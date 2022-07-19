Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Price in Pakistan & Full Specs

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price in Pakistan is Rs. 138,700 [expected].

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G include display screen of 6.8 inches however, the new model has a display size of 6.81 inches. Similarly, the display density of S22 is 500 PPI and S23 has a display density of only 390 PPI. Additionally, both the models incorporate an efficient memory mechanism with 12GB RAM and an internal memory of 256 GB inclusive of the memory card slot.

According to report, the company is expected to debut its 200MP camera sensor in its next smartphone Samsung S23 Ultra. However, the 200MP camera was also expected to be included in the Galaxy S22 Ultra and the Xiaomi phone.

