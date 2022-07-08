Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 price in Pakistan & specs

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 price in Pakistan & specs

Articles
Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 price in Pakistan & specs

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

Advertisement

Samsung will release the Galaxy Z Flip 3. Samsung will launch Galaxy S21. Three models are defiant. This smartphone series is the finest till Samsung’s new Flip. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 will be a foldable smartphone. Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 will power the phone. The smartphone’s chipset is a flagship model that can handle high-end specs accurately. The new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 boasts a 3.09Ghz Octa-Core processor. Users will like the device’s 6.7-inch screen. Adreno 660 GPU. The Samsung Galaxy Z will sport a Foldable Dynamic AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen with 1080 x 2636 Pixels.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 specs

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIOne UI 3.5
DimensionsFolded: (72.2 x 86.4 x 17.1mm) Unfolded: ( 72.2 x 166.0 x 6.9mm)
Weight183 g
SIMeSIM, (Nano-SIM)
ColorsCream, Green, Lavender, Phantom Black
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 14(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 46(5200), 66(1700/2100), 71(600)
5G BandSA/NSA/Sub6
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (1 x 2.84 GHz Kryo 680 + 3 x 2.42 GHz Kryo 680 + 4 x 1.80 GHz Kryo 680)
ChipsetQualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 5G (5 nm)
GPUAdreno 660
DisplayTechnologyFoldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2640 Pixels (~426 PPI)
ProtectionTo be confirmed
Extra Features120Hz, HDR10+, 1200 nits (peak), Cover display: Super AMOLED, 1.9 inches, 260 x 512 pixels
MemoryBuilt-in256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 3.1
CardNo
CameraMainDual 12 MP, f/1.8, 27mm (wide), 1/2.55″, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/240fps, [email protected], HDR10+)
Front10 MP, f/2.4, 26mm (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
USBUSB Type-C 3.1, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (6CA) Cat20 2000/200 Mbps), 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio32-bit/384kHz audio, Tuned by AKG, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraPlastic front, Glass back + Gorilla Glass Victus), Aluminum frame, Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), IPX8 water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Documet viewer, Photo video/editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 3300 mAh
– Fast charging 15W, Fast wireless charging 10W, Reverse wireless charging 4.5W
Advertisement

Price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 price in Pakistan is Rs. 199,999

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 will Have a Better Display Than Z Flip 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 will Have a Better Display Than Z Flip 3

Although the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is still unofficial, the number...

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story