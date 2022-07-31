Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G price in Pakistan & features

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G photos that appeared official, surfaced last week. Except than the chipset, the Galaxy Z Flip 5G won’t include any significant modifications.

This was supported by Max Weinbach of XDA, who said that the main distinction between the 4G and 5G versions of the Galaxy Z Flip is the SoC; the former had the recently revealed Snapdragon 855+ while the latter will have the Snapdragon 865+.

While Weinbach claims the 5G model will also pack two 12MP cameras on the outside, there’s a chance Samsung might be cropping the secondary 12MP sensor to 10MP, citing publicly available information, TENAA claims the Galaxy Z Flip 5G will pack a dual camera setup on the outside consisting of one 12MP and one 10MP unit as opposed to the 12MP+12MP combo on its 4G counterpart.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 250,000.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G Specifications:

General

  • Model
    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G
Design

  • Type
    Bar
    Dimensions
    Unfolded: 167.9 x 73.6 x 7.2 mm Folded: 87.4 x 73.6 x 17.3 mm
  • Weight
    183 Grams
  • Waterproof
    No
Display

  • Display Type
    Foldable Dynamic AMOLED
  • Size
    6.7 inches
  • Resolution
    1080 x 2636 pixels
  • Display Colors
    16M
  • Pixel Density
    425 PPI (pixels per inch)
  • Touch Screen
    Capacitive touchscreen
  • Features
    Cover display: 1.1″, Super AMOLED, 112 x 300 pixels
Hardware

  • CPU
    Octa-core (1×3.09 GHz Kryo 585 + 3×2.40 GHz Kryo 585 + 4×1.80 GHz Kryo 585)
  • GPU
    Adreno 650
  • RAM (Memory)
    8 GB
  • Internal Storage
    256 GB
  • Memory Card Slot
    No
  • Sensors
    Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer
Software

  • Operating System
    Android 10.0 + One UI 2
  • User Interface
    Yes
Camera

  • Rear Camera
    12 MP + 12 MP
    Image
    2160p
  • Video
    [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/240fps, [email protected], HDR10+
  • Flash
    LED flash, HDR, panorama
    Front Camera
    10 MP (wide)
Network

  • SIM
    Nano SIM
  • Dual SIM
    Nano-SIM, eSIM
Connectivity

    Wi-fi
    Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
  • USB
    3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
  • GPS
    Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
    NFC
    Yes
  • Wireless Charging
    Yes
  • Headphone Jack
    No
Battery

  • Capacity
    Li-Po 3300 mAh + Fast battery charging 15W + Wireless charging
  • Placement
    Non-removable
Media

  • Video Playback
    Yes
    Video Out
    Yes
  • FM Radio
    No
  • Ring Tones
    Yes
    Loudspeaker
    Yes
  • Handsfree
    Yes
Data

  • 4G LTE
    LTE
  • 5G NR Bands
    SA/NSA/Sub6
  • Speed
    HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (6CA) Cat20 2000/200 Mbps, 5G
