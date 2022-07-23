Samsung Galaxy M13 Price in Pakistan & Specs

Samsung unveiled two new Galaxy M-series handsets: a revised Galaxy M13 4G and a completely new Galaxy M13 5G. Not to be confused with the Galaxy M13 4G that was introduced in May.

Samsung Galaxy M13 Price in Pakistan

M13 models will be available in Midnight Blue, Stardust Brown & Aqua Green colors. Samsung Galaxy M13 Price in Pakistan is expected to stand at PKR 36,999

Galaxy M13 specifications

The Galaxy M13 is equipped with a 6.6-inch IPS LCD screen with Full HD+ resolution, 480 nits of brightness, and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is equipped with an Exynos 850 processor, 4GB/6GB RAM, 64GB/128GB storage, RAM Plus (up to 6GB more), and a microSD card slot. The phone operates with One UI 4.1 software based on Android 12 and Samsung Knox security.

Advertisement

The phone is equipped with a 50MP main camera, a 5MP ultrawide camera, a 2MP depth sensor, and an 8MP front-facing camera. It is equipped with a dual-SIM card slot, GPS, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, a USB Type-C connector, a 6,000mAh battery, and 15W rapid charging. Additionally, it includes Auto Data Switching.

Also Read iQOO 9T official design image revealed iQOO's iQOO 9T will have a 120Hz Samsung E5 AMOLED display and...

NETWORK Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE

LAUNCH Announced 2022, July 14 Status Coming soon. Exp. release 2022, July 23

Advertisement

BODY Dimensions 165.4 x 76.9 x 9.3 mm (6.51 x 3.03 x 0.37 in) Weight 207 g (7.30 oz) Build Glass front (Gorilla Glass 5), plastic back, plastic frame SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

DISPLAY Type PLS LCD Size 6.6 inches, 104.9 cm2 (~82.5% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~400 ppi density) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5

PLATFORM OS Android 12, One UI Core 4 Chipset Exynos 850 (8nm) CPU Octa-core (4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55 & 4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU Mali-G52

Advertisement

MEMORY Card slot microSDXC Internal 64GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM

MAIN CAMERA Triple 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF

5 MP, f/2.2, 123˚ (ultrawide)

2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) Features LED flash, panorama, HDR Video [email protected]

SELFIE CAMERA Single 8 MP, f/2.2, (wide) Features HDR Video [email protected]

SOUND Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm jack Yes

Advertisement

COMMS WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS NFC Unspecified Radio Unspecified USB USB Type-C 2.0

Advertisement

FEATURES Sensors Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, compass Virtual proximity sensing

BATTERY Type Li-Po 6000 mAh, non-removable Charging Fast charging 15W

MISC Colors Midnight Blue, Aqua Green, Stardust Brown Price Expected 36,999 pkr

Advertisement