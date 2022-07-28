Sony Xperia Pro price in Pakistan and specs

Sony is releasing the Xperia Pro smartphone. According to rumours, the company’s forthcoming smartphone will be a Pro model. This phone will soon be available in the US. Sony Xperia Pro is the new phone. Let’s see this device’s specs. Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865 powers this phone. Powerful chipset. Sony’s Xperia Pro sports a 2.84 GHz Octa-core CPU and Adreno 650 GPU, making it a powerful smartphone. The phone’s 12GB RAM will speed things up. Sony Xperia Pro has 512GB ROM. This suggests there’s enough space to store data.

Sony Xperia Pro price in Pakistan

Sony Xperia Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be PKR 219,999.

Sony Xperia Pro specs

Build OS Android 10 OS Dimensions 170.2 x 76.2 x 10.2 mm Weight 225 g SIM Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM) Colors Black Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1 (2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 32(1500), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 46, 66(1700/2100) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa-core (1 x 2.84 GHz Kryo 585 + 3 x 2.42 GHz Kryo 585 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 585) Chipset Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865 (7 nm+) GPU Adreno 650 Display Technology OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch Size 6.5 Inches Resolution 1644 x 3840 Pixels (~643 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Extra Features HDR BT.2020 Memory Built-in 512GB Built-in, 12GB RAM, UFS 3.X Card microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot) Camera Main Quad Camera: 12 MP, f/1.7, 24mm (wide), 1/1.7″, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.4, 70mm (telephoto), 1/3.4″, PDAF, 3x optical zoom, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/2.55″, Dual Pixel PDAF + 0.3 MP, TOF 3D, (depth), LED Flash Features Zeiss optics , panorama, HDR, eye tracking , Video ([email protected]/25/30/60fps HDR, [email protected]/60/120fps; 5-axis gyro-EIS, OIS) Front 8 MP, f/2.0, 24mm (wide), 1/4″, HDR, Video ([email protected] (5-axis gyro-EIS) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS USB USB Type-C 3.1; USB On-The-Go, micro HDMI NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 24-bit/192kHz audio, 3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Gorilla Glass 6), Glass back + Gorilla Glass 6), Aluminum frame , IP65/IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh – Fast charging 21W, USB Power Delivery

