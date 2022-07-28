Sony’s latest PS5 beta firmware supports 1440p.

Sony released a beta firmware update for the PlayStation 5 that includes two much-desired features.

Sony’s televisions have also gained support for VRR, and the PS5 follows suit.

Participants can now view their friends’ profiles after accepting a friend request.

Advertisement

Sony released a beta firmware update for the PlayStation 5 that includes two much-desired features: a 1440p output and game folders.

The 1440p output function is quite simple. Along with 720p, 1080p, and 2160p, the PlayStation 5 console can now also output in 2560×1440 resolution. Since the launch of the PlayStation 4 Pro, this feature has been demanded, but it has just recently become available on Sony gaming consoles. Since the Xbox One X, Microsoft has had this choice.

The games would function largely as predicted. While games rendering at 2160p will be downscaled to 1440p, those rendering at 1440p or lower will output natively.

The fact that the PlayStation now supports 1440p is perhaps not all that unexpected. One of the 1440p-resolution INZONE gaming monitors from Sony’s most current lineup was just released. This is not the first time Sony has delayed introducing a feature to its platform in order to coordinate with its other devices; early this year, Sony’s televisions gained support for VRR, and the PS5 followed suit.

The inclusion of folders, or gamelists as Sony refers to them, is the second significant improvement. Now, you may make gamelists to organize the installed games on your computer into custom folders. There can be up to 15 gamelists, each of which can include 100 games.

This was a much-needed feature since all of your downloaded games are presently just thrown together in a single location with no ability to organise them. It is unclear why Sony waited so long to include this feature in the PS5, considering it was available on PlayStation 4 consoles as well.

Advertisement

The beta also includes the following new features:

Compare 3D Audio and Stereo Audio

You can now compare the differences between 3D and stereo audio on the same screen and select the setting that best suits your needs.

Advertisement Simpler Access to Activities That Are In Progress

To make it as simple and quick as possible for you to pick up where you left off when you resume a game, in-progress activities are frequently shown prominently at the top of the game area.

Request Share Screen

Advertisement

To monitor your party members’ gameplay, you can now ask them to start Share Screen. Select [Request Share Screen] from the voice chat card, then choose the party member you want to submit the request to.

Joinable Game Notification

You will now get a notification when you join a party and a party member is playing a game you can join. Direct access to the game is available from the notice.

Advertisement Read New Friends’ Profiles

You may now view your new friend’s profile in [Accepted Requests] after accepting a friend request from the [Received] list.

Send Stickers and Voice Messages in Game Base

Advertisement

You can now send stickers and voice messages to your groups from the Game Base card.

Participants in the United States, Canada, Japan, the United Kingdom, Germany, and France are now receiving the beta.

Also Read Sony plans to increase PS5 production & expand its game portfolio TOKYO: As supply chain snarls resolve, Sony Group Corp said it expects...