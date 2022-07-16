Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Price in Pakistan & Specs

Advertisement
Articles
Samsung has not updated its cheap Galaxy Tab A range in some time. A new Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 (2022) model is coming, according to a recent leak. The leak provides a glimpse of the tablet’s relatively dull design. From both the front and back, it resembles the 2020 Galaxy Tab A7 10.4 model almost exactly.

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 (2022) is rumoured to include a 10.4-inch, 1200 x 2000-pixel LCD display, a single 8MP rear camera, a 5MP front-facing camera, and a 7,040 mAh battery, similar to its predecessor from 2020. All of these specifications will be carried through.

According to reports, the chipset of the next model will be updated. The 2022 tablet is rumoured to have a UNISOC T618 – a 12nm, TSMC FinFET-manufactured component with two ARM Cortex-A75 cores clocked at up to 2.0 GHz and six Cortex-A55 cores clocked at up to 2.0 GHz, a Mali G52MP2 GPU, and optional LTE connectivity. It replaces the Snapdragon 662 in the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 2020, which, depending on your perspective, may be a downgrade. According to reports, the new Tab A7 (2022) has 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.

Samsung announces 200 million SmartThings devices connected to its SmartThings Find network....

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Price in Pakistan

New Galaxy Tab A7 (2022) might launch at a lower price point than its predecessor. Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Price in Pakistan is expected to be 41,999 PKR.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 2022 Specification

NETWORKS
2GGSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3GHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4GLTE
5G
SpeedHSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (2CA) Cat13 400/50 Mbps
BODY
Dimensions247.6 x 157.4 x 7 mm (9.75 x 6.20 x 0.28 in)
Weight476 g (Wi-Fi), 477 g (LTE) (1.05 lb)
ColorsMDark Gray, Silver, Gold
Material
SIMsNano-SIM
Water/DustNo
DISPLAY              
Size10.4 inches
TypeIPS LCD
Resolutions1200 x 2000 pixels, 5:3 ratio
PPI224 ppi density
Multi touchYes
Protection
PLATFORM
CPUOcta-core (4×2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold & 4×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon 668
GPUMali G52MP2
RAM3GB
Storage32GB
Card SlotmicroSDXC
OSAndroid 11
CAMERA
Main dual8 MP, AF
FeaturesHDR, panorama
Videos[email protected]
Front5 MP
[email protected]
BATTERY
TypeNon-removable Li-Po 7040 mAh battery
ChargingFast battery charging
Talk TimeN/A
Stand-byN/A
COMMONS
SensorsAccelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
Sound3.5 mm jack
with stereo speakers (4 speakers)
USB5.0, A2DP, LE
WalanWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth5.0, A2DP, LE
GPSYes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO

 

