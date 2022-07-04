Sony Xperia XZ3 Mobile Specifications and Price in Pakistan

The Sony Xperia XZ3 has a 6.0-inch screen and a 19-megapixel camera on the back.

Sony Xperia XZ3 has a 6.0-inch screen and a 19-megapixel camera on the back. In the front, there is a 13 MP selfie camera. It will be equipped with the Android v9 Pie operating system. The phone includes 4/6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. A 3300 mAh battery will power it.

Sony Xperia XZ3 specs

NETWORK Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE 2G Bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 (dual-SIM model only) 3G Bands HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Bands LTE Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (5CA) Cat18 1200/200 Mbps GPRS Yes EDGE Yes BODY

Dimensions 158 x 73 x 9.9 mm (6.22 x 2.87 x 0.39 in) Weight 193 g (6.81 oz) Build Front/back glass (Gorilla Glass 5) & aluminum frame Sim Single SIM (Nano-SIM) or Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) Others – IP65/IP68 dust/water proof (up to 1.5m for 30 mins) DISPLAY

Type P-OLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors Size 6.0 inches, 92.9 cm2 (~80.5% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1440 x 2880 pixels, 18:9 ratio (~537 ppi density) Multitouch Yes, up to 10 fingers Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Others – HDR BT.2020 compliant

– Triluminos display

– Triluminos display
– X-Reality Engine PLATFORM

OS Android 9.0 (Pie) Chipset Qualcomm SDM845 Snapdragon 845 CPU Octa-core (4×2.7 GHz Kryo 385 Gold & 4×1.7 GHz Kryo 385 Silver) GPU Adreno 630 MEMORY

MEMORY Card slot microSD, up to 512 GB (uses SIM 2 slot) – dual SIM model only Internal 64 GB, 4/6 GB RAM

Alert types Vibration; MP3, WAV ringtones Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers 3.5mm jack No Others – 24-bit/192kHz audio

– Dynamic vibration system

– Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic COMMS

WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, aptX HD, LE GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO NFC Yes Radio No USB 3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector; USB Host FEATURES

Sensors Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, barometer, compass, color spectrum Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, IM, Push Email Browser HTML5 Others – Fast battery charging (Quick Charge 3.0)

– Qi wireless charging

– Qi wireless charging
– Xvid/MP4/H.265 player

– MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player

– Document viewer

– Photo/video editor

– Photo/video editor
Type Non-removable Li-Ion 3300 mAh battery MISC

Colors Black, Silver White, Forest Green, Bordeaux Red Sony Xperia XZ3 Price in Pakistan The expected amount is Rs. 19,999 Rs/- only.