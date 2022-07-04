Sony Xperia 1 IV Price and Specs in Pakistan

All three cameras on the Sony Xperia 1 IV can capture 4K 120fps video.

It has a great display, robust processor, and extended battery life.

It’s rough, with a faulty fingerprint scanner and a high pricing.

Sony Xperia 1 IV offers several outstanding creative features, like continuous optical zoom for photos and the ability to capture 4K 120fps footage on all three cameras, making it an excellent video tool. It’s also a well-rounded phone with a nice display, a strong processor, and a long battery life. It is, however, rough around the edges, with a fingerprint scanner that struggles to pick up your print and a price that will undoubtedly deter many purchasers.

Sony Xperia 1 IV Specs

Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE / 5G

GSM / HSPA / LTE / 5G 2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2

GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 3G bands HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100

1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 17, 19, 20, 25, 26, 28, 29, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41, 46, 66 5G bands 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 28, 38, 40, 41, 77, 78, 79 SA/NSA/Sub6

1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 28, 38, 40, 41, 77, 78, 79 SA/NSA/Sub6 Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A, 5G Body

Dimensions 165 x 71 x 8.2 mm (6.50 x 2.80 x 0.32 in)

165 x 71 x 8.2 mm (6.50 x 2.80 x 0.32 in) Weight 185 g (6.53 oz)

185 g (6.53 oz) Build Glass front (Gorilla Glass Victus), glass back (Gorilla Glass Victus), aluminum frame

Glass front (Gorilla Glass Victus), glass back (Gorilla Glass Victus), aluminum frame SIM Single SIM (Nano-SIM or eSIM) or Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Black, Violet, White Display

OLED, 1B colors, 120Hz, HDR BT.2020 Size 6.5 inches, 98.6 cm2 (~84.2% screen-to-body ratio)

6.5 inches, 98.6 cm2 (~84.2% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1644 x 3840 pixels, 21:9 ratio (~643 ppi density)

1644 x 3840 pixels, 21:9 ratio (~643 ppi density) Platform

OS Android 12

Android 12 Chipset Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (4 nm)

RAM 12GB

Advertisement Quad 12 MP, f/1.7, 24mm (wide), 1/1.7″, 1.8µm, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS

12 MP, f/1.7, 24mm (wide), 1/1.7″, 1.8µm, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS 12 MP, f/2.3, 85mm (telephoto), f/2.8, 125mm (telephoto), 1/3.5″, Dual Pixel PDAF, 3.5x-5.2x continuous optical zoom, OIS

12 MP, f/2.2, 124˚, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/2.5″, Dual Pixel PDAF

0.3 MP, TOF 3D, (depth)

Advertisement Single 12 MP, f/2.0, 24mm (wide), 1/2.9″

12 MP, f/2.0, 24mm (wide), 1/2.9″ Features HDR (High Dynamic Range) photo, SteadyShot™ with Intelligent Active Mode (5-axis stabilization), Portrait selfie, Display flash, Hand gesture Video [email protected], [email protected], 5-axis gyro-EIS Battery

Capacity Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable

Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers

WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot Bluetooth 5.2, A2DP, LE Audio, aptX HD, aptX Adaptive

Yes, with dual-band A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS NFC Yes

Yes Radio No

AnTuTu: 838832 (v9) GeekBench: 3403 (v5.1) GFXBench: 74fps (ES 3.1 onscreen) Display Contrast ratio: Infinite (nominal)

Contrast ratio: Infinite (nominal) Loudspeaker -27.6 LUFS (Good) Battery life Endurance rating 100h Sony Xperia 1 IV price in pakistan The expected amount will be Rs 326,999/-