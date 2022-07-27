Advertisement
  Redmi K50S Pro specs leak; Xiaomi's first 200MP phone
Redmi K50S Pro specs leak; Xiaomi’s first 200MP phone

Redmi K50S Pro specs leak; Xiaomi’s first 200MP phone

Redmi K50S Pro specs leak; Xiaomi’s first 200MP phone

Redmi K50S Pro specs leak; Xiaomi’s first 200MP phone.

  • Xiaomi Redmi K50S Pro will have a 6.67 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ compatibility.
  • Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and 200MP camera may have consumed the entire budget.
  • The phone ought to have twin speakers and an in-display fingerprint reader.
The Xiaomi Redmi K50S Pro is gradually beginning to come into focus. If the timing of the launch works out against Motorola, this phone may be the first from Xiaomi to feature a 200MP camera (the 200MP Moto phone was supposed to come out in July, but it seems it got delayed).

In any case, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and the 200MP camera might have consumed the entire budget.

Rumors suggest that the additional two cameras on the rear are a basic 8MP ultra-wide and a 2MP macro (plus a 20MP camera on the front). According to sources, these are the specifications.

The 6.67″ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ compatibility will be level with the rest of the phone.

According to TENAA data, the phone will come with Android 12/MIUI 13 out of the box with memory variants of 8/128GB and 12/256GB.

Other speculated specifications, like the 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging, are confirmed by Brar. Additionally, the phone ought to have twin speakers and an in-display fingerprint reader.

Furthermore, a standard Xiaomi Redmi K50S with the Dimensity 8100 is anticipated.

For the international market, it is said that these two would be renamed as the Xiaomi 12T and 12T Pro. There is still no set date for the launch.

 

Next Story