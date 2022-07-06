Samsung Galaxy A04s price in Pakistan & specs

The Latest Android Smartphone Called Samsung Galaxy A04s released by Samsung this year. This is a Mid Range Mobile Phone With an Affordable Price.

The latest entry-level smartphone has an Octa-Core processor, Helio chipset, and a large battery. The phone’s 6.5-inch HD screen makes the display sensor more appealing.

The phone’s rear camera will be 13 MP. It has 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage; SDmacro cards can expand storage. Back 5 MP Selfie Camera

The Galaxy A04s is available in Black and Blue and is 164.2 x 75.9 x 9.1 mm (6.46 x 2.99 x 0.36 in). Helio Chipset & Adreno 506 GPU Features. Massive 5000 maH battery included.

Samsung Galaxy A04s specs

Design

Dimensions 164.15 x 76.5 x 9.18mm Protection Gorilla Glass

Network

Dual SIM DUAL SIM 2G Network GSM 3G Network HSDPA 4G Network LTE Display Display Type PLS TFT Size 6.5" Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels Display Colors 16 M COLOR Pixel Density 270 PPI Touch Screen YES Display Protection GORILLA GLASS Media Alert Types RINGGING & VIBRATING Ring Tones BUILT IN & DOWNLOADABLE Loudspeaker YES Handsfree YES Camera Primary 13 MP+2 MP+2 MP Selfie Camera 5MP Software Operating System Android 12 Hardware Chipset MediaTek Helio CPU 2.35 Ghz Octa Core RAM (Memory) 3 GB Internal Storage 32 GB Connectivity Bluetooth 5.2A2DP/ LE Wi-fi Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot USB USB Type-C 2.0/USB On-The-Go GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS Battery Battery Type Li-Ion (Lithium Ion) Capacity 5000 MAh Placement Non-Removable Price in Pakistan The Samsung Galaxy A04s Price is RS 28,999 in Pakistan.

