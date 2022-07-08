Samsung Galaxy A22 5G price in Pakistan & specs

Samsung officially revealed the Galaxy A22 5G and 4G. These are the new versions in the brand’s entry-level smartphone series. The Samsung Galaxy A22 5G may be the most powerful in its series, but that depends on your priorities. This inexpensive smartphone supports new networks. If not, the Galaxy A22 may be more suitable. Samsung Galaxy A22 5G is 5G-compatible.

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G specs

Build OS Android 11 OS UI One UI 3.1 Dimensions 167.2 x 76.4 x 9 mm Weight 203 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Gray, White, Mint, Violet Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE 5G Band SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset MediaTek MT6833 Dimensity 700 5G (7 nm) GPU Mali-G57 MC2 Display Technology TFT Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.6 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~399 PPI) Extra Features 90Hz Memory Built-in 64/ 128GB Built-in, 4/6GB RAM Card Unspecified Camera Main Triple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 5 MP , f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/5.0″ + 2 MP , f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP , f/2.0, (wide), Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0 NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, plastic back, plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+ support, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast battery charging 15W

Price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 43,999.

