Sony Xperia Pro price in Pakistan and specs

Sony is releasing the Xperia Pro smartphone. According to rumours, the company’s forthcoming smartphone will be a Pro model. This phone will soon be available in the US. Sony Xperia Pro is the new phone. Let’s see this device’s specs. Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865 powers this phone. Powerful chipset. Sony’s Xperia Pro sports a 2.84 GHz Octa-core CPU and Adreno 650 GPU, making it a powerful smartphone. The phone’s 12GB RAM will speed things up. Sony Xperia Pro has 512GB ROM. This suggests there’s enough space to store data.
Sony Xperia Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be PKR 219,999.
|Build
|OS
|Android 10 OS
|Dimensions
|170.2 x 76.2 x 10.2 mm
|Weight
|225 g
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 32(1500), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 46, 66(1700/2100)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (1 x 2.84 GHz Kryo 585 + 3 x 2.42 GHz Kryo 585 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 585)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865 (7 nm+)
|GPU
|Adreno 650
|Display
|Technology
|OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.5 Inches
|Resolution
|1644 x 3840 Pixels (~643 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Extra Features
|HDR BT.2020
|Memory
|Built-in
|512GB Built-in, 12GB RAM, UFS 3.X
|Card
|microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 12 MP, f/1.7, 24mm (wide), 1/1.7″, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.4, 70mm (telephoto), 1/3.4″, PDAF, 3x optical zoom, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/2.55″, Dual Pixel PDAF + 0.3 MP, TOF 3D, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Zeiss optics, panorama, HDR, eye tracking, Video ([email protected]/25/30/60fps HDR, [email protected]/60/120fps; 5-axis gyro-EIS, OIS)
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.0, 24mm (wide), 1/4″, HDR, Video ([email protected] (5-axis gyro-EIS)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS
|USB
|USB Type-C 3.1; USB On-The-Go, micro HDMI
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Barometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|24-bit/192kHz audio, 3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Gorilla Glass 6), Glass back + Gorilla Glass 6), Aluminum frame, IP65/IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh
|– Fast charging 21W, USB Power Delivery
