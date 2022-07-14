Advertisement
  • Samsung Galaxy M13 5G Price in Pakistan & Specs
Samsung Galaxy M13 5G Price in Pakistan & Specs

Samsung Galaxy M13, Galaxy M13 5G available on first sale

Samsung unveiled two new Galaxy M-series handsets: a revised Galaxy M13 4G and a completely new Galaxy M13 5G. Not to be confused with the Galaxy M13 4G that was introduced in May.

Samsung Galaxy M13 5G Price in Pakistan

M13 models will be available in Midnight Blue, Stardust Brown & Aqua Green colors. Samsung Galaxy M13 5G Price in Pakistan is expected to stand at PKR 36,999

Samsung Galaxy M13 Specification

The Galaxy M13 5G features a 6.5-inch LCD with a refresh rate of 90Hz and a waterdrop notch for its 8MP front-facing camera. The rear includes a 50MP primary camera and a 2MP depth sensor. The phone is equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset and is available with 4/6 GB of RAM and up to 128GB of extendable microSD storage. The battery is highlighted by a 5,000mAh cell with 15W charging capacity. Both new smartphones utilise Android 12 with Samsung’s One UI Core 4 overlay.

Also Read

Honor X40i price in Pakistan & Specs
Honor X40i price in Pakistan & Specs

Honor's newest midrange phone, the Honor X40i, was introduced in China earlier...

NETWORKTechnologyGSM / HSPA / LTE / 5G

 

LAUNCHAnnounced2022, July 14
StatusComing soon. Exp. release 2022, July 23

 

BODYDimensions164.5 x 76.5 x 8.8 mm (6.48 x 3.01 x 0.35 in)
Weight195 g (6.88 oz)
BuildGlass front (Gorilla Glass 3), plastic back, plastic frame
SIMDual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

 

DISPLAYTypeIPS LCD, 90Hz, 400 nits (typ)
Size6.5 inches, 102.0 cm2 (~81.1% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~270 ppi density)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 3
PLATFORMOSAndroid 12, One UI Core 4
ChipsetMediaTek MT6833 Dimensity 700 (7 nm)
CPUOcta-core (2×2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
GPUMali-G57 MC2

 

MEMORYCard slotmicroSDXC
Internal64GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM
MAIN CAMERADual50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
FeaturesLED flash, panorama, HDR
Video[email protected]

 

SELFIE CAMERASingle5 MP, (wide)
FeaturesHDR
Video

 

SOUNDLoudspeakerYes
3.5mm jackYes

 

COMMSWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetooth5.0, A2DP, LE
GPSYes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
NFCUnspecified
RadioUnspecified
USBUSB Type-C 2.0

 

FEATURESSensorsFingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, compass
 Virtual proximity sensing

 

BATTERYTypeLi-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable
ChargingFast charging 15W

 

MISCColorsMidnight Blue, Aqua Green, Stardust Brown
PriceExpected 36,999 pkr

 

 

