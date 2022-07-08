Advertisement
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
  News
  Sci-Tech
  Samsung Galaxy A22 5G price in Pakistan & specs
Articles
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G

Samsung officially revealed the Galaxy A22 5G and 4G. These are the new versions in the brand’s entry-level smartphone series. The Samsung Galaxy A22 5G may be the most powerful in its series, but that depends on your priorities. This inexpensive smartphone supports new networks. If not, the Galaxy A22 may be more suitable. Samsung Galaxy A22 5G is 5G-compatible.

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G specs

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIOne UI 3.1
Dimensions167.2 x 76.4 x 9 mm
Weight203 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsGray, White, Mint, Violet
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
5G BandSA/NSA
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediaTek MT6833 Dimensity 700 5G (7 nm)
GPUMali-G57 MC2
DisplayTechnologyTFT Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.6 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~399 PPI)
Extra Features90Hz
MemoryBuilt-in64/128GB Built-in, 4/6GB RAM
CardUnspecified
CameraMainTriple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 5 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/5.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, plastic back, plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+ support, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast battery charging 15W

Price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 43,999.

Also Read

Galaxy S22 Ultra Will Feature 200MP Camera, S Pen Support
Galaxy S22 Ultra Will Feature 200MP Camera, S Pen Support

Galaxy S22 Ultra will be featuring a more improved version of the...

