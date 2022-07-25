Redmi K50S Pro Price in Pakistan & Specs.

Xiaomi is apparently developing a smartphone with a 200MP sensor
Rumor claims phone will have Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, 120Hz display...
The Redmi K series has been brought back to market by the Chinese manufacturer Xiaomi.
In addition, the firm will begin selling the Redmi K50i 5G starting on July 23, 2022, however sales of the recently released K50i 5G phone have not yet begun because the company also intends to release two further handsets in its own K50 series.
The Redmi Redmi K50S and Redmi K50S Pro names of these upcoming smartphones are most likely.
About one of these Redmi K50S Pro smartphones, some information has been released to the media.
The Redmi K50S Pro expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 84,999.
Redmi K50S Pro Specifications:
|Network
|2G Band
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 MHz
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 MHz
|4G Band
|LTE Band 1: 2100, Band 2: 1900, Band 3: 1800, Band 4: 1700, Band 5: 850, Band 7: 2600, Band 8: 900, Band 12-14, 17: 700, Band 20: 800, Band 28: 700, Band 31: 450, Band 71: 600 MHz
|5G Band
|5G FR1: 450 MHz – 6 GHz , 5G FR2: 24.25 GHz – 52.6 GHz
|DISPLAY
|Type
|Super AMOLED Display, HDR10+, Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Display Size
|6.78 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels, 409 PPI
|CAMERA
|Back Camera
|Triple:
64 MP
8 MP
5 MP
LED Flash | AF
|Front Camera
|Single: 20 MP
|Camera Features
|LED Flash, HDR, Panorama
|BODY
|Dimensions
|164.7 x 77.4 x 8.2 mm
|Weight
|198g
|SIM
|Dual SIM(Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|Color
|Black, White, Aurora
|PLATFORM
|OS
|Android 12 – MIUI 12
|CPU
|Octa-core (1×3.2 GHz Kryo 585 & 3×2.42 GHz Kryo 585 & 4×1.80 GHz Kryo 585) Processor
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 5G
|GPU
|Adreno 660
|MEMORY
|Internal
|128 GB / 256 GB Storage
|RAM
|6 GB / 8 GB
|Card slot
|No
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|Non-Removable Li-Po 5000mAh Battery with Fast Charging
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6/e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.2, A2DP, LE
|Radio
|FM Radio: No, USB: microUSB 2.0 Type-C, Music, Alert MP3, Ringtones, Vibration, Polyphonic
|NFC
|Yes
|OTG
|Yes
|Loudspeaker
|Yes
|3.5mm Jack
|Yes
|GPS
|Yes, with dual-band A-GPS, GALILEO, GLONASS, BDS, QZSS, NavIC
|MORE FEATURES
|Browser
|HTML5
|Sensors
|Fingerprint(side-mounted), Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Proximity, Compass, Color Spectrum, Barometer
|Messaging
|SMS, MMS, Email, IM
|Games
|Yes, Downloadable and Built-in Available
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
