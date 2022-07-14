Samsung Galaxy M13 5G Price in Pakistan & Specs

Samsung unveiled two new Galaxy M-series handsets: a revised Galaxy M13 4G and a completely new Galaxy M13 5G. Not to be confused with the Galaxy M13 4G that was introduced in May.

Samsung Galaxy M13 5G Price in Pakistan

M13 models will be available in Midnight Blue, Stardust Brown & Aqua Green colors. Samsung Galaxy M13 5G Price in Pakistan is expected to stand at PKR 36,999

Samsung Galaxy M13 Specification

The Galaxy M13 5G features a 6.5-inch LCD with a refresh rate of 90Hz and a waterdrop notch for its 8MP front-facing camera. The rear includes a 50MP primary camera and a 2MP depth sensor. The phone is equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset and is available with 4/6 GB of RAM and up to 128GB of extendable microSD storage. The battery is highlighted by a 5,000mAh cell with 15W charging capacity. Both new smartphones utilise Android 12 with Samsung’s One UI Core 4 overlay.

NETWORK Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE / 5G

LAUNCH Announced 2022, July 14 Status Coming soon. Exp. release 2022, July 23

BODY Dimensions 164.5 x 76.5 x 8.8 mm (6.48 x 3.01 x 0.35 in) Weight 195 g (6.88 oz) Build Glass front (Gorilla Glass 3), plastic back, plastic frame SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

DISPLAY Type IPS LCD, 90Hz, 400 nits (typ) Size 6.5 inches, 102.0 cm2 (~81.1% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~270 ppi density) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3

PLATFORM OS Android 12, One UI Core 4 Chipset MediaTek MT6833 Dimensity 700 (7 nm) CPU Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU Mali-G57 MC2

MEMORY Card slot microSDXC Internal 64GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM

MAIN CAMERA Dual 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF

2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) Features LED flash, panorama, HDR Video [email protected]

SELFIE CAMERA Single 5 MP, (wide) Features HDR Video

SOUND Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm jack Yes

COMMS WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS NFC Unspecified Radio Unspecified USB USB Type-C 2.0

FEATURES Sensors Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, compass Virtual proximity sensing

BATTERY Type Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable Charging Fast charging 15W

MISC Colors Midnight Blue, Aqua Green, Stardust Brown Price Expected 36,999 pkr