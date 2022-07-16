Solana Price Prediction 2022: what price of SOL in 2023 bull run

Solana Price Prediction 2022: Solana is a blockchain network that Anatoly Yakovenko and Greg Fitzgerald built in 2017. In April 2020, it debuted on the crypto trading market with its token, SOL, at $0.79 per coin. After that, it saw a rough ascent to a record high of nearly $260 in November 2021, followed by a rather steady decline to $35.05 by July 11.

Despite its current price of slightly over $35, several analysts expect that Solana could approach its prior peak in 2022, which leads us to our Solana price forecast for 2022 and beyond.

What Is Solana?

According to Coindesk, Solana is the quickest cryptocurrency, performing 2,700 transactions per second. As a result, Solana has been able to overcome one of the biggest obstacles to widespread crypto acceptance as a valid currency around the globe and has brought people closer to decentralised finance.

Due to the low rates, low congestion, and quick processing speeds, Solana could one day compete with Visa credit cards as a widely recognised payment method.

Even if the stablecoin Tether is now available on the Solana network, the native coin SOL is not tied to Tether.

Solana is less decentralised than Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Cardano, which might be an advantage for some investors and a disadvantage for others.

Similar to Cardano, Solana employs the more efficient proof-of-stake protocol, granting miners access to additional coins based on how many have previously been mined. It also uses proof-of-history to confirm the correct sequencing of transactions. The PoH feature boosts the network’s speed, while the PoS functionality contributes to its efficient operation.

A Exciting Future for NFTs

Additionally, Solana’s blockchain is at the forefront of non-fungible token transactions. Solana features numerous NFT markets, including Metaplex, Solanart, and the popular Magic Eden. Solana’s versatility and low fees are appealing to NFT traders, and the blockchain is giving Ethereum a run for its money in terms of NFT transactions.

Should You Buy Solana?

All things considered, the Solana blockchain is incredibly efficient, extremely stable, and provides investors low transaction costs. The combination of these variables makes the coin a possible long-term cryptocurrency investment.

SOL is currently trading at its lows, making it a potential bargain.

According to Coinbase.com, 90% of Solana’s trading activity consists of purchases, while only 10% of investors engage in sales. Obviously, it is essential to realise that all cryptocurrencies are extremely volatile.

Never risk more than you are willing to lose. Consider holding your investments over the long term to gain the highest return on investment, particularly in the cryptocurrency market.

What is Solana’s current market capitalization?

According to CoinMarketCap, Solana has a market cap of $12.08 billion, making it the ninth largest cryptocurrency, ahead of Polkadot and Polygon, but below Cardano. Currently, SOL is much below its all-time high of just under $260, indicating that it may be a good opportunity to buy. The price trend has been decreasing thus far in 2022, but this could change at any time. The question is whether Solana’s price will increase over time.

Some analysts anticipate that SOL will begin to grow in 2022. All of this raises the question of Solana’s value for the duration of 2022. What will Solana’s value be in 2030?

Solana Price Prediction 2022 ?

According to certain estimates, Solana will increase in 2022. Gov Capital has a very bullish forecast of $263.50 at the year’s end. CoinGape anticipates that SOL will end the year at $150.

CoinPriceForecast, which forecasted that Solana would be trading at $33.74 by mid-year, expects a climb to $58 by the end of the year. Capital.com, which also made correct forecasts for Solana’s midyear price, predicts that it might reach $42 by year’s end.