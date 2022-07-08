Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G Price in Pakistan & Specifications

Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G Price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G Price in Pakistan is Rs. 242,999.

Samsung’s new Galaxy S21 Ultra handset will hit the market to make an impression, just as the previous series with Ultra in the pack did. The smartphone, on the other hand, needed to devote some time to the previous series. However, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 will be equipped with even higher-quality specifications. Exynos 2100, a well-known 7+ nm chipset that ensures high-end performance, will be in charge of the smartphone’s functionality. The Galaxy S21 from Samsung comes with 12 gigabytes of RAM. The 16 gigabytes of RAM capacity was recently introduced, and only a few smartphones are packed with such a high-end RAM capacity, and the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21’s going to be one of them.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Specs:

TechnologyGSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE / 5G
2G bandsGSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 (Dual SIM model only)
CDMA 800 / 1900 & TD-SCDMA
3G bandsHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
CDMA2000 1xEV-DO
4G bandsLTE
5G bandsSA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave
SpeedHSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (CA), 5G
Launch
Announced2021, January 14
StatusAvailable
Body
Dimensions165.1 x 75.6 x 8.9 mm (6.5 x 2.98 x 0.35 in)
Weight227 g (Sub6), 229 g (mmWave) (8.01 oz)
BuildGlass front (Gorilla Glass Victus), glass back (Gorilla Glass), aluminum frame
SIMSingle SIM (Nano-SIM and/or eSIM) or Dual SIM (Nano-SIM and/or eSIM, dual stand-by)
Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified)
IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins)
Stylus support
Display
TypeDynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, HDR10+, 1500 nits (peak)
Size6.8 inches, 112.1 cm2 (~89.8% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution1440 x 3200 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~515 ppi density)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass Victus
Always-on display
Platform
OSAndroid 11, One UI 3.1
ChipsetExynos 2100 (5 nm) – International
Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 (5 nm) – USA/China/Korea
CPUOcta-core (1×2.9 GHz Cortex-X1 & 3×2.80 GHz Cortex-A78 & 4×2.2 GHz Cortex-A55) – International
Octa-core (1×2.84 GHz Kryo 680 & 3×2.42 GHz Kryo 680 & 4×1.80 GHz Kryo 680 – USA/China/Korea
GPUMali-G78 MP14 – International
Adreno 660 – USA/China/Korea
Memory
Card slotNo
Internal128GB 12GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM, 512GB 16GB RAM
UFS 3.1
Main Camera
Quad108 MP (2nd gen), f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.33″, 0.8Âµm, PDAF, Laser AF, OIS
10 MP, f/4.9, 240mm (periscope telephoto), 1/3.24″, 1.22Âµm, dual pixel PDAF, OIS, 10x optical zoom
10 MP, f/2.4, 70mm (telephoto), 1/3.24″, 1.22Âµm, dual pixel PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom
12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/2.55″, 1.4Âµm, dual pixel PDAF, Super Steady video
FeaturesLED flash, auto-HDR, panorama
Video[email protected], [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, [email protected], HDR10+, stereo sound rec., gyro-EIS
Selfie Camera
Single40 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8″, 0.7Âµm, PDAF
FeaturesDual video call, Auto-HDR
Video[email protected]/60fps, [email protected]
Sound
LoudspeakerYes, with stereo speakers
3.5mm jackNo
32-bit/384kHz audio
Tuned by AKG
Comms
WLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth5.2, A2DP, LE
GPSYes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
NFCYes
RadioFM radio (Snapdragon model only; market/operator dependent)
USBUSB Type-C 3.2, USB On-The-Go
Features
SensorsFingerprint (under display, ultrasonic), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer
Samsung DeX, Samsung Wireless DeX (desktop experience support)
ANT+
Bixby natural language commands and dictation
Battery
TypeLi-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable
ChargingFast charging 25W
USB Power Delivery 3.0
Fast Qi/PMA wireless charging 15W
Reverse wireless charging 4.5W

 

