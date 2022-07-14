Samsung Galaxy M13 5G Price in Pakistan & Specs

Honor X40i price in Pakistan & Specs
Samsung unveiled two new Galaxy M-series handsets: a revised Galaxy M13 4G and a completely new Galaxy M13 5G. Not to be confused with the Galaxy M13 4G that was introduced in May.
M13 models will be available in Midnight Blue, Stardust Brown & Aqua Green colors. Samsung Galaxy M13 5G Price in Pakistan is expected to stand at PKR 36,999
The Galaxy M13 5G features a 6.5-inch LCD with a refresh rate of 90Hz and a waterdrop notch for its 8MP front-facing camera. The rear includes a 50MP primary camera and a 2MP depth sensor. The phone is equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset and is available with 4/6 GB of RAM and up to 128GB of extendable microSD storage. The battery is highlighted by a 5,000mAh cell with 15W charging capacity. Both new smartphones utilise Android 12 with Samsung’s One UI Core 4 overlay.
|NETWORK
|Technology
|GSM / HSPA / LTE / 5G
|LAUNCH
|Announced
|2022, July 14
|Status
|Coming soon. Exp. release 2022, July 23
|BODY
|Dimensions
|164.5 x 76.5 x 8.8 mm (6.48 x 3.01 x 0.35 in)
|Weight
|195 g (6.88 oz)
|Build
|Glass front (Gorilla Glass 3), plastic back, plastic frame
|SIM
|Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|DISPLAY
|Type
|IPS LCD, 90Hz, 400 nits (typ)
|Size
|6.5 inches, 102.0 cm2 (~81.1% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~270 ppi density)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|PLATFORM
|OS
|Android 12, One UI Core 4
|Chipset
|MediaTek MT6833 Dimensity 700 (7 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|GPU
|Mali-G57 MC2
|MEMORY
|Card slot
|microSDXC
|Internal
|64GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM
|MAIN CAMERA
|Dual
|50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
|Features
|LED flash, panorama, HDR
|Video
|[email protected]
|SELFIE CAMERA
|Single
|5 MP, (wide)
|Features
|HDR
|Video
|SOUND
|Loudspeaker
|Yes
|3.5mm jack
|Yes
|COMMS
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.0, A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
|NFC
|Unspecified
|Radio
|Unspecified
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, compass
|Virtual proximity sensing
|BATTERY
|Type
|Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable
|Charging
|Fast charging 15W
|MISC
|Colors
|Midnight Blue, Aqua Green, Stardust Brown
|Price
|Expected 36,999 pkr
