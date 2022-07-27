Advertisement
  • Sony Xperia 10 III Lite price in Pakistan & specs
Sony released the Xperia 10 III Lite. Sony released a new smartphone in Japan. The mid-range gadget launches in August. Let’s check the Xperia 10 III Lite’s specs. Qualcomm SM6350 Snapdragon 690 5G will power the smartphone. To offer Sony’s Xperia 10 III Lite additional power, it contains a 2.0 GHz Octa-Core CPU. The phone boasts a 6.0-inch OLED capacitive touchscreen that customers will love. Sony Xperia 10 will feature a 1080 x 2520 resolution. This smartphone’s GPU is Adreno 619. Sony’s Xperia 10 III Lite must be quick with its SoC and 6GB of RAM. 64 gigabytes of internal storage may hold a lot of info.

Sony Xperia 10 III Lite price in Pakistan

Sony Xperia 10 III Lite price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 74,999.

Sony Xperia 10 III Lite specs

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
Dimensions154 x 68 x 8.3 mm
Weight169 g
SIMeSIM, Single SIM (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, White, Blue, Pink
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 19(800), 20(800), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 46, 66(1700/2100)
5G BandSA/NSA
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Kryo 560 Gold + 6 x 1.7 GHz Kryo 560 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SM6350 Snapdragon 690 5G (8 nm)
GPUAdreno 619
DisplayTechnologyOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch
Size6.0 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2520 Pixels (~457 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 6
Extra FeaturesTriluminos display
MemoryBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 6GB RAM, UFS
CardmicroSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 12 MP, f/1.8, 27mm (wide), 1/2.8″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.4, 54mm (telephoto), 1/4.0″, PDAF, 2x optical zoom + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR, eye tracking, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.0, 24mm (wide), 1/4.0
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
USBUSB Type-C 3.1; USB On-The-Go, video output
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), (4G LTE-A (3CA), 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Dual Speaker
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraIP65/IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Glass front + Gorilla Glass 6), Glass back + Gorilla Glass 6), plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
Sony Xperia 1 IV Price and Specs in Pakistan
Sony Xperia 1 IV Price and Specs in Pakistan

It has a great display, robust processor, and extended battery life. It's...

