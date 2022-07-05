Advertisement
Articles
Samsung Galaxy F14s mobile specification and price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy F14s

  • Samsung Galaxy F14 not only has an appealing design, but also comes filled with features that stand out.
  • you should think about making an investment in this model.

Samsung Galaxy F14s not only has an appealing design, but also comes filled with features that stand out, you should think about making an investment in this model considering that it not only has an appealing design, but also comes loaded with features that stand out.

Samsung Galaxy F14s Mobile Specs

General

Released30 November, 2022
StatusComing Soon

Design

Dimensions164 x 75.9 x 9.7 mm (6.46 x 2.99 x 0.38 in)
Weight221 g
ProtectionGorilla Glass
ColorsAttractive Black/Elegant Blue/ Trendy Emerald Green
Network
Dual SIMDUAL SIM
2G NetworkGSM
3G NetworkHSDPA
4G NetworkLTE

Display

Display TypeIPS
Size6.5”
Resolution720 x 1600 pixels
Display Colors16 M COLOR
Pixel Density270 PPI
Touch ScreenYES
Display ProtectionGORILLA GLASS

Media

Alert TypesRing and Vibrate
Ring TonesBUILT IN & DOWNLOADABLE
LoudspeakerYES
HandsfreeYES

Camera

Primary48MP+8MP+5MP+2MP
Selfie Camera8MP

Software

Operating SystemAndroid 12
User InterfaceMIUI 12

Hardware

ChipsetExynos 990 (8nm)
CPUOcta-core (4×2.4 GHz Kryo 670 + 4×1.9 GHz Kryo 670)
GPUMali-G52 MC2
RAM (Memory)4 GB
Internal Storage32/64 GB

Connectivity

Bluetooth5.0, A2DP/ LE
Wi-fiWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
GPSYes, with A-GPS/GLONASS/GALILEO, QZSS

Battery

Battery TypeLi-Ion (Lithium Ion)
Capacity6000 MAh
PlacementNon-Removable

Price in Pakistan

The expected amount of Samsung Galaxy F14s will be ₨ 79,999/-

