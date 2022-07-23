Samsung Galaxy A73 price in Pakistan & specs

Samsung Galaxy M23s 5G price in Pakistan & specs
Samsung Galaxy A73 is a mid-range phone that will replace Galaxy A72. The upcoming smartphone will use Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G. This phone’s processor is powerful. Device has 2.2 GHz Octa-Core processor and ARM Mali-G68 GPU. Samsung’s Galaxy A73 boasts a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus capacitive touchscreen display.
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|OneUI 4.1
|Dimensions
|163.7 x 76.1 x 7.6 mm
|Weight
|181 g
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Gray, Mint, White
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 670 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 670)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM7325 Snapdragon 778G 5G (6 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 642L
|Display
|Technology
|Super AMOLED Plus Capacitive touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.7 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Extra Features
|90Hz
|Memory
|Built-in
|256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 108 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps; gyro-EIS)
|Front
|32 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8″, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio (Unspecified)
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, EDGA 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical)
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack (Unspecified), Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|NFC (market dependent), IP67 dust/water resistant (up to 1m for 30 mins), Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 25W
Price of Samsung Galaxy A73 in Pakistan is Rs. 115,999
