Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 4G Price in Pakistan and specs

Galaxy S21 FE 4G is coming soon. The Snapdragon 720G processor powers the S21 FE 4G. Galaxy S21 FE is cheap in Pakistan. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE offers multiple colours. This 4G phone has a 50 MP primary camera, 8 MP secondary camera, and 2 MP third camera. This phone’s processor is GHz Octa-Core. WhatMobileZ has the Galaxy s21 fe price.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 4G specs

General

Released 29 September, 2022 Status Coming Soon

Design Protection Gorilla Glass

Network Dual SIM DUAL SIM 2G Network GSM 3G Network HSDPA 4G Network LTE

Display Display Type SUPER AMOLED Size 6.4" Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels Display Colors 1B COLORS Pixel Density 402 PPI Touch Screen YES Display Protection GORILLA GLASS 5

Media Alert Types Ring and Vibrate Ring Tones BUILT IN & DOWNLOADABLE Loudspeaker YES Handsfree YES

Camera Primary 12MP+12MP+8MP Selfie Camera 32MP

Software Operating System Android 12

Hardware Chipset Snapdragon 720 4G CPU Octa-core 2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 GPU ADRENO 618 RAM (Memory) 8 GB Internal Storage 256GB

Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP/ LE Wi-fi Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go GPS Yes, with A-GPS/GLONASS/GALILEO, QZSS

Battery Battery Type Li-Ion (Lithium Ion) Capacity 4500 MAh Placement Non-Removable Price in Pakistan The Galaxy S21 FE 4G Price is Rs 139,999 in Pakistan.