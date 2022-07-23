Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy A73 price in Pakistan & specs

Samsung Galaxy A73 is a mid-range phone that will replace Galaxy A72. The upcoming smartphone will use Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G. This phone’s processor is powerful. Device has 2.2 GHz Octa-Core processor and ARM Mali-G68 GPU. Samsung’s Galaxy A73 boasts a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus capacitive touchscreen display.

Samsung Galaxy A73 specs

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIOneUI 4.1
Dimensions163.7 x 76.1 x 7.6 mm
Weight181 g
SIMHybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
ColorsGray, Mint, White
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G BandSA/NSA
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 670 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 670)
ChipsetQualcomm SM7325 Snapdragon 778G 5G (6 nm)
GPUAdreno 642L
DisplayTechnologySuper AMOLED Plus Capacitive touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass
Extra Features90Hz
MemoryBuilt-in256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 108 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
Featurespanorama, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60fps; gyro-EIS)
Front32 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8″, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
Data GPRS, EDGA 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical)
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack (Unspecified), Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraNFC (market dependent), IP67 dust/water resistant (up to 1m for 30 mins), Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 25W

Price in Pakistan

Advertisement

Price of Samsung Galaxy A73 in Pakistan is Rs. 115,999

