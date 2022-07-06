Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy A04s price in Pakistan & specs

Samsung Galaxy A04s price in Pakistan & specs

Samsung Galaxy A04s price in Pakistan & specs

Samsung Galaxy A04s

The Latest Android Smartphone Called Samsung Galaxy A04s released by Samsung this year. This is a Mid Range Mobile Phone With an Affordable Price.

The latest entry-level smartphone has an Octa-Core processor, Helio chipset, and a large battery. The phone’s 6.5-inch HD screen makes the display sensor more appealing.

The phone’s rear camera will be 13 MP. It has 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage; SDmacro cards can expand storage. Back 5 MP Selfie Camera

The Galaxy A04s is available in Black and Blue and is 164.2 x 75.9 x 9.1 mm (6.46 x 2.99 x 0.36 in). Helio Chipset & Adreno 506 GPU Features. Massive 5000 maH battery included.

Samsung Galaxy A04s specs

Design

Dimensions164.15 x 76.5 x 9.18mm
ProtectionGorilla Glass

Network

Dual SIMDUAL SIM
2G NetworkGSM
3G NetworkHSDPA
4G NetworkLTE

Display

Display TypePLS TFT
Size6.5”
Resolution720 x 1600 pixels
Display Colors16 M COLOR
Pixel Density270 PPI
Touch ScreenYES
Display ProtectionGORILLA GLASS

Media

Alert TypesRINGGING & VIBRATING
Ring TonesBUILT IN & DOWNLOADABLE
LoudspeakerYES
HandsfreeYES

Camera

Primary13 MP+2 MP+2 MP
Selfie Camera5MP

Software

Operating SystemAndroid 12

Hardware

ChipsetMediaTek Helio
CPU2.35 Ghz Octa Core
RAM (Memory)3 GB
Internal Storage32 GB

Connectivity

Bluetooth5.2A2DP/ LE
Wi-fiWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
USBUSB Type-C 2.0/USB On-The-Go
GPSYes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS

Battery

Battery TypeLi-Ion (Lithium Ion)
Capacity5000 MAh
PlacementNon-Removable

Price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy A04s Price is RS 28,999 in Pakistan.

