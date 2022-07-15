Samsung announces 200 million SmartThings devices connected to its SmartThings Find network.

The service helps users locate their gadgets, wearables, and Smart Tags.

Samsung has introduced the Galaxy SmartTag and SmartTag+, which utilise Bluetooth Low-energy and UWB (Ultra-wide band).

Apple’s Find My network is the counterpart to Samsung’s SmartThings Find. Samsung has announced that SmartThings Find has set a new milestone by reaching 200 million “nodes” that aid in locating missing devices and objects. A node is any Samsung device with SmartThings Find enabled.

“We’re proud and excited to see the rapid growth of the SmartThings Find service. In less than two years, 200 million devices have opted in to help fellow Samsung Galaxy users find their misplaced devices – making it one of the fast growing services at Samsung.” — TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile Experience Business at Samsung Mobile

If a device or item with a SmartTag is misplaced, Galaxy devices registered to the SmartThings Find network can safely and anonymously communicate the item’s approximate position. Device IDs on the network update every 15 minutes and are encrypted for secure storage. The SmartThings Find app also includes a mechanism for manually discovering SmartTags that the user may be carrying without their knowledge.