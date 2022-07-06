Samsung Galaxy M23s 5G price in Pakistan & specs

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Price in Pakistan & Full Specs
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Price in Pakistan Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price...
|Dimensions
|159.2 x 75.1 x 8.9 mm (6.27 x 2.96 x 0.35 in)
|Weight
|191 g
|Protection
|Gorilla Glass
|Colors
|Blue&Black
Network
|Dual SIM
|DUAL SIM
|2G Network
|GSM
|3G Network
|HSDPA
|4G Network
|LTE
|5G Network
|5G
Display
|Display Type
|SUPER AMOLED
|Size
|6.4”
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels,
|Display Colors
|1B COLORS
|Pixel Density
|403 PPI
|Touch Screen
|YES
|Display Protection
|GORILLA GLASS
Media
|Alert Types
|RINGGING & VIBRATING
|Ring Tones
|BUILT IN & DOWNLOADABLE
|Loudspeaker
|YES
|Handsfree
|YES
Camera
|Primary
|64MP+8MP+5MP
|Selfie Camera
|32MP
Software
|Operating System
|ANDROID 12
Hardware
|Chipset
|Exynos 9611 (10nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (1×2.84 GHz Kryo 680 & 3×2.42 GHz Kryo 680 & 4×1.80 GHz Kryo 680)
|GPU
|Mali-G72 MP3
|RAM (Memory)
|8 GB
|Internal Storage
|128 GB
|Card Slot
|microSDXC
Connectivity
|Bluetooth
|5.2A2DP/ LE
|Wi-fi
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0/USB On-The-Go
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS
Battery
|Battery Type
|Li-Ion (Lithium Ion)
|Capacity
|5000 MAh
|Placement
|Non-Removable
In Pakistan Samsung Galaxy M23s 5G is available at ₨ 55,999.
