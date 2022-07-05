Samsung Galaxy F14s mobile specification and price in Pakistan

Galaxy M11 specs and price in Pakistan
The upcoming smartphone's specs indicate it will be a cheap model. Arrival...
Samsung Galaxy F14s not only has an appealing design, but also comes filled with features that stand out, you should think about making an investment in this model considering that it not only has an appealing design, but also comes loaded with features that stand out.
|Released
|30 November, 2022
|Status
|Coming Soon
Design
|Dimensions
|164 x 75.9 x 9.7 mm (6.46 x 2.99 x 0.38 in)
|Weight
|221 g
|Protection
|Gorilla Glass
|Colors
|Attractive Black/Elegant Blue/ Trendy Emerald Green
|Dual SIM
|DUAL SIM
|2G Network
|GSM
|3G Network
|HSDPA
|4G Network
|LTE
Display
|Display Type
|IPS
|Size
|6.5”
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Display Colors
|16 M COLOR
|Pixel Density
|270 PPI
|Touch Screen
|YES
|Display Protection
|GORILLA GLASS
Media
|Alert Types
|Ring and Vibrate
|Ring Tones
|BUILT IN & DOWNLOADABLE
|Loudspeaker
|YES
|Handsfree
|YES
Camera
|Primary
|48MP+8MP+5MP+2MP
|Selfie Camera
|8MP
Software
|Operating System
|Android 12
|User Interface
|MIUI 12
Hardware
|Chipset
|Exynos 990 (8nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (4×2.4 GHz Kryo 670 + 4×1.9 GHz Kryo 670)
|GPU
|Mali-G52 MC2
|RAM (Memory)
|4 GB
|Internal Storage
|32/64 GB
Connectivity
|Bluetooth
|5.0, A2DP/ LE
|Wi-fi
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS/GLONASS/GALILEO, QZSS
Battery
