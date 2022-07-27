Sony Xperia 10 III Lite price in Pakistan & specs

Sony released the Xperia 10 III Lite. Sony released a new smartphone in Japan. The mid-range gadget launches in August. Let’s check the Xperia 10 III Lite’s specs. Qualcomm SM6350 Snapdragon 690 5G will power the smartphone. To offer Sony’s Xperia 10 III Lite additional power, it contains a 2.0 GHz Octa-Core CPU. The phone boasts a 6.0-inch OLED capacitive touchscreen that customers will love. Sony Xperia 10 will feature a 1080 x 2520 resolution. This smartphone’s GPU is Adreno 619. Sony’s Xperia 10 III Lite must be quick with its SoC and 6GB of RAM. 64 gigabytes of internal storage may hold a lot of info.

Sony Xperia 10 III Lite price in Pakistan

Sony Xperia 10 III Lite price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 74,999.

Sony Xperia 10 III Lite specs

Build OS Android 11 OS Dimensions 154 x 68 x 8.3 mm Weight 169 g SIM eSIM, Single SIM (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, White, Blue, Pink Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1 (2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 19(800), 20(800), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 46, 66(1700/2100) 5G Band SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Kryo 560 Gold + 6 x 1.7 GHz Kryo 560 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SM6350 Snapdragon 690 5G (8 nm) GPU Adreno 619 Display Technology OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch Size 6.0 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2520 Pixels (~457 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Extra Features Triluminos display Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 6GB RAM, UFS Card microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 12 MP, f/1.8, 27mm (wide), 1/2.8″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.4, 54mm (telephoto), 1/4.0″, PDAF, 2x optical zoom + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR, eye tracking , panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) Front 8 MP, f/2.0, 24mm (wide), 1/4.0 Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS USB USB Type-C 3.1; USB On-The-Go, video output NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), (4G LTE-A (3CA), 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Dual Speaker Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra IP65/IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Glass front + Gorilla Glass 6), Glass back + Gorilla Glass 6), plastic frame , Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo /video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh

Advertisement

Also Read Sony Xperia 1 IV Price and Specs in Pakistan It has a great display, robust processor, and extended battery life. It's...