi K50S Pro Price in Pakistan & Specs.

The Redmi K series has been brought back to market by the Chinese manufacturer Xiaomi.

In addition, the firm will begin selling the Redmi K50i 5G starting on July 23, 2022, however sales of the recently released K50i 5G phone have not yet begun because the company also intends to release two further handsets in its own K50 series.

The Redmi Redmi K50S and Redmi K50S Pro names of these upcoming smartphones are most likely.

About one of these Redmi K50S Pro smartphones, some information has been released to the media.

Redmi K50S Pro Price in Pakistan

Advertisement

The Redmi K50S Pro expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 84,999.

Redmi K50S Pro Specifications:

Network 2G Band GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 MHz 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 MHz 4G Band LTE Band 1: 2100, Band 2: 1900, Band 3: 1800, Band 4: 1700, Band 5: 850, Band 7: 2600, Band 8: 900, Band 12-14, 17: 700, Band 20: 800, Band 28: 700, Band 31: 450, Band 71: 600 MHz 5G Band 5G FR1: 450 MHz – 6 GHz , 5G FR2: 24.25 GHz – 52.6 GHz DISPLAY Type Super AMOLED Display, HDR10+, Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Display Size 6.78 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels, 409 PPI CAMERA Back Camera Triple:

64 MP

8 MP

5 MP

LED Flash | AF Front Camera Single: 20 MP Camera Features LED Flash, HDR, Panorama BODY Dimensions 164.7 x 77.4 x 8.2 mm Weight 198g SIM Dual SIM(Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) Color Black, White, Aurora PLATFORM OS Android 12 – MIUI 12 CPU Octa-core (1×3.2 GHz Kryo 585 & 3×2.42 GHz Kryo 585 & 4×1.80 GHz Kryo 585) Processor Chipset Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 5G GPU Adreno 660 MEMORY Internal 128 GB / 256 GB Storage RAM 6 GB / 8 GB Card slot No BATTERY Capacity Non-Removable Li-Po 5000mAh Battery with Fast Charging CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6/e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.2, A2DP, LE Radio FM Radio: No, USB: microUSB 2.0 Type-C, Music, Alert MP3, Ringtones, Vibration, Polyphonic NFC Yes OTG Yes Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm Jack Yes GPS Yes, with dual-band A-GPS, GALILEO, GLONASS, BDS, QZSS, NavIC MORE FEATURES Browser HTML5 Sensors Fingerprint(side-mounted), Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Proximity, Compass, Color Spectrum, Barometer Messaging SMS, MMS, Email, IM Games Yes, Downloadable and Built-in Available Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5

Also Read Xiaomi is apparently developing a smartphone with a 200MP sensor Rumor claims phone will have Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, 120Hz display...