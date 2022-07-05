Samsung Galaxy F14s mobile specification and price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy F14 not only has an appealing design, but also comes filled with features that stand out.

you should think about making an investment in this model.

Samsung Galaxy F14s not only has an appealing design, but also comes filled with features that stand out, you should think about making an investment in this model considering that it not only has an appealing design, but also comes loaded with features that stand out.

Samsung Galaxy F14s Mobile Specs

General

Released 30 November, 2022 Status Coming Soon

Design

Dimensions 164 x 75.9 x 9.7 mm (6.46 x 2.99 x 0.38 in) Weight 221 g Protection Gorilla Glass Colors Attractive Black/Elegant Blue/ Trendy Emerald Green Network Dual SIM DUAL SIM 2G Network GSM 3G Network HSDPA 4G Network LTE Display Display Type IPS Size 6.5" Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels Display Colors 16 M COLOR Pixel Density 270 PPI Touch Screen YES Display Protection GORILLA GLASS Media Alert Types Ring and Vibrate Ring Tones BUILT IN & DOWNLOADABLE Loudspeaker YES Handsfree YES Camera Primary 48MP+8MP+5MP+2MP Selfie Camera 8MP Software Operating System Android 12 User Interface MIUI 12 Hardware Chipset Exynos 990 (8nm) CPU Octa-core (4×2.4 GHz Kryo 670 + 4×1.9 GHz Kryo 670) GPU Mali-G52 MC2 RAM (Memory) 4 GB Internal Storage 32/64 GB Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP/ LE Wi-fi Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go GPS Yes, with A-GPS/GLONASS/GALILEO, QZSS Battery Battery Type Li-Ion (Lithium Ion) Capacity 6000 MAh Placement Non-Removable Price in Pakistan The expected amount of Samsung Galaxy F14s will be ₨ 79,999/-

