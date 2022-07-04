Advertisement
Sony Xperia XZ3 Mobile Specifications and Price in Pakistan

Articles
The Sony Xperia XZ3 has a 6.0-inch screen and a 19-megapixel camera on the back.

  • It will be equipped with the Android v9 Pie operating system.
  • The phone includes 4/6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.
Sony Xperia XZ3 has a 6.0-inch screen and a 19-megapixel camera on the back. In the front, there is a 13 MP selfie camera. It will be equipped with the Android v9 Pie operating system. The phone includes 4/6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. A 3300 mAh battery will power it.

Sony Xperia XZ3 specs

NETWORK
TechnologyGSM / HSPA / LTE
2G BandsGSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 (dual-SIM model only)
3G BandsHSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandsLTE
SpeedHSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (5CA) Cat18 1200/200 Mbps
GPRSYes
EDGEYes
BODY

Dimensions158 x 73 x 9.9 mm (6.22 x 2.87 x 0.39 in)
Weight193 g (6.81 oz)
BuildFront/back glass (Gorilla Glass 5) & aluminum frame
SimSingle SIM (Nano-SIM) or Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
Others
  • – IP65/IP68 dust/water proof (up to 1.5m for 30 mins)
DISPLAY

TypeP-OLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
Size6.0 inches, 92.9 cm2 (~80.5% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution1440 x 2880 pixels, 18:9 ratio (~537 ppi density)
MultitouchYes, up to 10 fingers
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
Others
  • – HDR BT.2020 compliant
  • – Triluminos display
  • – X-Reality Engine
PLATFORM
OSAndroid 9.0 (Pie)
ChipsetQualcomm SDM845 Snapdragon 845
CPUOcta-core (4×2.7 GHz Kryo 385 Gold & 4×1.7 GHz Kryo 385 Silver)
GPUAdreno 630
MEMORY
Card slotmicroSD, up to 512 GB (uses SIM 2 slot) – dual SIM model only
Internal64 GB, 4/6 GB RAM
CAMERA
PrimaryDual: 19 MP, f/2.0, 25mm, 1/2.3″, 1.22µm, predictive PDAF & laser AF
FeaturesLED flash, panorama, HDR
Video[email protected][email protected][email protected] (5-axis gyro-EIS), [email protected], HDR
Secondary13 MP, f/1.9, 23mm, 1/3″, 1.12µm, HDR, [email protected] (5-axis gyro-EIS)

SOUND

Alert typesVibration; MP3, WAV ringtones
LoudspeakerYes, with stereo speakers
3.5mm jackNo
Others
  • – 24-bit/192kHz audio
  • – Dynamic vibration system
  • – Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic

COMMS

WLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot
Bluetooth5.0, A2DP, aptX HD, LE
GPSYes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
NFCYes
RadioNo
USB3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector; USB Host

FEATURES

SensorsFingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, barometer, compass, color spectrum
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, IM, Push Email
BrowserHTML5
Others
  • – Fast battery charging (Quick Charge 3.0)
  • – Qi wireless charging
  • – Xvid/MP4/H.265 player
  • – MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player
  • – Document viewer
  • – Photo/video editor
BATTERY
TypeNon-removable Li-Ion 3300 mAh battery

MISC

ColorsBlack, Silver White, Forest Green, Bordeaux Red

Sony Xperia XZ3 Price in Pakistan

The expected amount is Rs. 19,999 Rs/- only.

Next Story