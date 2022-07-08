Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 price in Pakistan & specs

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 will Have a Better Display Than Z Flip 3
Samsung will release the Galaxy Z Flip 3. Samsung will launch Galaxy S21. Three models are defiant. This smartphone series is the finest till Samsung’s new Flip. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 will be a foldable smartphone. Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 will power the phone. The smartphone’s chipset is a flagship model that can handle high-end specs accurately. The new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 boasts a 3.09Ghz Octa-Core processor. Users will like the device’s 6.7-inch screen. Adreno 660 GPU. The Samsung Galaxy Z will sport a Foldable Dynamic AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen with 1080 x 2636 Pixels.
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|One UI 3.5
|Dimensions
|Folded: (72.2 x 86.4 x 17.1mm) Unfolded: ( 72.2 x 166.0 x 6.9mm)
|Weight
|183 g
|SIM
|eSIM, (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Cream, Green, Lavender, Phantom Black
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 14(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 46(5200), 66(1700/2100), 71(600)
|5G Band
|SA/NSA/Sub6
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (1 x 2.84 GHz Kryo 680 + 3 x 2.42 GHz Kryo 680 + 4 x 1.80 GHz Kryo 680)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 5G (5 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 660
|Display
|Technology
|Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.7 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2640 Pixels (~426 PPI)
|Protection
|To be confirmed
|Extra Features
|120Hz, HDR10+, 1200 nits (peak), Cover display: Super AMOLED, 1.9 inches, 260 x 512 pixels
|Memory
|Built-in
|256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 3.1
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Dual 12 MP, f/1.8, 27mm (wide), 1/2.55″, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/240fps, [email protected], HDR10+)
|Front
|10 MP, f/2.4, 26mm (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
|USB
|USB Type-C 3.1, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (6CA) Cat20 2000/200 Mbps), 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|32-bit/384kHz audio, Tuned by AKG, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Plastic front, Glass back + Gorilla Glass Victus), Aluminum frame, Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), IPX8 water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Documet viewer, Photo video/editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 3300 mAh
|– Fast charging 15W, Fast wireless charging 10W, Reverse wireless charging 4.5W
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 price in Pakistan is Rs. 199,999
