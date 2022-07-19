Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sci-Tech
  • Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Price in Pakistan & Full Specs
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Price in Pakistan & Full Specs

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Price in Pakistan & Full Specs

Articles
Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Price in Pakistan & Full Specs
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price in Pakistan is Rs. 138,700 [expected].

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G include display screen of 6.8 inches however, the new model has a display size of 6.81 inches. Similarly, the display density of S22 is 500 PPI and S23 has a display density of only 390 PPI. Additionally, both the models incorporate an efficient memory mechanism with 12GB RAM and an internal memory of 256 GB inclusive of the memory card slot.

According to report, the company is expected to debut its 200MP camera sensor in its next smartphone Samsung S23 Ultra. However, the 200MP camera was also expected to be included in the Galaxy S22 Ultra and the Xiaomi phone.

Read moreVivo V23 Pro Price in Pakistan and full Specs

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
NASA predicts small asteroid will pass close to Earth
NASA predicts small asteroid will pass close to Earth
OnePlus 10 Pro price in Pakistan & specs
OnePlus 10 Pro price in Pakistan & specs
Vivo Y33s price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo Y33s price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo A57 price in Pakistan & specs
Oppo A57 price in Pakistan & specs
LG X power price in Pakistan & features
LG X power price in Pakistan & features
Xiaomi 13 Ultra price in Pakistan & specifications
Xiaomi 13 Ultra price in Pakistan & specifications
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story