Samsung Galaxy A13s price in Pakistan & specs

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 4G Price in Pakistan and specs
Galaxy S21 FE 4G is coming soon. The Snapdragon 720G processor powers...
Samsung introduced Samsung Galaxy A13s 4G. This 4G mobile phone has excellent features. It’s the most cheap phone.
phone Exynos 850 Octa-core (2x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) SoC. It includes 6 GB RAM and 128 GB built-in storage for user data.
The Galaxy A13s’s rear camera has 50+2+2+5 megapixels, an LED flash, and autofocus. 8MP selfie camera is available.
|Released
|15 August, 2022
|Status
|Coming Soon
Network
|Dual SIM
|DUAL SIM
|2G Network
|GSM
|3G Network
|HSDPA
|4G Network
|LTE
Display
|Display Type
|PLS TFT
|Size
|6.6”
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Display Colors
|16 M COLOR
|Pixel Density
|405 PPI
|Touch Screen
|YES
|Display Protection
|GORILLA GLASS 5
Media
|Alert Types
|RINGGING & VIBRATING
|Ring Tones
|BUILT IN & DOWNLOADABLE
|Loudspeaker
|YES
|Handsfree
|YES
Camera
|Primary
|50MP+5MP+2MP+2MP
|Selfie Camera
|8MP
Software
|Operating System
|ANDROID 12
Hardware
|Chipset
|Exynos 850 (8nm)
|CPU
|OCTA CORE
|GPU
|Mali-G52 MP1
|RAM (Memory)
|6 GB
|Internal Storage
|128 GB
|Card Slot
|microSDXC
Connectivity
|Bluetooth
|5.2A2DP/ LE
|Wi-fi
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0/USB On-The-Go
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS
Battery
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.