Samsung Galaxy A22 5G price in Pakistan & specs

Samsung officially revealed the Galaxy A22 5G and 4G. These are the new versions in the brand’s entry-level smartphone series. The Samsung Galaxy A22 5G may be the most powerful in its series, but that depends on your priorities. This inexpensive smartphone supports new networks. If not, the Galaxy A22 may be more suitable. Samsung Galaxy A22 5G is 5G-compatible.
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|One UI 3.1
|Dimensions
|167.2 x 76.4 x 9 mm
|Weight
|203 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Gray, White, Mint, Violet
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|5G Band
|SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|MediaTek MT6833 Dimensity 700 5G (7 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Display
|Technology
|TFT Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.6 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~399 PPI)
|Extra Features
|90Hz
|Memory
|Built-in
|64/128GB Built-in, 4/6GB RAM
|Card
|Unspecified
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 5 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/5.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, plastic back, plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+ support, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 15W
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 43,999.
