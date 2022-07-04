Sony Xperia XZ3 Mobile Specifications and Price in Pakistan

Sony Xperia 1 Price in Pakistan & Specifications
Sony Xperia 1 Price in Pakistan The Sony Xperia 1, also known...
Sony Xperia XZ3 has a 6.0-inch screen and a 19-megapixel camera on the back. In the front, there is a 13 MP selfie camera. It will be equipped with the Android v9 Pie operating system. The phone includes 4/6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. A 3300 mAh battery will power it.
|Technology
|GSM / HSPA / LTE
|2G Bands
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 (dual-SIM model only)
|3G Bands
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Bands
|LTE
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (5CA) Cat18 1200/200 Mbps
|GPRS
|Yes
|EDGE
|Yes
BODY
|Dimensions
|158 x 73 x 9.9 mm (6.22 x 2.87 x 0.39 in)
|Weight
|193 g (6.81 oz)
|Build
|Front/back glass (Gorilla Glass 5) & aluminum frame
|Sim
|Single SIM (Nano-SIM) or Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|Others
DISPLAY
|Type
|P-OLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
|Size
|6.0 inches, 92.9 cm2 (~80.5% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1440 x 2880 pixels, 18:9 ratio (~537 ppi density)
|Multitouch
|Yes, up to 10 fingers
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Others
|OS
|Android 9.0 (Pie)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SDM845 Snapdragon 845
|CPU
|Octa-core (4×2.7 GHz Kryo 385 Gold & 4×1.7 GHz Kryo 385 Silver)
|GPU
|Adreno 630
|Card slot
|microSD, up to 512 GB (uses SIM 2 slot) – dual SIM model only
|Internal
|64 GB, 4/6 GB RAM
|Primary
|Dual: 19 MP, f/2.0, 25mm, 1/2.3″, 1.22µm, predictive PDAF & laser AF
|Features
|LED flash, panorama, HDR
|Video
|[email protected], [email protected], [email protected] (5-axis gyro-EIS), [email protected], HDR
|Secondary
|13 MP, f/1.9, 23mm, 1/3″, 1.12µm, HDR, [email protected] (5-axis gyro-EIS)
SOUND
|Alert types
|Vibration; MP3, WAV ringtones
|Loudspeaker
|Yes, with stereo speakers
|3.5mm jack
|No
|Others
COMMS
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.0, A2DP, aptX HD, LE
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
|NFC
|Yes
|Radio
|No
|USB
|3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector; USB Host
FEATURES
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, barometer, compass, color spectrum
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, IM, Push Email
|Browser
|HTML5
|Others
|Type
|Non-removable Li-Ion 3300 mAh battery
MISC
|Colors
|Black, Silver White, Forest Green, Bordeaux Red
The expected amount is Rs. 19,999 Rs/- only.
