Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 has a new colour and reduced pricing

There isn’t a 1TB option on the list.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 will come in a new colour called “Beige.”

The rumored 512GB version of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 may not come out either.

At its Galaxy Unpacked event next month, Samsung is likely to show off new foldable phones. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 will be part of the new generation. Both of these phones have already been leaked a lot.

Now, the well-known leaker Evan Blass has shared new information about the Z Fold 4 that he found in a list of SKUs for the phone. The list says that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will come in a new colour called “Beige,” which confirms an earlier report. Both the green and the burgundy red colour options will stay. Phantom Black will also have another year to live.

The list also shows the different storage options for the phone, which will also be changed. The 256GB and 512GB storage options are the same as before, but this time there is also a 128GB option. This could mean that there is a cheaper memory option this year.

But there isn’t a 1TB option on the list, which is disappointing because many reports said it would be there. This means that the rumoured 512GB version of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 may not come out either (Galaxy Z Flip 3 was limited to 256GB).

There’s also a chance that the list isn’t complete, since the 1TB version might only be available in a few places around the world. Also not on the list is the limited edition Thom Browne version.

As we learn more about Samsung’s upcoming foldable phones, we’ll let you know.

