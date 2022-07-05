Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sci-Tech
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 4G Price in Pakistan and specs
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 4G Price in Pakistan and specs

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 4G Price in Pakistan and specs

Articles
Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 4G Price in Pakistan and specs

Samsung Galaxy S21

Advertisement

Galaxy S21 FE 4G is coming soon. The Snapdragon 720G processor powers the  S21 FE 4G. Galaxy S21 FE is cheap in Pakistan. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE offers multiple colours. This 4G phone has a 50 MP primary camera, 8 MP secondary camera, and 2 MP third camera. This phone’s processor is GHz Octa-Core. WhatMobileZ has the Galaxy s21 fe price.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 4G specs

General

Released29 September, 2022
StatusComing Soon

Design

ProtectionGorilla Glass
Advertisement

Network

Dual SIMDUAL SIM
2G NetworkGSM
3G NetworkHSDPA
4G NetworkLTE
Advertisement

Display

Display TypeSUPER AMOLED
Size6.4”
Resolution1080 x 2340 pixels
Display Colors1B COLORS
Pixel Density402 PPI
Touch ScreenYES
Display ProtectionGORILLA GLASS 5

Media

Alert TypesRing and Vibrate
Ring TonesBUILT IN & DOWNLOADABLE
LoudspeakerYES
HandsfreeYES

Camera

Primary12MP+12MP+8MP
Selfie Camera32MP
Advertisement

Software

Operating SystemAndroid 12
Advertisement

Hardware

ChipsetSnapdragon 720 4G
CPUOcta-core 2.3 GHz Cortex-A53
GPUADRENO 618
RAM (Memory)8 GB
Internal Storage256GB

Connectivity

Bluetooth5.0, A2DP/ LE
Wi-fiWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
GPSYes, with A-GPS/GLONASS/GALILEO, QZSS
Advertisement

Battery

Battery TypeLi-Ion (Lithium Ion)
Capacity4500 MAh
PlacementNon-Removable

Price in Pakistan

The Galaxy S21 FE 4G Price is Rs 139,999 in Pakistan.

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy S21 Price in Pakistan and Full Specs
Samsung Galaxy S21 Price in Pakistan and Full Specs

Samsung Galaxy S21 Price In Pakistan, the Samsung Galaxy S21 starts at...

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Oppo Find N2 Flip price in Pakistan & special features
Oppo Find N2 Flip price in Pakistan & special features
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro price in Pakistan & Specs
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro price in Pakistan & Specs
Oppo A33 price in Pakistan & Features
Oppo A33 price in Pakistan & Features
Oppo A12 price in Pakistan & Specs
Oppo A12 price in Pakistan & Specs
Oppo Reno 6 price in Pakistan with Special Features
Oppo Reno 6 price in Pakistan with Special Features
Infinix Hot 12 price in Pakistan & Specifications
Infinix Hot 12 price in Pakistan & Specifications
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story