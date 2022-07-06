Samsung Galaxy A13s price in Pakistan & specs

Samsung introduced Samsung Galaxy A13s 4G. This 4G mobile phone has excellent features. It’s the most cheap phone.

phone Exynos 850 Octa-core (2x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) SoC. It includes 6 GB RAM and 128 GB built-in storage for user data.

The Galaxy A13s’s rear camera has 50+2+2+5 megapixels, an LED flash, and autofocus. 8MP selfie camera is available.

Samsung Galaxy A13s specs

General

Released 15 August, 2022 Status Coming Soon

Network

Dual SIM DUAL SIM 2G Network GSM 3G Network HSDPA 4G Network LTE Display Display Type PLS TFT Size 6.6" Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Display Colors 16 M COLOR Pixel Density 405 PPI Touch Screen YES Display Protection GORILLA GLASS 5 Media Alert Types RINGGING & VIBRATING Ring Tones BUILT IN & DOWNLOADABLE Loudspeaker YES Handsfree YES Camera Primary 50MP+5MP+2MP+2MP Selfie Camera 8MP Software Operating System ANDROID 12 Hardware Chipset Exynos 850 (8nm) CPU OCTA CORE GPU Mali-G52 MP1 RAM (Memory) 6 GB Internal Storage 128 GB Card Slot microSDXC Connectivity Bluetooth 5.2A2DP/ LE Wi-fi Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot USB USB Type-C 2.0/USB On-The-Go GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS Battery Battery Type Li-Ion (Lithium Ion) Capacity 5000 MAh Placement Non-Removable Price in Pakistan The Samsung Galaxy A13s Price is RS 38,999 in Pakistan