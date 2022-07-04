Advertisement
Sony Xperia 1 IV Price and Specs in Pakistan

Articles
All three cameras on the Sony Xperia 1 IV can capture 4K 120fps video.

  • It has a great display, robust processor, and extended battery life.
  • It’s rough, with a faulty fingerprint scanner and a high pricing.
Sony Xperia 1 IV offers several outstanding creative features, like continuous optical zoom for photos and the ability to capture 4K 120fps footage on all three cameras, making it an excellent video tool. It’s also a well-rounded phone with a nice display, a strong processor, and a long battery life. It is, however, rough around the edges, with a fingerprint scanner that struggles to pick up your print and a price that will undoubtedly deter many purchasers.

Sony Xperia 1 IV Specs

Launch

Launch Date 2022, Jun

Network

  • Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE / 5G
  • 2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
  • 3G bands HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
  • 4G bands 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 17, 19, 20, 25, 26, 28, 29, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41, 46, 66
  • 5G bands 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 28, 38, 40, 41, 77, 78, 79 SA/NSA/Sub6
  • Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A, 5G
Body
  • Dimensions 165 x 71 x 8.2 mm (6.50 x 2.80 x 0.32 in)
  • Weight 185 g (6.53 oz)
  • Build Glass front (Gorilla Glass Victus), glass back (Gorilla Glass Victus), aluminum frame
  • SIM Single SIM (Nano-SIM or eSIM) or Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
  • Colors Black, Violet, White
  • Display
  • Type OLED, 1B colors, 120Hz, HDR BT.2020
  • Size 6.5 inches, 98.6 cm2 (~84.2% screen-to-body ratio)
  • Resolution 1644 x 3840 pixels, 21:9 ratio (~643 ppi density)
  • Platform
  • OS Android 12
  • Chipset Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (4 nm)
  • CPU Octa-core (1×3.00 GHz Cortex-X2 & 3×2.40 GHz Cortex-A710 & 4×1.70 GHz Cortex-A510)
GPU Adreno 730

Memory

  • RAM 12GB
  • Storage 256GB/512GB

Card Slot microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)

Main Camera

  • Quad 12 MP, f/1.7, 24mm (wide), 1/1.7″, 1.8µm, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS
  •  12 MP, f/2.3, 85mm (telephoto), f/2.8, 125mm (telephoto), 1/3.5″, Dual Pixel PDAF, 3.5x-5.2x continuous optical zoom, OIS
  •  12 MP, f/2.2, 124˚, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/2.5″, Dual Pixel PDAF
  •  0.3 MP, TOF 3D, (depth)
  • Features Zeiss optics, Zeiss T* lens coating, LED flash, panorama, HDR, eye tracking
Video [email protected]/25/30/60/120fps HDR, [email protected]/60/120/240fps; 5-axis gyro-EIS, OIS, Cinematography Pro “powered by CineAlta,” Videography Pro, 4K HDR Video recording 24, 25, 30, 60, and 120 fps, OIS and EIS Video, Optical SteadyShot™ with FlawlessEye™, SteadyShot™ with Intelligent Active Mode (5-axis stabilization), Intelligent wind filter

Selfie Camera

  • Single 12 MP, f/2.0, 24mm (wide), 1/2.9″
  • Features HDR (High Dynamic Range) photo, SteadyShot™ with Intelligent Active Mode (5-axis stabilization), Portrait selfie, Display flash, Hand gesture

Video [email protected], [email protected], 5-axis gyro-EIS

Battery

  • Capacity Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable
  • Charging Fast charging 30W, 50% in 30 min (advertised) Fast wireless charging Reverse wireless charging USB Power Delivery
Smartphone Features
  • Sensors Hearing Aid Compatibility (HAC), Teletypewriter (TTY) /SERVICES: Live Transcribe, Sound notifications /SCREEN READERS: Select to Speak, TalkBack, Text-to-speech output /DISPLAY: Font size, Display size, Dark theme, Magnification, Color correction, Color inversion, Large mouse pointer, Remove animations /INTERACTION CONTROLS: Accessibility Menu, Switch Access, Click after mouse pointer stops moving, Power button ends call, Auto-rotate screen, Touch & hold delay, Time to take action (Accessibility timeout), Vibration & haptic strength, System navigation /AUDIO & ON-SCREEN TEXT: Mono audio, Audio balance, Caption preferences /EXPERIMENTAL: High-contrast text, Shortcut from lock screen
Sound
  • Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers
  • 3.5mm jack Yes, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Dynamic vibration system
Connectivity
  • WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot
  • Bluetooth 5.2, A2DP, LE Audio, aptX HD, aptX Adaptive
  • GPS Yes, with dual-band A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
  • NFC Yes
  • Radio No
  • USB USB Type-C 3.2; USB On-The-Go, video output
Performance
  • Performance AnTuTu: 838832 (v9) GeekBench: 3403 (v5.1) GFXBench: 74fps (ES 3.1 onscreen)
  • Display Contrast ratio: Infinite (nominal)
  • Loudspeaker -27.6 LUFS (Good)
Battery life Endurance rating 100h

Sony Xperia 1 IV price in pakistan

The expected amount will be Rs  326,999/- .

Read More News On
