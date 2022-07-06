Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy A13s price in Pakistan & specs

Samsung Galaxy A13s price in Pakistan & specs

Samsung Galaxy A13s price in Pakistan & specs

Samsung Galaxy A13s

Samsung introduced Samsung Galaxy A13s 4G. This 4G mobile phone has excellent features. It’s the most cheap phone.

phone Exynos 850 Octa-core (2x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) SoC. It includes 6 GB RAM and 128 GB built-in storage for user data.

The Galaxy A13s’s rear camera has 50+2+2+5 megapixels, an LED flash, and autofocus. 8MP selfie camera is available.

Samsung Galaxy A13s specs

General

Released15 August, 2022
StatusComing Soon
Network

Dual SIMDUAL SIM
2G NetworkGSM
3G NetworkHSDPA
4G NetworkLTE
Display

Display TypePLS TFT
Size6.6”
Resolution1080 x 2400 pixels
Display Colors16 M COLOR
Pixel Density405 PPI
Touch ScreenYES
Display ProtectionGORILLA GLASS 5

Media

Alert TypesRINGGING & VIBRATING
Ring TonesBUILT IN & DOWNLOADABLE
LoudspeakerYES
HandsfreeYES

Camera

Primary50MP+5MP+2MP+2MP
Selfie Camera8MP

Software

Operating SystemANDROID 12

Hardware

ChipsetExynos 850 (8nm)
CPUOCTA CORE
GPUMali-G52 MP1
RAM (Memory)6 GB
Internal Storage128 GB
Card SlotmicroSDXC

Connectivity

Bluetooth5.2A2DP/ LE
Wi-fiWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
USBUSB Type-C 2.0/USB On-The-Go
GPSYes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS
Battery

Battery TypeLi-Ion (Lithium Ion)
Capacity5000 MAh
PlacementNon-Removable
Price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy A13s Price is RS 38,999 in Pakistan

