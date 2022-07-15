Samsung Galaxy A04 was detected on NBTC database prior to its release

Samsung Galaxy A04 smartphone with the model number SM-A045F/DS was detected on the FCC database last week. The identical gadget is now listed as the Galaxy A04 on the NBTC and BIS certification sites.

Based on the previous FCC listing, we know that the device’s battery has a rated capacity of 4900mAh. It has also been discovered that it supports 15W rapid charging. The gadget was also discovered in the WiFi alliance database, revealing support for dual-band Wi-Fi 2.4GHz and 5GHz as well as Wi-Fi ac/n/b/g. The listing also disclosed that the gadget will ship with Android 12 and the OneUI 4.1 skin.

This is not the only inexpensive smartphone Samsung has planned for the future, as renders of the Samsung Galaxy A04s have already surfaced online and the handset has also been spotted on Geekbench.

The Galaxy A04s was also seen on Geekbench last month sporting an octa-core Exynos 850 processor and 3GB of RAM. The device is anticipated to debut with at least two RAM and storage configurations. Given that the smartphone features an Exynos 850 processor, 5G connection seems unlikely.