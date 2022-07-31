Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G price in Pakistan & features.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Price in Pakistan & Specs
As the anticipated release of Samsung's upcoming foldable smartphone generation nears, more...
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G photos that appeared official, surfaced last week. Except than the chipset, the Galaxy Z Flip 5G won’t include any significant modifications.
This was supported by Max Weinbach of XDA, who said that the main distinction between the 4G and 5G versions of the Galaxy Z Flip is the SoC; the former had the recently revealed Snapdragon 855+ while the latter will have the Snapdragon 865+.
While Weinbach claims the 5G model will also pack two 12MP cameras on the outside, there’s a chance Samsung might be cropping the secondary 12MP sensor to 10MP, citing publicly available information, TENAA claims the Galaxy Z Flip 5G will pack a dual camera setup on the outside consisting of one 12MP and one 10MP unit as opposed to the 12MP+12MP combo on its 4G counterpart.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 250,000.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G Specifications:
