Samsung Galaxy A04s price in Pakistan & specs

List of future smartphones to be released in May 2022
In the month of May, we may expect many smartphone launches from...
The Latest Android Smartphone Called Samsung Galaxy A04s released by Samsung this year. This is a Mid Range Mobile Phone With an Affordable Price.
The latest entry-level smartphone has an Octa-Core processor, Helio chipset, and a large battery. The phone’s 6.5-inch HD screen makes the display sensor more appealing.
The phone’s rear camera will be 13 MP. It has 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage; SDmacro cards can expand storage. Back 5 MP Selfie Camera
The Galaxy A04s is available in Black and Blue and is 164.2 x 75.9 x 9.1 mm (6.46 x 2.99 x 0.36 in). Helio Chipset & Adreno 506 GPU Features. Massive 5000 maH battery included.
|Dimensions
|164.15 x 76.5 x 9.18mm
|Protection
|Gorilla Glass
Network
|Dual SIM
|DUAL SIM
|2G Network
|GSM
|3G Network
|HSDPA
|4G Network
|LTE
Display
|Display Type
|PLS TFT
|Size
|6.5”
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Display Colors
|16 M COLOR
|Pixel Density
|270 PPI
|Touch Screen
|YES
|Display Protection
|GORILLA GLASS
Media
|Alert Types
|RINGGING & VIBRATING
|Ring Tones
|BUILT IN & DOWNLOADABLE
|Loudspeaker
|YES
|Handsfree
|YES
Camera
|Primary
|13 MP+2 MP+2 MP
|Selfie Camera
|5MP
Software
|Operating System
|Android 12
Hardware
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio
|CPU
|2.35 Ghz Octa Core
|RAM (Memory)
|3 GB
|Internal Storage
|32 GB
Connectivity
|Bluetooth
|5.2A2DP/ LE
|Wi-fi
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0/USB On-The-Go
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS
Battery
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.