Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy M23s 5G price in Pakistan & specs

Samsung Galaxy M23s 5G price in Pakistan & specs

Articles
Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy M23s 5G price in Pakistan & specs

Samsung Galaxy M23s 5G

Advertisement
Samsung launched Galaxy M23s 5G with these features. CPU: Octa-core (4×2.3 GHz Cortex-A73 & 4×1.7 GHz Cortex-A53)RAM: 6/8 GB Storage: 128 GB Display: 6.4” Camera: 64MP+8MP+5MPOS: ANDROID 12. It is affordable in  the market who is interested to buy. A good phone to use.
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy M23s 5G specs

Design

Dimensions159.2 x 75.1 x 8.9 mm (6.27 x 2.96 x 0.35 in)
Weight191 g
ProtectionGorilla Glass
ColorsBlue&Black

Network

Advertisement
Dual SIMDUAL SIM
2G NetworkGSM
3G NetworkHSDPA
4G NetworkLTE
5G Network5G

Display

Display TypeSUPER AMOLED
Size6.4”
Resolution1080 x 2340 pixels,
Display Colors1B COLORS
Pixel Density403 PPI
Touch ScreenYES
Display ProtectionGORILLA GLASS

Media

Alert TypesRINGGING & VIBRATING
Ring TonesBUILT IN & DOWNLOADABLE
LoudspeakerYES
HandsfreeYES

Camera

Advertisement
Primary64MP+8MP+5MP
Selfie Camera32MP

Software

Operating SystemANDROID 12

Hardware

Advertisement
ChipsetExynos 9611 (10nm)
CPUOcta-core (1×2.84 GHz Kryo 680 & 3×2.42 GHz Kryo 680 & 4×1.80 GHz Kryo 680)
GPUMali-G72 MP3
RAM (Memory)8 GB
Internal Storage128 GB
Card SlotmicroSDXC

Connectivity

Advertisement
Bluetooth5.2A2DP/ LE
Wi-fiWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
USBUSB Type-C 2.0/USB On-The-Go
GPSYes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS

Battery

Battery TypeLi-Ion (Lithium Ion)
Capacity5000 MAh
PlacementNon-Removable

Price in Pakistan

In Pakistan Samsung Galaxy M23s 5G is available at ₨ 55,999.

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Price in Pakistan & Full Specs
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Price in Pakistan & Full Specs

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Price in Pakistan Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story