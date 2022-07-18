Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 price in Pakistan and specs

Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 price in Pakistan is expected between RS 415750 and RS 432380 and features Android 13, 7.6 inches Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Chipset.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 price in Pakistan
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 price in Pakistan is expected between RS415750 and RS432380
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Specifications
|BASIC INFO
|Brand
|Samsung
|Model
|Galaxy Z Fold 5
|Status
|Coming Soon
|Release Date
|2022, December
|BODY
|Dimensions
|Unfolded: 158.2 x 128.1 x 6.4 mm
Folded: 158.2 x 67.1 x 14.4-16 mm
|Weight
|271 g (9.56 oz)
|Colors
|Phantom Black, Phantom Silver, Phantom Green
|Body Material
|Glass front (Gorilla Glass Victus) (folded), plastic front (unfolded), glass back (Gorilla Glass Victus), aluminum frame
|SIMs
|Nano-SIM and/or eSIM
|Water & Dust
|IPX8 water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins)
Stylus support
|DISPLAY
|Size
|7.6 inches
|Type
|Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, HDR10+, 1200 nits (peak)
|Resolutions
|1768 x 2208 pixels
Cover display:
Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus
6.2 inches, 832 x 2268 pixels, 25:9 ratio
|PPI
|374 ppi density
|Multi touch
|Yes
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|NETWORKS
|2G
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
CDMA 800 / 1900
|3G
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
Advertisement
CDMA2000 1xEV-DO
|4G
|1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 14, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 28, 30, 38, 39, 40, 41, 46, 48, 66, 71
|5G
|2, 5, 25, 41, 66, 71, 260, 261 SA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (7CA) Cat20 2000/200 Mbps, 5G
|GPRS
|Yes
|EDGE
|Yes
|CAMERA
|Rear Triple
|12 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.76″, 1.8µm, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS
12 MP, f/2.4, 52mm (telephoto), 1/3.6″, 1.0µm, PDAF, OIS, 2x optical zoom
12 MP, f/2.2, 123?, 12mm (ultrawide), 1.12µm
|Features
|LED flash, HDR, panorama
|Videos
|[email protected], [email protected]/240fps (gyro-EIS), [email protected] (gyro-EIS), HDR10+
|Front Dual
|16 MP, f/1.8, 1.0µm, under display
Cover camera:
10 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3″, 1.22µm
|HARDWARE
|OS
|Android 13, One UI 3.5
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 5G (5 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (1×2.84 GHz Kryo 680 & 3×2.42 GHz Kryo 680 & 4×1.80 GHz Kryo 680)
|GPU
|Adreno 660
|RAM
|12GB
|Storage
|256GB / 512GB
|Card Slot
|No
|BATTERY
|Type
|Li-Po
|Capacity
|4400 mAh
|Removable
|Non-Removable
|Talk Time
|N/A
|Stand By
|N/A
|Fast Charging
|Fast charging 25W
|WirelessCharging
|Fast wireless charging 11W
Reverse wireless charging 4.5W
|COMMONS
|Sound
|3.5mm Audio Jeck
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer
Bixby natural language commands and dictation
Samsung DeX (desktop experience support)
Advertisement
Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified)
Ultra Wideband (UWB) support
|Bluetooth
|5.2, A2DP, LE, aptX HD
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
|USB
|USB Type-C 3.2
|Wi Fi
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|NFC
|Yes
Advertisement
Read More News On
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.