Samsung Galaxy M13 Price in Pakistan & Specs

Samsung unveiled two new Galaxy M-series handsets: a revised Galaxy M13 4G and a completely new Galaxy M13 5G. Not to be confused with the Galaxy M13 4G that was introduced in May.
M13 models will be available in Midnight Blue, Stardust Brown & Aqua Green colors. Samsung Galaxy M13 Price in Pakistan is expected to stand at PKR 36,999
The Galaxy M13 is equipped with a 6.6-inch IPS LCD screen with Full HD+ resolution, 480 nits of brightness, and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is equipped with an Exynos 850 processor, 4GB/6GB RAM, 64GB/128GB storage, RAM Plus (up to 6GB more), and a microSD card slot. The phone operates with One UI 4.1 software based on Android 12 and Samsung Knox security.
The phone is equipped with a 50MP main camera, a 5MP ultrawide camera, a 2MP depth sensor, and an 8MP front-facing camera. It is equipped with a dual-SIM card slot, GPS, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, a USB Type-C connector, a 6,000mAh battery, and 15W rapid charging. Additionally, it includes Auto Data Switching.
|NETWORK
|Technology
|GSM / HSPA / LTE
|LAUNCH
|Announced
|2022, July 14
|Status
|Coming soon. Exp. release 2022, July 23
|BODY
|Dimensions
|165.4 x 76.9 x 9.3 mm (6.51 x 3.03 x 0.37 in)
|Weight
|207 g (7.30 oz)
|Build
|Glass front (Gorilla Glass 5), plastic back, plastic frame
|SIM
|Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|DISPLAY
|Type
|PLS LCD
|Size
|6.6 inches, 104.9 cm2 (~82.5% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1080 x 2408 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~400 ppi density)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|PLATFORM
|OS
|Android 12, One UI Core 4
|Chipset
|Exynos 850 (8nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55 & 4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|GPU
|Mali-G52
|MEMORY
|Card slot
|microSDXC
|Internal
|64GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM
|MAIN CAMERA
|Triple
|50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF
5 MP, f/2.2, 123˚ (ultrawide)
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
|Features
|LED flash, panorama, HDR
|Video
|[email protected]
|SELFIE CAMERA
|Single
|8 MP, f/2.2, (wide)
|Features
|HDR
|Video
|[email protected]
|SOUND
|Loudspeaker
|Yes
|3.5mm jack
|Yes
|COMMS
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.0, A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
|NFC
|Unspecified
|Radio
|Unspecified
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, compass
|Virtual proximity sensing
|BATTERY
|Type
|Li-Po 6000 mAh, non-removable
|Charging
|Fast charging 15W
|MISC
|Colors
|Midnight Blue, Aqua Green, Stardust Brown
|Price
|Expected 36,999 pkr
