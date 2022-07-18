Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 price in Pakistan and specs

Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 price in Pakistan is expected between RS 415750 and RS 432380 and features Android 13, 7.6 inches Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Chipset.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 price in Pakistan is expected between RS415750 and RS432380

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Specifications

BASIC INFO
BrandSamsung
ModelGalaxy Z Fold 5
StatusComing Soon
Release Date2022, December
BODY
DimensionsUnfolded: 158.2 x 128.1 x 6.4 mm
Folded: 158.2 x 67.1 x 14.4-16 mm
Weight271 g (9.56 oz)
ColorsPhantom Black, Phantom Silver, Phantom Green
Body MaterialGlass front (Gorilla Glass Victus) (folded), plastic front (unfolded), glass back (Gorilla Glass Victus), aluminum frame
SIMsNano-SIM and/or eSIM
Water & DustIPX8 water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins)
Stylus support
DISPLAY
Size7.6 inches
TypeFoldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, HDR10+, 1200 nits (peak)
Resolutions1768 x 2208 pixels
Cover display:
Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus
6.2 inches, 832 x 2268 pixels, 25:9 ratio
PPI374 ppi density
Multi touchYes
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass
NETWORKS
2GGSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
CDMA 800 / 1900
3GHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
CDMA2000 1xEV-DO
4G1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 14, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 28, 30, 38, 39, 40, 41, 46, 48, 66, 71
5G2, 5, 25, 41, 66, 71, 260, 261 SA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave
SpeedHSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (7CA) Cat20 2000/200 Mbps, 5G
GPRSYes
EDGEYes
CAMERA
Rear Triple12 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.76″, 1.8µm, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS
12 MP, f/2.4, 52mm (telephoto), 1/3.6″, 1.0µm, PDAF, OIS, 2x optical zoom
12 MP, f/2.2, 123?, 12mm (ultrawide), 1.12µm
FeaturesLED flash, HDR, panorama
Videos[email protected], [email protected]/240fps (gyro-EIS), [email protected] (gyro-EIS), HDR10+
Front Dual16 MP, f/1.8, 1.0µm, under display
Cover camera:
10 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3″, 1.22µm
HARDWARE
OSAndroid 13, One UI 3.5
ChipsetQualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 5G (5 nm)
CPUOcta-core (1×2.84 GHz Kryo 680 & 3×2.42 GHz Kryo 680 & 4×1.80 GHz Kryo 680)
GPUAdreno 660
RAM12GB
Storage256GB / 512GB
Card SlotNo
BATTERY
TypeLi-Po
Capacity4400 mAh
RemovableNon-Removable
Talk TimeN/A
Stand ByN/A
Fast ChargingFast charging 25W
WirelessChargingFast wireless charging 11W
Reverse wireless charging 4.5W
COMMONS
Sound3.5mm Audio Jeck
SensorsFingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer
Bixby natural language commands and dictation
Samsung DeX (desktop experience support)
Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified)
Ultra Wideband (UWB) support
Bluetooth5.2, A2DP, LE, aptX HD
GPSYes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
USBUSB Type-C 3.2
Wi FiWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
NFCYes
