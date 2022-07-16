Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Price in Pakistan & Specs

Samsung has not updated its cheap Galaxy Tab A range in some time. A new Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 (2022) model is coming, according to a recent leak. The leak provides a glimpse of the tablet’s relatively dull design. From both the front and back, it resembles the 2020 Galaxy Tab A7 10.4 model almost exactly.

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 (2022) is rumoured to include a 10.4-inch, 1200 x 2000-pixel LCD display, a single 8MP rear camera, a 5MP front-facing camera, and a 7,040 mAh battery, similar to its predecessor from 2020. All of these specifications will be carried through.

According to reports, the chipset of the next model will be updated. The 2022 tablet is rumoured to have a UNISOC T618 – a 12nm, TSMC FinFET-manufactured component with two ARM Cortex-A75 cores clocked at up to 2.0 GHz and six Cortex-A55 cores clocked at up to 2.0 GHz, a Mali G52MP2 GPU, and optional LTE connectivity. It replaces the Snapdragon 662 in the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 2020, which, depending on your perspective, may be a downgrade. According to reports, the new Tab A7 (2022) has 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Price in Pakistan

New Galaxy Tab A7 (2022) might launch at a lower price point than its predecessor. Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Price in Pakistan is expected to be 41,999 PKR.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 2022 Specification

NETWORKS 2G GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G LTE 5G – Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (2CA) Cat13 400/50 Mbps BODY Dimensions 247.6 x 157.4 x 7 mm (9.75 x 6.20 x 0.28 in) Weight 476 g (Wi-Fi), 477 g (LTE) (1.05 lb) Colors MDark Gray, Silver, Gold Material – SIMs Nano-SIM Water/Dust No DISPLAY Size 10.4 inches Type IPS LCD Resolutions 1200 x 2000 pixels, 5:3 ratio PPI 224 ppi density Multi touch Yes Protection – PLATFORM CPU Octa-core (4×2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold & 4×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 668 GPU Mali G52MP2 RAM 3GB Storage 32GB Card Slot microSDXC OS Android 11 CAMERA Main dual 8 MP, AF Features HDR, panorama Videos [email protected] Front 5 MP

[email protected] BATTERY Type Non-removable Li-Po 7040 mAh battery Charging Fast battery charging Talk Time N/A Stand-by N/A COMMONS Sensors Accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Sound 3.5 mm jack

with stereo speakers (4 speakers) USB 5.0, A2DP, LE Walan Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO