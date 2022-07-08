Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G Price in Pakistan & Specifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G Price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G Price in Pakistan is Rs. 242,999.

Samsung’s new Galaxy S21 Ultra handset will hit the market to make an impression, just as the previous series with Ultra in the pack did. The smartphone, on the other hand, needed to devote some time to the previous series. However, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 will be equipped with even higher-quality specifications. Exynos 2100, a well-known 7+ nm chipset that ensures high-end performance, will be in charge of the smartphone’s functionality. The Galaxy S21 from Samsung comes with 12 gigabytes of RAM. The 16 gigabytes of RAM capacity was recently introduced, and only a few smartphones are packed with such a high-end RAM capacity, and the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21’s going to be one of them.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Specs:

Technology GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE / 5G 2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 (Dual SIM model only) CDMA 800 / 1900 & TD-SCDMA 3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 CDMA2000 1xEV-DO 4G bands LTE 5G bands SA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (CA), 5G

Launch Announced 2021, January 14 Status Available

Body Dimensions 165.1 x 75.6 x 8.9 mm (6.5 x 2.98 x 0.35 in) Weight 227 g (Sub6), 229 g (mmWave) (8.01 oz) Build Glass front (Gorilla Glass Victus), glass back (Gorilla Glass), aluminum frame SIM Single SIM (Nano-SIM and/or eSIM) or Dual SIM (Nano-SIM and/or eSIM, dual stand-by) Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified)

IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins)

Stylus support

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, HDR10+, 1500 nits (peak) Size 6.8 inches, 112.1 cm2 (~89.8% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~515 ppi density) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Always-on display

Platform OS Android 11, One UI 3.1 Chipset Exynos 2100 (5 nm) – International

Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 (5 nm) – USA/China/Korea CPU Octa-core (1×2.9 GHz Cortex-X1 & 3×2.80 GHz Cortex-A78 & 4×2.2 GHz Cortex-A55) – International

Octa-core (1×2.84 GHz Kryo 680 & 3×2.42 GHz Kryo 680 & 4×1.80 GHz Kryo 680 – USA/China/Korea GPU Mali-G78 MP14 – International

Adreno 660 – USA/China/Korea

Memory Card slot No Internal 128GB 12GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM, 512GB 16GB RAM UFS 3.1

Main Camera Quad 108 MP (2nd gen), f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.33″, 0.8Âµm, PDAF, Laser AF, OIS

10 MP, f/4.9, 240mm (periscope telephoto), 1/3.24″, 1.22Âµm, dual pixel PDAF, OIS, 10x optical zoom

10 MP, f/2.4, 70mm (telephoto), 1/3.24″, 1.22Âµm, dual pixel PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom

12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/2.55″, 1.4Âµm, dual pixel PDAF, Super Steady video Features LED flash, auto-HDR, panorama Video [email protected], [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, [email protected], HDR10+, stereo sound rec., gyro-EIS

Selfie Camera Single 40 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8″, 0.7Âµm, PDAF Features Dual video call, Auto-HDR Video [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]

Sound Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers 3.5mm jack No 32-bit/384kHz audio

Tuned by AKG

Comms WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.2, A2DP, LE GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO NFC Yes Radio FM radio (Snapdragon model only; market/operator dependent) USB USB Type-C 3.2, USB On-The-Go

Features Sensors Fingerprint (under display, ultrasonic), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer Samsung DeX, Samsung Wireless DeX (desktop experience support)

ANT+

Bixby natural language commands and dictation

Battery Type Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable Charging Fast charging 25W

USB Power Delivery 3.0

Fast Qi/PMA wireless charging 15W

Reverse wireless charging 4.5W