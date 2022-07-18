Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 price in Pakistan and specs

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 price in Pakistan is expected between RS 415750 and RS 432380 and features Android 13, 7.6 inches Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Chipset.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 price in Pakistan is expected between RS415750 and RS432380

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Specifications

BASIC INFO Brand Samsung Model Galaxy Z Fold 5 Status Coming Soon Release Date 2022, December BODY Dimensions Unfolded: 158.2 x 128.1 x 6.4 mm

Folded: 158.2 x 67.1 x 14.4-16 mm Weight 271 g (9.56 oz) Colors Phantom Black, Phantom Silver, Phantom Green Body Material Glass front (Gorilla Glass Victus) (folded), plastic front (unfolded), glass back (Gorilla Glass Victus), aluminum frame SIMs Nano-SIM and/or eSIM Water & Dust IPX8 water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins)

Stylus support DISPLAY Size 7.6 inches Type Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, HDR10+, 1200 nits (peak) Resolutions 1768 x 2208 pixels

Cover display:

Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus

6.2 inches, 832 x 2268 pixels, 25:9 ratio PPI 374 ppi density Multi touch Yes Protection Corning Gorilla Glass NETWORKS 2G GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

CDMA 800 / 1900 3G HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100

CDMA2000 1xEV-DO 4G 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 14, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 28, 30, 38, 39, 40, 41, 46, 48, 66, 71 5G 2, 5, 25, 41, 66, 71, 260, 261 SA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (7CA) Cat20 2000/200 Mbps, 5G GPRS Yes EDGE Yes CAMERA Rear Triple 12 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.76″, 1.8µm, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS

12 MP, f/2.4, 52mm (telephoto), 1/3.6″, 1.0µm, PDAF, OIS, 2x optical zoom

12 MP, f/2.2, 123?, 12mm (ultrawide), 1.12µm Features LED flash, HDR, panorama Videos [email protected], [email protected]/240fps (gyro-EIS), [email protected] (gyro-EIS), HDR10+ Front Dual 16 MP, f/1.8, 1.0µm, under display

Cover camera:

10 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3″, 1.22µm HARDWARE OS Android 13, One UI 3.5 Chipset Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 5G (5 nm) CPU Octa-core (1×2.84 GHz Kryo 680 & 3×2.42 GHz Kryo 680 & 4×1.80 GHz Kryo 680) GPU Adreno 660 RAM 12GB Storage 256GB / 512GB Card Slot No BATTERY Type Li-Po Capacity 4400 mAh Removable Non-Removable Talk Time N/A Stand By N/A Fast Charging Fast charging 25W WirelessCharging Fast wireless charging 11W

Reverse wireless charging 4.5W COMMONS Sound 3.5mm Audio Jeck Sensors Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer

Bixby natural language commands and dictation

Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified)

Ultra Wideband (UWB) support Bluetooth 5.2, A2DP, LE, aptX HD GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS USB USB Type-C 3.2 Wi Fi Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot NFC Yes