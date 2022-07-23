Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy M13 Price in Pakistan & Specs

Samsung Galaxy M13 Price in Pakistan & Specs

Articles
Samsung Galaxy M13 Price in Pakistan & Specs

Samsung Galaxy M13 Price in Pakistan & Specs

Samsung unveiled two new Galaxy M-series handsets: a revised Galaxy M13 4G and a completely new Galaxy M13 5G. Not to be confused with the Galaxy M13 4G that was introduced in May.

Samsung Galaxy M13 Price in Pakistan

M13 models will be available in Midnight Blue, Stardust Brown & Aqua Green colors. Samsung Galaxy M13 Price in Pakistan is expected to stand at PKR 36,999

Galaxy M13 specifications

The Galaxy M13 is equipped with a 6.6-inch IPS LCD screen with Full HD+ resolution, 480 nits of brightness, and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is equipped with an Exynos 850 processor, 4GB/6GB RAM, 64GB/128GB storage, RAM Plus (up to 6GB more), and a microSD card slot. The phone operates with One UI 4.1 software based on Android 12 and Samsung Knox security.

The phone is equipped with a 50MP main camera, a 5MP ultrawide camera, a 2MP depth sensor, and an 8MP front-facing camera. It is equipped with a dual-SIM card slot, GPS, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, a USB Type-C connector, a 6,000mAh battery, and 15W rapid charging. Additionally, it includes Auto Data Switching.

NETWORKTechnologyGSM / HSPA / LTE

 

LAUNCHAnnounced2022, July 14
StatusComing soon. Exp. release 2022, July 23
BODYDimensions165.4 x 76.9 x 9.3 mm (6.51 x 3.03 x 0.37 in)
Weight207 g (7.30 oz)
BuildGlass front (Gorilla Glass 5), plastic back, plastic frame
SIMDual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

 

DISPLAYTypePLS LCD
Size6.6 inches, 104.9 cm2 (~82.5% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution1080 x 2408 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~400 ppi density)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5

 

PLATFORMOSAndroid 12, One UI Core 4
ChipsetExynos 850 (8nm)
CPUOcta-core (4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55 & 4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
GPUMali-G52
MEMORYCard slotmicroSDXC
Internal64GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM

 

MAIN CAMERATriple50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF
5 MP, f/2.2, 123˚ (ultrawide)
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
FeaturesLED flash, panorama, HDR
Video[email protected]

 

SELFIE CAMERASingle8 MP, f/2.2, (wide)
FeaturesHDR
Video[email protected]

 

SOUNDLoudspeakerYes
3.5mm jackYes
COMMSWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetooth5.0, A2DP, LE
GPSYes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
NFCUnspecified
RadioUnspecified
USBUSB Type-C 2.0
FEATURESSensorsFingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, compass
 Virtual proximity sensing

 

BATTERYTypeLi-Po 6000 mAh, non-removable
ChargingFast charging 15W

 

MISCColorsMidnight Blue, Aqua Green, Stardust Brown
PriceExpected 36,999 pkr
