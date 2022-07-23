Samsung Galaxy A73 price in Pakistan & specs

Samsung Galaxy A73 is a mid-range phone that will replace Galaxy A72. The upcoming smartphone will use Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G. This phone’s processor is powerful. Device has 2.2 GHz Octa-Core processor and ARM Mali-G68 GPU. Samsung’s Galaxy A73 boasts a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus capacitive touchscreen display.

Samsung Galaxy A73 specs

Build OS Android 12 OS UI OneUI 4.1 Dimensions 163.7 x 76.1 x 7.6 mm Weight 181 g SIM Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM) Colors Gray, Mint, White Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 670 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 670) Chipset Qualcomm SM7325 Snapdragon 778G 5G (6 nm) GPU Adreno 642L Display Technology Super AMOLED Plus Capacitive touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.7 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Extra Features 90Hz Memory Built-in 256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB) Camera Main Quad Camera: 108 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 5 MP , f/2.4, (macro) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps; gyro-EIS) Front 32 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8″, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS, EDGA 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer , gyro, proximity, compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical) Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack (Unspecified), Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra NFC (market dependent), IP67 dust/water resistant (up to 1m for 30 mins), Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 25W

Price in Pakistan

Advertisement

Price of Samsung Galaxy A73 in Pakistan is Rs. 115,999

Also Read Samsung Galaxy M23s 5G price in Pakistan & specs Samsung launched Galaxy M23s 5G with these features. CPU: Octa-core (4x2.3 GHz...