Sony Xperia 10 III Lite price in Pakistan & specs

It has a great display, robust processor, and extended battery life. It's...
Sony released the Xperia 10 III Lite. Sony released a new smartphone in Japan. The mid-range gadget launches in August. Let’s check the Xperia 10 III Lite’s specs. Qualcomm SM6350 Snapdragon 690 5G will power the smartphone. To offer Sony’s Xperia 10 III Lite additional power, it contains a 2.0 GHz Octa-Core CPU. The phone boasts a 6.0-inch OLED capacitive touchscreen that customers will love. Sony Xperia 10 will feature a 1080 x 2520 resolution. This smartphone’s GPU is Adreno 619. Sony’s Xperia 10 III Lite must be quick with its SoC and 6GB of RAM. 64 gigabytes of internal storage may hold a lot of info.
Sony Xperia 10 III Lite price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 74,999.
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|Dimensions
|154 x 68 x 8.3 mm
|Weight
|169 g
|SIM
|eSIM, Single SIM (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, White, Blue, Pink
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 19(800), 20(800), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 46, 66(1700/2100)
|5G Band
|SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Kryo 560 Gold + 6 x 1.7 GHz Kryo 560 Silver)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM6350 Snapdragon 690 5G (8 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 619
|Display
|Technology
|OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.0 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2520 Pixels (~457 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Extra Features
|Triluminos display
|Memory
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 6GB RAM, UFS
|Card
|microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 12 MP, f/1.8, 27mm (wide), 1/2.8″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.4, 54mm (telephoto), 1/4.0″, PDAF, 2x optical zoom + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR, eye tracking, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.0, 24mm (wide), 1/4.0
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
|USB
|USB Type-C 3.1; USB On-The-Go, video output
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), (4G LTE-A (3CA), 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Dual Speaker
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|IP65/IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Glass front + Gorilla Glass 6), Glass back + Gorilla Glass 6), plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
