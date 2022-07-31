Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G price in Pakistan & features.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G photos that appeared official, surfaced last week. Except than the chipset, the Galaxy Z Flip 5G won’t include any significant modifications.

This was supported by Max Weinbach of XDA, who said that the main distinction between the 4G and 5G versions of the Galaxy Z Flip is the SoC; the former had the recently revealed Snapdragon 855+ while the latter will have the Snapdragon 865+.

While Weinbach claims the 5G model will also pack two 12MP cameras on the outside, there’s a chance Samsung might be cropping the secondary 12MP sensor to 10MP, citing publicly available information, TENAA claims the Galaxy Z Flip 5G will pack a dual camera setup on the outside consisting of one 12MP and one 10MP unit as opposed to the 12MP+12MP combo on its 4G counterpart.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 250,000.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G Specifications:

Model Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G

Dimensions Unfolded: 167.9 x 73.6 x 7.2 mm Folded: 87.4 x 73.6 x 17.3 mm

Weight 183 Grams

Display Type Foldable Dynamic AMOLED

Display Colors 16M

Features Cover display: 1.1″, Super AMOLED, 112 x 300 pixels

CPU Octa-core (1×3.09 GHz Kryo 585 + 3×2.40 GHz Kryo 585 + 4×1.80 GHz Kryo 585)

GPU Adreno 650

Memory Card Slot No

SIM Nano SIM

Wi-fi Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot

GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS

Battery Advertisement Capacity Li-Po 3300 mAh + Fast battery charging 15W + Wireless charging

Media Advertisement Video Playback Yes

Ring Tones Yes

5G NR Bands SA/NSA/Sub6

