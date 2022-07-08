Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G Price in Pakistan & Specifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G Price in Pakistan
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G Price in Pakistan is Rs. 242,999.
Samsung’s new Galaxy S21 Ultra handset will hit the market to make an impression, just as the previous series with Ultra in the pack did. The smartphone, on the other hand, needed to devote some time to the previous series. However, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 will be equipped with even higher-quality specifications. Exynos 2100, a well-known 7+ nm chipset that ensures high-end performance, will be in charge of the smartphone’s functionality. The Galaxy S21 from Samsung comes with 12 gigabytes of RAM. The 16 gigabytes of RAM capacity was recently introduced, and only a few smartphones are packed with such a high-end RAM capacity, and the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21’s going to be one of them.
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Specs:
|Technology
|GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE / 5G
|2G bands
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 (Dual SIM model only)
|CDMA 800 / 1900 & TD-SCDMA
|3G bands
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|CDMA2000 1xEV-DO
|4G bands
|LTE
|5G bands
|SA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (CA), 5G
|Launch
|Announced
|2021, January 14
|Status
|Available
|Body
|Dimensions
|165.1 x 75.6 x 8.9 mm (6.5 x 2.98 x 0.35 in)
|Weight
|227 g (Sub6), 229 g (mmWave) (8.01 oz)
|Build
|Glass front (Gorilla Glass Victus), glass back (Gorilla Glass), aluminum frame
|SIM
|Single SIM (Nano-SIM and/or eSIM) or Dual SIM (Nano-SIM and/or eSIM, dual stand-by)
|Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified)
IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins)
Stylus support
|Display
|Type
|Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, HDR10+, 1500 nits (peak)
|Size
|6.8 inches, 112.1 cm2 (~89.8% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1440 x 3200 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~515 ppi density)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass Victus
|Always-on display
|Platform
|OS
|Android 11, One UI 3.1
|Chipset
|Exynos 2100 (5 nm) – International
Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 (5 nm) – USA/China/Korea
|CPU
|Octa-core (1×2.9 GHz Cortex-X1 & 3×2.80 GHz Cortex-A78 & 4×2.2 GHz Cortex-A55) – International
Octa-core (1×2.84 GHz Kryo 680 & 3×2.42 GHz Kryo 680 & 4×1.80 GHz Kryo 680 – USA/China/Korea
|GPU
|Mali-G78 MP14 – International
Adreno 660 – USA/China/Korea
|Memory
|Card slot
|No
|Internal
|128GB 12GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM, 512GB 16GB RAM
|UFS 3.1
|Main Camera
|Quad
|108 MP (2nd gen), f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.33″, 0.8Âµm, PDAF, Laser AF, OIS
10 MP, f/4.9, 240mm (periscope telephoto), 1/3.24″, 1.22Âµm, dual pixel PDAF, OIS, 10x optical zoom
10 MP, f/2.4, 70mm (telephoto), 1/3.24″, 1.22Âµm, dual pixel PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom
12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/2.55″, 1.4Âµm, dual pixel PDAF, Super Steady video
|Features
|LED flash, auto-HDR, panorama
|Video
|[email protected], [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, [email protected], HDR10+, stereo sound rec., gyro-EIS
|Selfie Camera
|Single
|40 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8″, 0.7Âµm, PDAF
|Features
|Dual video call, Auto-HDR
|Video
|[email protected]/60fps, [email protected]
|Sound
|Loudspeaker
|Yes, with stereo speakers
|3.5mm jack
|No
|32-bit/384kHz audio
Tuned by AKG
|Comms
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.2, A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
|NFC
|Yes
|Radio
|FM radio (Snapdragon model only; market/operator dependent)
|USB
|USB Type-C 3.2, USB On-The-Go
|Features
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (under display, ultrasonic), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer
|Samsung DeX, Samsung Wireless DeX (desktop experience support)
ANT+
Bixby natural language commands and dictation
|Battery
|Type
|Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable
|Charging
|Fast charging 25W
USB Power Delivery 3.0
Fast Qi/PMA wireless charging 15W
Reverse wireless charging 4.5W
Read More News On
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.