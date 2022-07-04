Sony Xperia 1 IV Price and Specs in Pakistan

Sony Xperia 1 Price in Pakistan & Specifications
Sony Xperia 1 IV offers several outstanding creative features, like continuous optical zoom for photos and the ability to capture 4K 120fps footage on all three cameras, making it an excellent video tool. It’s also a well-rounded phone with a nice display, a strong processor, and a long battery life. It is, however, rough around the edges, with a fingerprint scanner that struggles to pick up your print and a price that will undoubtedly deter many purchasers.
Launch Date 2022, Jun
Network
GPU Adreno 730
Memory
Card Slot microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
Main Camera
Video [email protected]/25/30/60/120fps HDR, [email protected]/60/120/240fps; 5-axis gyro-EIS, OIS, Cinematography Pro “powered by CineAlta,” Videography Pro, 4K HDR Video recording 24, 25, 30, 60, and 120 fps, OIS and EIS Video, Optical SteadyShot™ with FlawlessEye™, SteadyShot™ with Intelligent Active Mode (5-axis stabilization), Intelligent wind filter
Selfie Camera
Video [email protected], [email protected], 5-axis gyro-EIS
Battery
Battery life Endurance rating 100h
The expected amount will be Rs 326,999/- .
