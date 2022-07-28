Advertisement
Sony Xperia Pro price in Pakistan and specs

Articles
Sony Xperia Pro

Sony is releasing the Xperia Pro smartphone. According to rumours, the company’s forthcoming smartphone will be a Pro model. This phone will soon be available in the US. Sony Xperia Pro is the new phone. Let’s see this device’s specs. Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865 powers this phone. Powerful chipset. Sony’s Xperia Pro sports a 2.84 GHz Octa-core CPU and Adreno 650 GPU, making it a powerful smartphone. The phone’s 12GB RAM will speed things up. Sony Xperia Pro has 512GB ROM. This suggests there’s enough space to store data.

Sony Xperia Pro price in Pakistan

Sony Xperia Pro  price in Pakistan is expected to be  PKR 219,999.

Sony Xperia Pro specs

BuildOSAndroid 10 OS
Dimensions170.2 x 76.2 x 10.2 mm
Weight225 g
SIMHybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 32(1500), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 46, 66(1700/2100)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (1 x 2.84 GHz Kryo 585 + 3 x 2.42 GHz Kryo 585 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 585)
ChipsetQualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865 (7 nm+)
GPUAdreno 650
DisplayTechnologyOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution1644 x 3840 Pixels (~643 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 6
Extra FeaturesHDR BT.2020
MemoryBuilt-in512GB Built-in, 12GB RAM, UFS 3.X
CardmicroSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 12 MP, f/1.7, 24mm (wide), 1/1.7″, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.4, 70mm (telephoto), 1/3.4″, PDAF, 3x optical zoom, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/2.55″, Dual Pixel PDAF + 0.3 MP, TOF 3D, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesZeiss optics, panorama, HDR, eye trackingVideo ([email protected]/25/30/60fps HDR, [email protected]/60/120fps; 5-axis gyro-EIS, OIS)
Front8 MP, f/2.0, 24mm (wide), 1/4″, HDR, Video ([email protected] (5-axis gyro-EIS)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS
USBUSB Type-C 3.1; USB On-The-Go, micro HDMI
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Barometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio24-bit/192kHz audio, 3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Gorilla Glass 6), Glass back + Gorilla Glass 6), Aluminum frame, IP65/IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh
– Fast charging 21W, USB Power Delivery

