Samsung Galaxy M23s 5G price in Pakistan & specs

Samsung launched Galaxy M23s 5G with these features. CPU: Octa-core (4×2.3 GHz Cortex-A73 & 4×1.7 GHz Cortex-A53)RAM: 6/8 GB Storage: 128 GB Display: 6.4” Camera: 64MP+8MP+5MPOS: ANDROID 12. It is affordable in the market who is interested to buy. A good phone to use.