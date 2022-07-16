Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Price in Pakistan & Specs

Samsung announces 200 million SmartThings devices
Samsung has not updated its cheap Galaxy Tab A range in some time. A new Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 (2022) model is coming, according to a recent leak. The leak provides a glimpse of the tablet’s relatively dull design. From both the front and back, it resembles the 2020 Galaxy Tab A7 10.4 model almost exactly.
The upcoming Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 (2022) is rumoured to include a 10.4-inch, 1200 x 2000-pixel LCD display, a single 8MP rear camera, a 5MP front-facing camera, and a 7,040 mAh battery, similar to its predecessor from 2020. All of these specifications will be carried through.
According to reports, the chipset of the next model will be updated. The 2022 tablet is rumoured to have a UNISOC T618 – a 12nm, TSMC FinFET-manufactured component with two ARM Cortex-A75 cores clocked at up to 2.0 GHz and six Cortex-A55 cores clocked at up to 2.0 GHz, a Mali G52MP2 GPU, and optional LTE connectivity. It replaces the Snapdragon 662 in the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 2020, which, depending on your perspective, may be a downgrade. According to reports, the new Tab A7 (2022) has 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.
New Galaxy Tab A7 (2022) might launch at a lower price point than its predecessor. Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Price in Pakistan is expected to be 41,999 PKR.
|NETWORKS
|2G
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G
|LTE
|5G
|–
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (2CA) Cat13 400/50 Mbps
|BODY
|Dimensions
|247.6 x 157.4 x 7 mm (9.75 x 6.20 x 0.28 in)
|Weight
|476 g (Wi-Fi), 477 g (LTE) (1.05 lb)
|Colors
|MDark Gray, Silver, Gold
|Material
|–
|SIMs
|Nano-SIM
|Water/Dust
|No
|DISPLAY
|Size
|10.4 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Resolutions
|1200 x 2000 pixels, 5:3 ratio
|PPI
|224 ppi density
|Multi touch
|Yes
|Protection
|–
|PLATFORM
|CPU
|Octa-core (4×2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold & 4×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 668
|GPU
|Mali G52MP2
|RAM
|3GB
|Storage
|32GB
|Card Slot
|microSDXC
|OS
|Android 11
|CAMERA
|Main dual
|8 MP, AF
|Features
|HDR, panorama
|Videos
|[email protected]
|Front
|5 MP
[email protected]
|BATTERY
|Type
|Non-removable Li-Po 7040 mAh battery
|Charging
|Fast battery charging
|Talk Time
|N/A
|Stand-by
|N/A
|COMMONS
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
|Sound
|3.5 mm jack
with stereo speakers (4 speakers)
|USB
|5.0, A2DP, LE
|Walan
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.0, A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
