Redmi K50S Pro Price in Pakistan & Specs.

The Redmi K series has been brought back to market by the Chinese manufacturer Xiaomi.

In addition, the firm will begin selling the Redmi K50i 5G starting on July 23, 2022, however sales of the recently released K50i 5G phone have not yet begun because the company also intends to release two further handsets in its own K50 series.

The Redmi Redmi K50S and Redmi K50S Pro names of these upcoming smartphones are most likely.

About one of these Redmi K50S Pro smartphones, some information has been released to the media.

Redmi K50S Pro Price in Pakistan

The Redmi K50S Pro expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 84,999.

Redmi K50S Pro Specifications:

Network
2G BandGSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 MHz
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 MHz
4G BandLTE Band 1: 2100, Band 2: 1900, Band 3: 1800, Band 4: 1700, Band 5: 850, Band 7: 2600, Band 8: 900, Band 12-14, 17: 700, Band 20: 800, Band 28: 700, Band 31: 450, Band 71: 600 MHz
5G Band5G FR1: 450 MHz – 6 GHz , 5G FR2: 24.25 GHz – 52.6 GHz
DISPLAY
TypeSuper AMOLED Display, HDR10+, Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Display Size6.78 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels, 409 PPI
CAMERA
Back CameraTriple:
64 MP
8 MP
5 MP
LED Flash | AF
Front CameraSingle: 20 MP
Camera FeaturesLED Flash, HDR, Panorama
BODY
Dimensions164.7 x 77.4 x 8.2 mm
Weight198g
SIMDual SIM(Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
ColorBlack, White, Aurora
PLATFORM
OSAndroid 12 – MIUI 12
CPUOcta-core (1×3.2 GHz Kryo 585 & 3×2.42 GHz Kryo 585 & 4×1.80 GHz Kryo 585) Processor
ChipsetQualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 5G
GPUAdreno 660
MEMORY
Internal128 GB / 256 GB Storage
RAM6 GB / 8 GB
Card slotNo
BATTERY
CapacityNon-Removable Li-Po 5000mAh Battery with Fast Charging
CONNECTIVITY
WLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6/e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth5.2, A2DP, LE
RadioFM Radio: No, USB: microUSB 2.0 Type-C, Music, Alert MP3, Ringtones, Vibration, Polyphonic
NFCYes
OTGYes
LoudspeakerYes
3.5mm JackYes
GPSYes, with dual-band A-GPS, GALILEO, GLONASS, BDS, QZSS, NavIC
MORE FEATURES
BrowserHTML5
SensorsFingerprint(side-mounted), Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Proximity, Compass, Color Spectrum, Barometer
MessagingSMS, MMS, Email, IM
GamesYes, Downloadable and Built-in Available
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5

Xiaomi is apparently developing a smartphone with a 200MP sensor
Xiaomi is apparently developing a smartphone with a 200MP sensor

Rumor claims phone will have Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, 120Hz display...

