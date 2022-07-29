Sony unveils Backbone One PlayStation controller; supports Apple iPhone

Sony has created a new controller that enables consumers to play PlayStation games on their iPhones.

Backbone One controller requires a PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5 series console model.

An Android version of this controller is anticipated to debut later this year in the U.S., Canada, and other countries.

Advertisement

A brand-new gaming device from Sony has just been released, but it’s designed to work with the Apple iPhone.

The company has created a new controller that enables consumers to play PlayStation games on their iPhones rather than establishing a completely different service.

The PlayStation Edition controller, which is only accessible to owners of Apple iPhones, has recently been released by the Japanese tech giant.

This controller attachment must therefore be avoided for the time being by Android users. This controller functions just as a stand-alone game streaming service because it needs a strong internet connection. Besides this, a PlayStation 4 or a PlayStation 5 series console model is also required.

The PlayStation Remote Play app may be used to access one’s PS4 and PS5 games straight from their cellphones by just plugging their iPhone into the Backbone One controller.

The good news doesn’t stop there; Sony has also stated that this controller will function with other App Store titles and other game streaming platforms that accept controllers.

Advertisement

Examples of such games include Call of Duty: Mobile, Genshin Impact, Fantasian, and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

The controller, which is powered directly through the iPhone, is noteworthy because it doesn’t need to be charged separately.

When it launches, Sony will sell the Backbone One PlayStation Edition controller in the US, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, Germany, Italy, Sweden, France, Spain, Sweden, Netherlands, and the UK.

It’s interesting to note that an Android version of this controller—which will cost $100 USD like the iPhone controller—is anticipated to debut later in November.

Also Read Sony’s latest PS5 beta firmware supports 1440p Sony released a beta firmware update for the PlayStation 5 that includes...