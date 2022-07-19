Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Price in Pakistan & Full Specs

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Price in Pakistan
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price in Pakistan is Rs. 138,700 [expected].
The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G include display screen of 6.8 inches however, the new model has a display size of 6.81 inches. Similarly, the display density of S22 is 500 PPI and S23 has a display density of only 390 PPI. Additionally, both the models incorporate an efficient memory mechanism with 12GB RAM and an internal memory of 256 GB inclusive of the memory card slot.
According to report, the company is expected to debut its 200MP camera sensor in its next smartphone Samsung S23 Ultra. However, the 200MP camera was also expected to be included in the Galaxy S22 Ultra and the Xiaomi phone.
Read more: Vivo V23 Pro Price in Pakistan and full Specs
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Specs:
|Brand
|Samsung
|Model
|Galaxy S23 Ultra
|Operating System
|Android v11
|Sim Slots
|Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
|Sim Size
|SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
|Network
|5G: Supported by device (network not rolled-out in India), 4G: Available (supports Indian bands), 3G: Available, 2G: Available
|Fingerprint Sensor
|Yes
|Rear Camera
|108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP
|Front Camera
|40 MP
|Colours
|Phantom Black, Phantom Silver
|Screen Size
|6.8 inches (17.27 cm)
|Screen Resolution
|1440 x 3200 Pixels
|Pixel Density
|511 ppi
|Display Type
|Dynamic AMOLED
|Touch Screen
|Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 875
|Ram
|12 GB
|Internal Memory
|128 GB
|Camera Setup
|Single
|Resolution
|108 MP (2nd gen), f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.33″, 0.8µm, PDAF, OIS, 10 MP, (periscope telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 10x optical zoom, 10 MP, (telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom, 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), 1.4µm, Super Steady video, 0.3 MP, TOF 3D, f/1.0, (depth)
|Auto Focus
|Yes
|Flash
|Yes, LED Flash
|Settings
|Exposure compensation, ISO control
|Shooting Modes
|Continuos Shooting, High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
|Camera Features
|Digital Zoom, Auto Flash, Face detection, Touch to focus
|Video Recording
|Yes
|Front Camera Resolution
|40 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 0.7µm, PDAF
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|Type
|Li-Polymer
|Sim Size
|SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
|Network Support
|5G supported by device (network not rolled-out in India), 4G (supports Indian bands), 3G, 2G
|Volte
|Yes
|Sim 1
|4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40), FD-LTE 1800(band 3), 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz, 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz, GPRS: Available, EDGE: Available
|Sim 2
|4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40), FD-LTE 1800(band 3), 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz, 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz, GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
|Wifi
|Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
|Wifi Features
|Mobile Hotspot
|Bluetooth
|Yes, v5.1
|Gps
|Yes, with A-GPS, Glonass
|Nfc
|Yes
|Usb Connectivity
|Mass storage device, USB charging
|Loudspeaker
|Yes
|Audio Jack
|3.5 MM
|Fingerprint Sensor
|Yes
|Fingerprint Sensor Position
|On-Screen
|Fingerprint Sensor Type
|Optical
|Other Sensors
|Accelerometer, Gyro, Proximity, Compass, Barometer
Read More News On
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.