  Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will include an unreleased 200MP camera
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will include an unreleased 200MP camera

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will include an unreleased 200MP camera

Articles
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will include an unreleased 200MP camera

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will include an unreleased 200MP camera

  • Galaxy S23 Ultra is rumoured to have a 200MP camera.
  • Reports claim the company has yet to announce a 200MP sensor in the S-line flagship phone.
  • Existing ISOCELL HM1 and HM3 sensors will not be available on the phone.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is the company’s first smartphone to include a 200MP camera. However, a recent report claims that the company has yet to announce the 200MP sensor in its upcoming S-line flagship phone.

In other words, the ISOCELL HM1 and ISOCELL HM3 sensors will not be available on the Galaxy S23 Ultra. Other OEMs used the HP1, and the HM3 was unveiled in May.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, according to a recent rumour (via @UniverseIce), will allegedly be packed with a 200MP sensor that Samsung has yet to reveal. The HM1 and HM3 sensors are clearly out of the picture.

Other information concerning this secret 200MP sensor planned for the Galaxy S23 Ultra is unknown, however, it could be a variant of the existing HM3 with slight enhancements. Or it could be a new sensor meant to compete with Sony’s new 1-inch sensor.

Time will tell, and we only have so much of it. The Galaxy S23 series could be unveiled by Samsung in the first quarter of 2023. Until then, the company will release two foldable flagship phones in August and September. Neither device features a camera with a resolution of 200MP.

Other firms frequently use Samsung’s high-resolution ISOCELL sensors rather than Samsung’s own Galaxy smartphones. Some phones, however, are an exception, and the Galaxy S Ultra line has been pushing the limits of camera sensor resolution for several years. The Galaxy S23 Ultra is expected to set a new benchmark.

