Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 4G Price in Pakistan and specs

Galaxy S21 FE 4G is coming soon. The Snapdragon 720G processor powers the S21 FE 4G. Galaxy S21 FE is cheap in Pakistan. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE offers multiple colours. This 4G phone has a 50 MP primary camera, 8 MP secondary camera, and 2 MP third camera. This phone’s processor is GHz Octa-Core. WhatMobileZ has the Galaxy s21 fe price.
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 4G specs
General
|Released
|29 September, 2022
|Status
|Coming Soon
Network
|Dual SIM
|DUAL SIM
|2G Network
|GSM
|3G Network
|HSDPA
|4G Network
|LTE
Display
|Display Type
|SUPER AMOLED
|Size
|6.4”
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Display Colors
|1B COLORS
|Pixel Density
|402 PPI
|Touch Screen
|YES
|Display Protection
|GORILLA GLASS 5
Media
|Alert Types
|Ring and Vibrate
|Ring Tones
|BUILT IN & DOWNLOADABLE
|Loudspeaker
|YES
|Handsfree
|YES
Camera
|Primary
|12MP+12MP+8MP
|Selfie Camera
|32MP
Software
|Operating System
|Android 12
Hardware
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 720 4G
|CPU
|Octa-core 2.3 GHz Cortex-A53
|GPU
|ADRENO 618
|RAM (Memory)
|8 GB
|Internal Storage
|256GB
Connectivity
|Bluetooth
|5.0, A2DP/ LE
|Wi-fi
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS/GLONASS/GALILEO, QZSS
Battery
|Battery Type
|Li-Ion (Lithium Ion)
|Capacity
|4500 MAh
|Placement
|Non-Removable
Price in Pakistan
The Galaxy S21 FE 4G Price is Rs 139,999 in Pakistan.
Also Read
Samsung Galaxy S21 Price in Pakistan and Full Specs
Samsung Galaxy S21 Price In Pakistan, the Samsung Galaxy S21 starts at...