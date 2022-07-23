Samsung Galaxy M13, Galaxy M13 5G available on first sale

In India, Samsung just introduced the Galaxy M13 series of inexpensive smartphones. The series includes the Samsung Galaxy M13 and the Samsung Galaxy M13 5G. Tomorrow, the devices will finally be available for purchase in India.

Samsung Galaxy M13 and Galaxy M13 5G pricing & launch offers

The Samsung Galaxy M13 series will retail at the following price tags in India.

Galaxy M13 Advertisement 4GB + 64GB – ₹11,999 6GB + 128GB – ₹13,999

Galaxy M13 5G Advertisement 4GB + 64GB – ₹13,999 6GB + 128GB – ₹15,999



It will be available for purchase starting mid-night as part of the Prime Days sale exclusively via Amazon. Samsung is offering an instant discount of ₹1,000 on the purchase of any variant of the Galaxy M13 series.

Samsung Galaxy M13 Series Specifications and Functions

The Galaxy M13 features a 6.6-inch LCD display with Full HD+ resolution, 480 nits of peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The 5G model of the tablet features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 400 nits maximum brightness, and Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

The 4G model is equipped with an Exynos 850 chipset, while the 5G variant is equipped with MediaTek’s entry-level Dimensity 700 SoC. Both devices ship with the One UI 4 Core operating system based on Android 12 and include Samsung Knox security and RAM Plus (virtual RAM). The Galaxy M13 5G features a 5,000mAh battery, whilst the Galaxy M13 4G has a 6,000mAh battery. Both of the smartphones feature 15W fast charging and include a charger in the box.

Both devices have a 50-megapixel primary camera sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor for optics. In addition, the 4G model includes a third lens with a 5-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. The 4G device’s front camera is 8 megapixels, while the 5G smartphone’s front camera is 5 megapixels.