Samsung announces Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 release event

Samsung revealed the date of its upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event.

The official teaser campaign should start soon for the products.

Samsung revealed the date of its upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event with a cryptic tweet. The puzzle has three images: a grid of letters, numbers, and icons, a grid of colors, and a row of colors.

If you follow the instructions in the final photo and arrange the colours in the second grid in the same sequence as the numbers in the first grid, you will arrive at the date of August 10, 2022, which is written as 081022.

Here is the answer to the riddle, in case you wish to figure it out on your own.

We have a secret to tell you. #SamsungUnpacked — Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) July 18, 2022

All previous leaks about the August 10 release date for Samsung’s new foldable phones, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4, are now true. These folding phones have already been leaked so much that we know everything about them.

We also expect to see the Galaxy Watch 5 at this launch event, but we don’t know much about it right now. But now that the release date is set, the official teaser campaign should start soon. This will confirm a few details about the products that will be coming out. Keep watching.

